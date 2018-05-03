Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ATLANTA, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Financial Summary:

Q1 2018 net income attributable to common stockholders of $41.5 million or $0.37 basic earnings per common share ("EPS") compared to $137.4 million or $1.23 basic EPS in Q4 2017

or basic earnings per common share ("EPS") compared to or basic EPS in Q4 2017 Q1 2018 core earnings* of $50.4 million or core EPS of $0.45 compared to $52.5 million or core EPS of $0.47 in Q4 2017

or core EPS of compared to or core EPS of in Q4 2017 Q1 2018 book value per diluted common share** of $17.16 compared to $18.35 at Q4 2017

compared to at Q4 2017 Economic return*** of (4.2)% for the quarter

Q1 2018 common stock dividend maintained at $0.42 per share

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong core earnings that exceed our first quarter common stock dividend," said John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer. "While higher interest rates and increased asset volatility during the quarter presented challenges, our seasoned residential and commercial real estate assets and disciplined risk management served us well. We continue to believe we are well positioned to capitalize on emerging investment opportunities to the extent further volatility creates compelling valuations."

* Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures. ** Book value per diluted common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of our Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding plus Operating Partnership Units convertible into shares of common stock (1,425,000 shares). *** Economic return for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 is defined as the change in book value per diluted common share from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018 of -$1.19; plus dividends declared of $0.42 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2017 book value per diluted common share of $18.35.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized costs) $18,131.0

$18,313.2

-$182.2

Average borrowings $15,652.3

$15,909.6

-$257.3

Average equity $2,119.0

$2,206.9

-$87.9









U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $153.2

$153.0

$0.2

Total interest expense $68.1

$59.9

$8.2

Net interest income $85.1

$93.0

-$7.9

Total expenses $12.0

$12.0

$0.0

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $41.5

$137.4

-$95.9









Average earning asset yields 3.38 % 3.34 % 0.04 % Cost of funds 1.74 % 1.51 % 0.23 % Net interest rate margin 1.64 % 1.83 % -0.19 %







Book value per diluted common share* $17.16

$18.35

-$1.19

Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) $0.37

$1.23

-$0.86

Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $0.37

$1.18

-$0.81

Debt-to-equity ratio 6.2 x 6.0 x 0.2 x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures**





Core earnings $50.4

$52.5

-$2.1

Effective interest income $158.9

$158.8

$0.1

Effective interest expense $86.8

$83.1

$3.7

Effective net interest income $72.1

$75.7

-$3.6









Effective yield 3.50 % 3.46 % 0.04 % Effective cost of funds 2.22 % 2.09 % 0.13 % Effective interest rate margin 1.28 % 1.37 % -0.09 %







Core earnings per common share $0.45

$0.47

-$0.02

Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio 6.8 x 6.1 x 0.7 x

* Book value per diluted common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of our Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding plus Operating Partnership Units convertible into shares of common stock (1,425,000 shares). ** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share), effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest income (and by calculation, average earning asset yields), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Financial Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2018 was $41.5 million compared to $137.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Lower net income attributable to common stockholders was primarily driven by a $143.2 million increase in losses on investments that was partially offset by a $69.1 million increase in gains on derivative instruments. Losses on investments primarily consist of unrealized losses on the Company's mortgage-backed securities accounted for under the fair value option. Net income attributable to common stockholders also declined due to an $8.0 million decrease in net interest income and an $8.0 million increase in preferred stock dividends. Book value per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 6.5% to $17.16 primarily due to rising interest rates driving a decrease in the valuations of the Company's mortgage-backed securities portfolio that exceeded the increase in the valuations of the Company's interest rate hedges.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company generated $50.4 million in core earnings, a decrease of $2.1 million or 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Core earnings decreased in the first quarter primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in effective interest expense that was partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in income from the Company's joint venture investments. Higher effective interest expense was driven by the December 2017 and March 2018 increases in the Federal Funds target interest rate.

Total interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $153.2 million compared to $153.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Higher total interest income reflects a 4 basis point increase in average earning asset yields to 3.38% that was partially offset by a slight decrease in average earning assets to $18.1 billion from $18.3 billion during the fourth quarter.

