Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net income per common share of $0.46 compared to net loss of $1.62 in Q3 2023

compared to net loss of in Q3 2023 Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) of $0.95 compared to $1.51 in Q3 2023

of compared to in Q3 2023 Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share, unchanged from Q3 2023

per common share, unchanged from Q3 2023 Book value per common share (2) of $10.00 compared to $9.93 as of September 30, 2023

of compared to as of Economic return(3) of 4.7% compared to (13.8)% in Q3 2023

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"The sharp rise in interest rates that began in the second quarter persisted in early October as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose over 40 basis points to reach 5.0% for the first time in over 16 years, negatively impacting Agency RMBS valuations. Market sentiment then reversed course, as incoming data supported a soft landing narrative and market expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve were pulled forward into the first quarter of 2024, benefiting Agency RMBS into year end. During the quarter, we reduced risk within the portfolio as volatility initially increased, and subsequently returned leverage to our target range as volatility subsided. Our book value per common share ended the quarter at $10.00, representing an increase of 0.7% from September 30th, and when combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, produced an economic return of 4.7% for the quarter.

"Our debt-to-equity ratio ended the fourth quarter at 5.7x, down from 6.4x as of September 30th. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all our $5.1 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $422 million.

"Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") for the period benefited from attractive interest income on our target assets, favorable funding and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. For the quarter, EAD per common share was $0.95 compared to $1.51 for the third quarter, reflecting declines in interest income on investments and interest rate swaps in connection with our reduction in leverage and adjustments to our swap portfolio. As of February 16, 2024, our book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.50 and $9.88.(4)

"We are cautious on the near-term outlook for the Agency RMBS sector given recent strong performance and the uncertain timing of monetary policy adjustments. However, the potential reduction in interest rate volatility associated with the eventual normalization of monetary policy should be supportive for investors with longer time horizons. We believe Agency RMBS investors stand to benefit from attractive valuations, favorable funding and a steeper yield curve as the macro environment stabilizes."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (2) Book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($109.7 million and $188.6 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively, and $111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Economic return for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023 of $0.07; plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the September 30, 2023 book value per common share of $9.93. Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023 of ($2.05); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2023 book value per common share of $11.98. (4) Book value per common share as of February 16, 2024 is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($108.1 million and $187.1 million as of February 16, 2024, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding of 48.5 million.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q4 '23 Q3 '23 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $4,401.5 $5,498.3 ($1,096.8) Average borrowings $3,736.4 $4,902.4 ($1,166.0) Average stockholders' equity (1) $790.2 $832.0 ($41.8)







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $62.1 $75.1 ($13.0) Total interest expense $53.8 $65.7 ($11.9) Net interest income $8.3 $9.4 ($1.1) Total expenses $4.8 $4.8 $0.0 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $22.3 ($74.0) $96.3







Average earning asset yields 5.64 % 5.47 % 0.17 % Average cost of funds 5.76 % 5.36 % 0.40 % Average net interest rate margin (0.12) % 0.11 % (0.23) %







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 5.42 % 5.23 % 0.19 % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 5.53 % 5.43 % 0.10 % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin (0.11) % (0.20) % 0.09 %







Book value per common share (3) $10.00 $9.93 $0.07 Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) $0.46 ($1.62) $2.08 Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $0.46 ($1.62) $2.08 Debt-to-equity ratio 5.7x 6.4x (0.7x)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $45.8 $69.2 ($23.4) Effective interest expense $5.7 ($4.6) $10.3 Effective net interest income $56.4 $79.7 ($23.3)







Effective cost of funds 0.61 % (0.37) % 0.98 % Effective interest rate margin 5.03 % 5.84 % (0.81) %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $0.95 $1.51 ($0.56) Economic debt-to-equity ratio 5.7x 6.4x (0.7x)



(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($109.7 million and $188.6 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively, and $111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The following table summarizes the Company's MBS portfolio as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.







