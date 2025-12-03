Invesco Ltd. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today that Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference on December 9, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms with 8,500 employees helping clients in more than 120 countries. With $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