The Company decreased its average borrowings by $0.3 billion (1.6%) in the first quarter of 2018, resulting in average borrowings of $15.7 billion and total interest expense of $68.1 million compared to average borrowings of $15.9 billion and total interest expense of $59.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company's total interest expense rose during the first quarter due to a 23 basis point increase in its cost of funds to 1.74% from 1.51% in the fourth quarter.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio increased to 6.2x as of March 31, 2018 from 6.0x as of December 31, 2017 reflecting lower equity due to declines in mortgage-backed security valuations. The Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio increased to 6.8x as of March 31, 2018 from 6.1x as of December 31, 2017 primarily because it utilized proceeds from repurchase agreement borrowings to retire its Exchangeable Senior Notes on March 15, 2018.

Total expenses include management fees and general and administrative expenses primarily consisting of directors and officers insurance, legal costs, accounting, auditing and tax services and miscellaneous general and administrative costs. Total expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were approximately $12.0 million compared to $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. While total expenses were unchanged in the first quarter, the ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity(1) increased to 2.26% compared to 2.17% for the fourth quarter due to lower equity.

As previously announced, the Company declared the following dividends on March 15, 2018: a common stock dividend of $0.42 per share paid on April 26, 2018 and a Series A preferred stock dividend of $0.4844 per share paid on April 25, 2018. The Company declared the following dividends on its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock on May 2, 2018 to its stockholders of record as of June 5, 2018: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share payable on June 27, 2018 and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on June 27, 2018.

(1) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average equity. Average equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our core earnings, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended $ in thousands, except share amounts March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Interest Income









Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities (1) 149,003



147,509



118,873

Commercial loans 4,222



5,472



5,764

Total interest income 153,225



152,981



124,637

Interest Expense









Repurchase agreements 59,585



51,955



29,947

Secured loans 6,927



5,878



3,413

Exchangeable senior notes 1,621



2,104



5,008

Total interest expense 68,133



59,937



38,368

Net interest income 85,092



93,044



86,269

Other Income (loss)









Gain (loss) on investments, net (160,370)



(17,153)



(1,853)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 896



(47)



(1,534)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 133,367



64,251



5,462

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net 3,165



13,220



19,955

Net loss on extinguishment of debt (26)



(233)



(4,711)

Other investment income (loss), net 3,102



1,206



1,329

Total other income (loss) (19,866)



61,244



18,648

Expenses









Management fee – related party 10,221



10,171



8,801

General and administrative 1,756



1,801



2,084

Total expenses 11,977



11,972



10,885

Net income 53,249



142,316



94,032

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 671



1,794



1,186

Net income attributable to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 52,578



140,522



92,846

Dividends to preferred stockholders 11,107



3,086



5,716

Net income attributable to common stockholders 41,471



137,436



87,130

Earnings per share:









Net income attributable to common stockholders









Basic 0.37



1.23



0.78

Diluted 0.37



1.18



0.73

Dividends declared per common share 0.42



0.42



0.40



(1) The table below shows the components of mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities income for the periods presented.



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Coupon interest 166,319



166,726



146,069

Net premium amortization (17,316)



(19,217)



(27,196)

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities interest income 149,003



147,509



118,873



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended In thousands March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Net income 53,249



142,316



94,032

Other comprehensive income (loss):









Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities, net (132,317)



(84,896)



16,289

Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on sale of mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities to gain (loss) on investments, net 9,237



—



850

Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense (6,539)



(6,438)



(6,298)

Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture 312



531



(615)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) (129,307)



(90,803)



10,226

Comprehensive income (loss) (76,058)



51,513



104,258

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest 959



(648)



(1,315)

Less: Dividends to preferred stockholders (11,107)



(3,086)



(5,716)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (86,206)



47,779



97,227



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands except share amounts March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $17,185,870 and $17,560,811, respectively) 17,622,234



18,190,754

Commercial loans, held-for-investment 184,255



191,808

Cash and cash equivalents 117,124



88,381

Restricted cash 2,400



620

Due from counterparties 5,375



—

Investment related receivable (including pledged securities of $189,263 and $0, respectively) 256,899