As of





December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 $ in thousands

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS coupon:

























4.0 %

876,337

17.4 %

4.65 %

1,218,869

22.4 %

4.64 %

4.5 %

1,017,191

20.2 %

4.95 %

1,313,632

24.1 %

4.97 %

5.0 %

1,028,036

20.4 %

5.34 %

1,424,615

26.2 %

5.32 %

5.5 %

1,016,707

20.2 %

5.59 %

1,374,853

25.3 %

5.59 %

6.0 %

1,014,203

20.1 %

6.03 %

—

— %

— % Total 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS

4,952,474

98.3 %

5.33 %

5,331,969

98.0 %

5.15 % Agency-CMO

74,758

1.3 %

9.74 %

78,007

1.4 %

9.67 % Non-Agency CMBS

9,935

0.2 %

9.58 %

25,987

0.5 %

8.72 % Non-Agency RMBS

8,139

0.2 %

9.10 %

7,965

0.1 %

8.56 %

Total MBS portfolio

5,045,306

100.0 %

5.42 %

5,443,928

100.0 %

5.23 %

The following table presents certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.





As of $ in thousands

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days)

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days) Agency RMBS repurchase agreements

4,458,695

5.53 %

20

4,987,006

5.43 %

24

The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays interest at a fixed rate and receives floating interest based on the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

$ in thousands

As of December 31, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

950,000

2.55 %

5.38 %

1.6 3 to 5 years

1,375,000

0.29 %

5.38 %

3.8 5 to 7 years

1,150,000

0.55 %

5.38 %

6.6 Greater than 10 years

590,000

1.75 %

5.38 %

21.4 Total

4,065,000

1.10 %

5.38 %

6.6



$ in thousands

As of September 30, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

950,000

0.32 %

5.31 %

2.1 3 to 5 years

1,975,000

0.35 %

5.31 %

4.2 5 to 7 years

1,175,000

0.46 %

5.31 %

6.6 7 to 10 years

750,000

1.10 %

5.31 %

7.5 Greater than 10 years

1,050,000

2.18 %

5.31 %

20.6 Total

5,900,000

0.79 %

5.31 %

7.7

The table below presents certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays floating interest based on SOFR and receives interest at a fixed rate as of September 30, 2023. We did not have any such swaps as of December 31, 2023.

$ in thousands

As of September 30, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Floating

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Fixed

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

900,000

5.31 %

5.44 %

0.5 3 to 5 years

50,000

5.31 %

2.78 %

3.6 Total

950,000

5.31 %

5.30 %

0.7

Capital Activities

Dividends

As previously announced on December 19, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend on December 18, 2023 of $0.40 per share paid on January 26, 2024 to its stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023. The Company declared the following dividends on February 21, 2024: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on March 27, 2024 to its stockholders of record on March 5, 2024.

Repurchases of Preferred Stock

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 79,417 shares of Series B Preferred Stock and 135,772 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, respectively, for a total cost of $4.4 million.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409

International: 1-212-287-1625

Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on March 8, 2024 by calling:

866-361-4757 (North America) or 1-203-369-0183 (International)

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the Agency RMBS and residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands, except share amounts December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Interest income

















Mortgage-backed and other securities 62,082

75,132

57,877

277,929

192,566 Commercial loan —

—

179

—

1,947 Total interest income 62,082

75,132

58,056

277,929

194,513 Interest expense

















Repurchase agreements 53,780

65,701

32,201

228,229

51,560 Total interest expense 53,780

65,701

32,201

228,229

51,560 Net interest income 8,302

9,431

25,855

49,700

142,953



















Other income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net 165,340

(224,897)

10,762

(107,280)

(1,079,339) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses (108)

(43)

—

(320)

— Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures (5)

2

(120)

(1)

(407) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (141,580)

151,689

4,856

61,838

559,007 Other investment income (loss), net —

—

142

(66)

