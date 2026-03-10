Invesco Mortgage Capital Appoints Veteran Fixed Income and Business Development Strategist Stephanie J. Larosiliere to Board of Directors to Strengthen Stockholder Engagement and Alignment

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IVR) is pleased to announce that Stephanie J. Larosiliere, a veteran fixed income expert with more than two decades of industry experience, has joined its Board of Directors as an executive director, effective March 6, 2026.

As Head of Business Strategy and Development for Invesco Ltd. Fixed Income in North America & APAC, Ms. Larosiliere leads a team of client portfolio professionals responsible for strategic business development, including the strategic commercialization of fixed-income products.

"We are pleased to welcome Stephanie to our Board," said Don Liu, Chair of the Company's Board of Directors. "Stephanie's deep experience in fixed income markets and institutional investor engagement uniquely positions her to make an immediate and meaningful impact at Invesco Mortgage Capital."

"Stephanie's expertise in this space and ability to identify emerging trends and developments will help ensure we remain aligned with our investors as we move forward," continued Mr. Liu, adding that "this appointment highlights the Company's commitment to foster investor engagement and communications."

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

Investor Relations Contact: Gregory Seals, 404-439-3323

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.