73,217

Derivative assets, at fair value 26,385



6,896

Other assets 107,372



105,580

Total assets 18,322,044



18,657,256

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 13,911,137



14,080,801

Secured loans 1,650,000



1,650,000

Exchangeable senior notes, net —



143,231

Derivative liabilities, at fair value 20,354



32,765

Dividends and distributions payable 50,199



50,193

Investment related payable 109,080



5,191

Accrued interest payable 18,238



17,845

Collateral held payable 27,553



7,327

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,712



2,200

Due to affiliate 11,415



10,825

Total liabilities 15,799,688



16,000,378

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 16) (1):





Equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 5,600,000 shares issued and outstanding ($140,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 135,356



135,356

7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding ($155,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 149,860



149,860

7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 11,500,000 shares issued and outstanding ($287,500 aggregate liquidation preference) 278,108



278,108

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 111,636,723 and 111,624,159 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,116



1,116

Additional paid in capital 2,384,626



2,384,356

Accumulated other comprehensive income 133,352



261,029

Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (584,750)



(579,334)

Total stockholders' equity 2,497,668



2,630,491

Non-controlling interest 24,688



26,387

Total equity 2,522,356



2,656,878

Total liabilities and equity 18,322,044



18,657,256







(1) See Note 16 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating results and believes these financial measures are useful to investors in assessing the Company's performance as further discussed below:

core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share),

effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield),

effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds),

effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and

repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are:

net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share),

total interest income (and by calculation, earning asset yields),

total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds),

net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin); and

debt-to-equity ratio.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Core Earnings

The Company calculates core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net; amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps; net loss on extinguishment of debt; and cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its core earnings calculation as appropriate.

The Company believes the presentation of core earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses described above from operating results. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses because gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, the majority of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheet. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.

The Company believes that providing transparency into core earnings enables its investors to consistently measure, evaluate and compare its operating performance to that of its peers over multiple reporting periods. However, the Company cautions that core earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to core earnings for the following periods:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data March 31, 2018

December 31,

2017

March 31, 2017 Net income attributable to common stockholders 41,471



137,436



87,130

Adjustments:









(Gain) loss on investments, net 160,370



17,153



1,853

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (113,578)



(73,646)



(14,918)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (31,901)



(7,368)



(13,438)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net (2) 2,468



(7,401)



(14,148)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (3) (1,814)



(387)



(513)

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4) (6,539)



(6,438)



(6,298)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt 26



233



4,711

Subtotal 9,032



(77,854)



(42,751)

Cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest (114)



981



539

Series B preferred stock dividend adjustment (5) —



(2,870)



—

Series C preferred stock dividend adjustment (6) —



(5,211)



—

Core earnings attributable to common stockholders 50,389



52,482



44,918

Basic income (loss) per common share 0.37



1.23



0.78

Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (7) 0.45



0.47



0.40



(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31, 2018

December 31,

2017

March 31, 2017 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 113,578



73,646



14,918

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 31,901



7,368



13,438

Contractual net interest expense (12,112)



(16,763)



(22,894)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 133,367



64,251



5,462



(2) U.S. GAAP realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31, 2018

December 31,

2017

March 31, 2017 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net (2,468)



7,401



14,148

GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest 5,633



5,819



5,807

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net 3,165



13,220



19,955



(3) U.S. GAAP other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31, 2018

December 31,

2017

March 31, 2017 Dividend income 1,288



819



816

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions, net 1,814



387



513

Other investment income (loss), net 3,102



1,206



1,329



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31, 2018

December 31,

2017

March 31, 2017 Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings 66,124



58,393



36,245

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (6,539)



(6,438)



(6,298)

Repurchase agreements interest expense 59,585



51,955



29,947







(5) On September 14, 2017, the Company declared a dividend on Series B Preferred Stock that covered the period from September 27, 2017 through December 26, 2017. The Company recorded the entire dividend declared as a charge to retained earnings under U.S. GAAP during the three months ended September 30, 2017. The Company deferred declaring its next dividend on Series B Preferred Stock to February 2018. The Company reduced core earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2017 for the cumulative impact of deferring the declaration date to February 2018 because the Company considers all dividends accumulated during the quarter a current component of its capital costs regardless of the dividend declaration date.