186 Total other income (loss) 23,647

(73,249)

15,640

(45,829)

(520,553) Expenses

















Management fee – related party 3,053

3,090

3,177

12,290

16,906 General and administrative 1,697

1,691

1,857

7,440

8,418 Total expenses 4,750

4,781

5,034

19,730

25,324 Net income (loss) 27,199

(68,599)

36,461

(15,859)

(402,924) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,679)

(5,772)

(5,862)

(23,153)

(28,218) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 760

347

—

1,471

14,179 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 22,280

(74,024)

30,599

(37,541)

(416,963) Earnings (loss) per share:

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic 0.46

(1.62)

0.84

(0.85)

(12.21) Diluted 0.46

(1.62)

0.84

(0.85)

(12.21)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Net income (loss) 27,199

(68,599)

36,461

(15,859)

(402,924) Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net 607

(91)

(791)

(91)

(6,280) Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to (increase) decrease in provision for credit losses 108

43

—

320

— Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense (900)

(1,810)

(4,855)

(10,405)

(19,708) Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture —

—

(103)

(10)

(537) Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in unconsolidated venture to other investment income (loss), net —

—

—

123

— Total other comprehensive income (loss) (185)

(1,858)

(5,749)

(10,063)

(26,525) Comprehensive income (loss) 27,014

(70,457)

30,712

(25,922)

(429,449) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,679)

(5,772)

(5,862)

(23,153)

(28,218) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 760

347

—

1,471

14,179 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 22,095

(75,882)

24,850

(47,604)

(443,488)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 $ in thousands, except share amounts

ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $4,712,185 and $4,439,583, respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $320 and $0, respectively) 5,045,306

4,791,893 U.S. Treasury securities 11,214

— Cash and cash equivalents 76,967

175,535 Restricted cash 121,670

103,246 Due from counterparties —

1,584 Investment related receivable 26,604

22,744 Derivative assets, at fair value 939

662 Other assets 1,509

1,731 Total assets 5,284,209

5,097,395 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 4,458,695

4,234,823 Derivative liabilities, at fair value —

2,079 Dividends payable 19,384

25,162 Accrued interest payable 15,787

20,546 Collateral held payable 2,475

4,892 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,296

1,365 Due to affiliate 3,907

4,453 Total liabilities 4,501,544

4,293,320 Commitments and contingencies (1)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,385,997 and 4,537,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($109,650 and $113,441 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 106,014

109,679 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,545,439 and 7,816,470 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($188,636 and $195,412 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 182,474

189,028 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 48,460,626 and 38,710,916 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 484

387 Additional paid in capital 4,011,138

3,901,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income 698

10,761 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,518,143)

(3,407,342) Total stockholders' equity 782,665

804,075 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,284,209

5,097,395





(1) See Note 14 of the Company's consolidated financial statements filed in Part IV, Item 15 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; foreign currency (gains) losses, net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 $ in thousands, except per share data







Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 22,280

(74,024)

30,599

(37,541)

(416,963) Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net (165,340)

224,897

(10,762)

107,280

1,079,339 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net(1) 199,137

(84,565)

28,072

179,526

(459,466) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net(1) (8,576)

5,002

8,949

(2,356)

(12,669) TBA dollar roll income(2) —

—

1,428

697

28,843 (Gain) on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock (760)

(347)

—

(1,471)

(14,179) Foreign currency (gains) losses, net(3) —

—

(142)

66

(186) Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps(4) (900)

(1,810)

(4,855)

(10,405)

(19,708) Subtotal 23,561

143,177

22,690

273,337

601,974 Earnings available for distribution 45,841

69,153

53,289

235,796

185,011 Basic income (loss) per common share 0.46

(1.62)

0.84

(0.85)

(12.21) Earnings available for distribution per common share(5) 0.95

1.51

1.46

5.35

5.42





(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 $ in thousands







Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (199,137)

84,565

(28,072)

(179,526)

459,466 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 8,576

(5,002)

(8,949)

2,356

12,669 Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps 48,981

72,126

41,877

239,008

86,872 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (141,580)

151,689

4,856

61,838

559,007





(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying AgencyRMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's consolidated statements of operations



(3) Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the consolidated statements of operations



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 $ in thousands







Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings 54,680

67,511

37,056

238,634

71,268 Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (900)

(1,810)

(4,855)

(10,405)

(19,708) Repurchase agreements interest expense 53,780

65,701

32,201

228,229

51,560





(5) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.