(6) On September 14, 2017, the Company declared a dividend on Series C Preferred Stock that covered the period from the date of issuance, August 16, 2017, to but not including the dividend payment date, December 27, 2017. The Company recorded the entire dividend declared as a charge to retained earnings under U.S. GAAP during the three months ended September 30, 2017. The Company deferred declaring its next dividend on Series C Preferred Stock to February 2018. The Company reduced core earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2017 for the cumulative impact of deferring the declaration date to February 2018 because the Company considers all dividends accumulated during the quarter a current component of its capital costs regardless of the dividend declaration date.



(7) Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is equal to core earnings divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Effective Interest Income/ Effective Yield/ Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield) as U.S. GAAP total interest income adjusted for GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net. The Company includes its GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest in effective interest income because GSE CRT coupon interest is not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. The Company accounts for GSE CRTs purchased prior to August 24, 2015 as hybrid financial instruments, but has elected the fair value option for GSE CRTs purchased on or after August 24, 2015. Under U.S. GAAP, coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for using the fair value option is recorded as interest income, whereas coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for as hybrid financial instruments is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss). The Company adds back GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest to its total interest income because the Company considers GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest a current component of its total interest income irrespective of whether the Company has elected the fair value option for the GSE CRT or accounted for the GSE CRT as a hybrid financial instrument.

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest expense on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest expense on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense and GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest income, effective yield, effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following table reconciles total interest income to effective interest income and yield to effective yield for the following periods:



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

$ in thousands Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield Total interest income 153,225



3.38 %

152,981



3.34 %

124,637



3.06 %

Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative

coupon interest recorded as

realized and unrealized credit

derivative income (loss), net 5,633



0.12 %

5,819



0.12 %

5,807



0.14 %

Effective interest income 158,858



3.50 %

158,800



3.46 %

130,444



3.20 %



The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 68,133



1.74 %

59,937



1.51 %

38,368



1.08 % Add (Less): Amortization of net

deferred gain (loss) on de-

designated interest rate swaps 6,539



0.17 %

6,438



0.16 %

6,298



0.18 % Add: Contractual net interest expense

on interest rate swaps recorded

as gain (loss) on derivative

instruments, net 12,112



0.31 %

16,763



0.42 %

22,894



0.64 % Effective interest expense 86,784



2.22 %

83,138



2.09 %

67,560



1.90 %

The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 85,092



1.64 %

93,044



1.83 %

86,269



1.98 % Add (Less): Amortization of net

deferred (gain) loss on de-

designated interest rate swaps (6,539)



(0.17) %

(6,438)



(0.16) %

(6,298)



(0.18) % Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative

coupon interest recorded as

realized and unrealized credit

derivative income (loss), net 5,633



0.12 %

5,819



0.12 %

5,807



0.14 % Less: Contractual net interest expense

on interest rate swaps recorded

as gain (loss) on derivative

instruments, net (12,112)



(0.31) %

(16,763)



(0.42) %

(22,894)



(0.64) % Effective net interest income 72,074



1.28 %

75,662



1.37 %

62,884



1.30 %

Repurchase Agreement Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt (sum of repurchase agreements and secured loans and exchangeable senior notes) to total equity. The Company presents a repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage, because the mortgage REIT industry primarily uses repurchase agreements, which typically mature within one year, to finance investments. The Company believes presenting the Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's refinancing risks, and gives investors a comparable statistic to those other mortgage REITs who almost exclusively borrow using short-term repurchase agreements that are subject to refinancing risk.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio increased to 6.2x as of March 31, 2018 from 6.0x as of December 31, 2017 reflecting lower equity due to declines in mortgage-backed security valuations. The Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio increased to 6.8x as of March 31, 2018 from 6.1x as of December 31, 2017 primarily because it utilized proceeds from repurchase agreement borrowings to retire its Exchangeable Senior Notes on March 15, 2018.

March 31, 2018

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Commercial Credit (1) Residential Credit (2) Other Total Investments 12,376,747

3,401,704

2,056,206

—

17,834,657

Cash and cash equivalents (3) 51,820

41,645

23,659

—

117,124

Restricted cash 666

1,734

—

—

2,400

Derivative assets, at fair value (4) 26,280

105

—

—

26,385

Other assets 268,033

63,585

5,894

3,966

341,478

Total assets 12,723,546

3,508,773

2,085,759

3,966

18,322,044













Repurchase agreements 10,864,431

1,482,869

1,563,837

—

13,911,137

Secured loans (5) 549,325

1,100,675

—

—

1,650,000

Derivative liabilities, at fair value (4) 20,170

184

—

—

20,354

Other liabilities 177,439

25,392

15,366

—

218,197

Total liabilities 11,611,365

2,609,120

1,579,203

—

15,799,688













Total equity (allocated) 1,112,181

899,653

506,556

3,966

2,522,356

Adjustments to calculate repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio:









Net equity in unsecured assets (6) —

(212,423)

—

(3,966)

(216,389)

Collateral pledged against secured loans (638,847)

(1,280,048)

—

—

(1,918,895)

Secured loans 549,325

1,100,675

—

—

1,650,000

Equity related to repurchase agreement debt 1,022,659

507,857

506,556

—

2,037,072

Debt-to-equity ratio (7) 10.3

2.9

3.1

NA

6.2

Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio (8) 10.6

2.9

3.1

NA

6.8







(1) Investments in CMBS, commercial loans and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures are included in commercial credit. (2) Investments in non-Agency RMBS and GSE CRT are included in residential credit. (3) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on a percentage of equity for Agency RMBS, residential credit and commercial credit. (4) Derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each class. (5) Secured loans are allocated based on amount of collateral pledged. (6) Net equity in unsecured assets includes commercial loans, investments in unconsolidated joint ventures and other. (7) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total debt (sum of repurchase agreements and secured loans) to total equity. (8) Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of repurchase agreements to equity related to repurchase agreement debt.

December 31, 2017

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Commercial Credit (1) Residential Credit (2) Exchangeable Senior Notes and Other Total Investments 12,849,851

3,434,196

2,124,487

—

18,408,534

Cash and cash equivalents (3) 39,630

31,069

17,682

—

88,381

Restricted cash —

620

—

—

620

Derivative assets, at fair value (4) 6,896

—

—

—

6,896

Other assets 77,893

64,284

6,669

3,979

152,825

Total assets 12,974,270

3,530,169

2,148,838

3,979

18,657,256













Repurchase agreements 11,111,755

1,396,330

1,572,716

—

14,080,801

Secured loans (5) 533,463

1,116,537

—

—

1,650,000

Exchangeable senior notes —

—

—

143,231

143,231

Derivative liabilities, at fair value (4) 31,548

1,217

—

—

32,765

Other liabilities 51,840

24,742

14,888

2,111

93,581

Total liabilities 11,728,606

2,538,826

1,587,604

145,342

16,000,378













Total equity (allocated) 1,245,664

991,343

561,234

(141,363)

2,656,878

Adjustments to calculate repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio:









Net equity in unsecured assets and exchangeable senior notes (6) —

(217,780)

—

141,363

(76,417)

Collateral pledged against secured loans (623,181)

(1,304,315)

—

—

(1,927,496)

Secured loans 533,463

1,116,537

—

—

1,650,000

Equity related to repurchase agreement debt 1,155,946

585,785

561,234

—

2,302,965

Debt-to-equity ratio (7) 9.3

2.5

2.8

NA

6.0

Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio (8) 9.6

2.4

2.8

NA

6.1







(1) Investments in CMBS, commercial loans and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures are included in commercial credit. (2) Investments in non-Agency RMBS and GSE CRT are included in residential credit. (3) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on a percentage of equity for Agency RMBS, residential credit and commercial credit. (4) Derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each class. (5) Secured loans are allocated based on amount of collateral pledged. (6) Net equity in unsecured assets and exchangeable senior notes includes commercial loans, investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, exchangeable senior notes and other. (7) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total debt (sum of repurchase agreements, secured loans and exchangeable senior notes) to total equity. (8) Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of repurchase agreements to equity related to repurchase agreement debt.