The table below presents the components of earnings available for distribution:







Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Effective net interest income (1) 56,383

79,747

62,877

278,303

210,117 TBA dollar roll income —

—

1,428

697

28,843 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures (5)

2

(120)

(1)

(407) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses (108)

(43)

—

(320)

— Total expenses (4,750)

(4,781)

(5,034)

(19,730)

(25,324) Subtotal 51,520

74,925

59,151

258,949

213,229 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,679)

(5,772)

(5,862)

(23,153)

(28,218) Earnings available for distribution 45,841

69,153

53,289

235,796

185,011





(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 53,780

5.76 %

65,701

5.36 %

32,201

3.36 % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps 900

0.09 %

1,810

0.15 %

4,855

0.51 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (48,981)

(5.24) %

(72,126)

(5.88) %

(41,877)

(4.38) % Effective interest expense 5,699

0.61 %

(4,615)

(0.37) %

(4,821)

(0.51) %



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 228,229

5.03 %

51,560

1.15 % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps 10,405

0.23 %

19,708

0.44 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (239,008)

(5.26) %

(86,872)

(1.93) % Effective interest expense (374)

— %

(15,604)

(0.34) %

The following tables reconcile net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 8,302

(0.12) %

9,431

0.11 %

25,855

1.98 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (900)

(0.09) %

(1,810)

(0.15) %

(4,855)

(0.51) % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 48,981

5.24 %

72,126

5.88 %

41,877

4.38 % Effective net interest income 56,383

5.03 %

79,747

5.84 %

62,877

5.85 %



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 49,700

0.41 %

142,953

2.64 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (10,405)

(0.23) %

(19,708)

(0.44) % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 239,008

5.26 %

86,872

1.93 % Effective net interest income 278,303

5.44 %

210,117

4.13 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

As of December 31, 2023

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 5,027,232 18,074 5,045,306 U.S. Treasury securities 11,214 — 11,214 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 76,967 — 76,967 Restricted cash (3) 121,670 — 121,670 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 939 — 939 Other assets 27,480 633 28,113 Total assets 5,265,502 18,707 5,284,209







Repurchase agreements 4,458,695 — 4,458,695 Other liabilities 42,117 732 42,849 Total liabilities 4,500,812 732 4,501,544







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 764,690 17,975 782,665 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 5.8 — 5.7 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 5.8 — 5.7





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 5,409,976 33,952 5,443,928 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 173,921 — 173,921 Restricted cash (3) 185,824 — 185,824 Other assets 25,500 2,170 27,670 Total assets 5,795,221 36,122 5,831,343







Repurchase agreements 4,987,006 — 4,987,006 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 7,637 — 7,637 Other liabilities 49,848 1,827 51,675 Total liabilities 5,044,491 1,827 5,046,318







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 750,730 34,295 785,025 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 6.6 — 6.4 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 6.6 — 6.4





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Average earning assets (1) 4,401,475

5,498,298

4,347,428

5,106,473

5,137,339 Average earning asset yields (2) 5.64 %

5.47 %

5.34 %

5.44 %

3.79 %



















Average borrowings (3) 3,736,432

4,902,400

3,828,223

4,540,252

4,495,581 Average cost of funds (4) 5.76 %

5.36 %

3.36 %

5.03 %

1.15 %





(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

Greg Seals,

Investor Relations

404-439-3323

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.