Average Asset Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets for the following periods.



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Average Balances (1):









Agency RMBS:









15 year fixed-rate, at amortized cost 2,879,696



3,080,248



3,516,699

30 year fixed-rate, at amortized cost 7,830,802



7,657,132



4,460,663

ARM, at amortized cost 231,303



244,284



290,812

Hybrid ARM, at amortized cost 1,666,890



1,750,982



2,291,634

Agency - CMO, at amortized cost 273,884



283,962



328,450

CMBS, at amortized cost 3,193,575



3,105,896



2,575,734

Non-Agency RMBS, at amortized cost 1,084,584



1,158,180



1,793,030

GSE CRT, at amortized cost 776,742



783,910



765,690

Commercial loans, at amortized cost 193,540



248,570



274,981

Average earning assets 18,131,016



18,313,164



16,297,693













Average Earning Asset Yields (2):









Agency RMBS:









15 year fixed-rate 2.04 %

1.98 %

2.03 % 30 year fixed-rate 2.96 %

2.90 %

2.64 % ARM 2.32 %

2.36 %

2.31 % Hybrid ARM 2.24 %

2.25 %

2.29 % Agency - CMO 2.51 %

2.74 %

0.58 % CMBS 4.85 %

4.77 %

4.20 % Non-Agency RMBS 7.08 %

7.18 %

5.58 % GSE CRT (3) 3.00 %

2.79 %

2.15 % Commercial loans 8.85 %

8.73 %

8.50 % Average earning asset yields 3.38 %

3.34 %

3.06 %





(1) Average amounts for each period are based on weighted month-end balances; all percentages are annualized. Average balances are presented on an amortized cost basis. (2) Average earning asset yields for the period was calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by the average balance of the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) GSE CRT average earning asset yields exclude coupon interest associated with embedded derivatives on securities not accounted for under the fair value option that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net under U.S. GAAP.

Average Borrowings and Equity Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average borrowings and average equity for the following periods.



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Average Borrowings (1):









Agency RMBS (2) 11,427,614



11,649,089



9,716,908

CMBS (2) 2,542,722



2,511,435



2,172,234

Non-Agency RMBS 891,202



947,117



1,411,889

GSE CRT 674,555



654,453



600,223

Exchangeable senior notes 116,176



147,498



346,083

Total average borrowings 15,652,269



15,909,592



14,247,337

Maximum borrowings during the period (3) 15,674,202



15,959,127



14,484,038













Average Cost of Funds (4):









Agency RMBS (2) 1.65 %

1.40 %

0.87 % CMBS (2) 2.28 %

2.00 %

1.34 % Non-Agency RMBS 2.91 %

2.74 %

2.20 % GSE CRT 2.87 %

2.71 %

2.27 % Exchangeable senior notes 5.58 %

5.71 %

5.79 % Cost of funds 1.74 %

1.51 %

1.08 % Interest rate swaps average fixed pay rate (5) 2.22 %

2.08 %

2.14 % Interest rate swaps average floating receive rate (6) (1.68) %

(1.32) %

(0.87) % Effective cost of funds (non-GAAP measure) (7) 2.22 %

2.09 %

1.90 % Average Equity (8): 2,118,961



2,206,899



2,128,560

Average debt-to-equity ratio (average during period) 7.4 x

7.2 x

6.7 x Debt-to-equity ratio (as of period end) 6.2 x

6.0 x

6.1 x





(1) Average amounts for each period are based on weighted month-end balances; all percentages are annualized. Average balances are presented on an amortized cost basis. (2) Agency RMBS and CMBS average borrowings and cost of funds include borrowings under repurchase agreements and secured loans. (3) Amount represents the maximum borrowings at month-end during each of the respective periods. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense excluding amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps by the Company's average borrowings. (5) Interest rate swaps average fixed pay rate is calculated by dividing annualized contractual swap interest expense by the Company's average notional balance of interest rate swaps. (6) Interest rate swaps average floating receive rate is calculated by dividing annualized contractual swap interest income by the Company's average notional balance of interest rate swaps. (7) For a reconciliation of cost of funds to effective cost of funds, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (8) Average equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

