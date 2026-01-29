Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Net income per common share of $0.68 compared to $0.74 in Q3 2025

Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) of $0.56 compared to $0.58 in Q3 2025

of $0.56 compared to $0.58 in Q3 2025 Common stock dividend of $0.36 per common share compared to $0.34 in Q3 2025

Book value per common share (2) of $8.72 compared to $8.41 as of September 30, 2025

of $8.72 compared to $8.41 as of September 30, 2025 Economic return(3) of 8.0% compared to 8.7% in Q3 2025

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"During the fourth quarter, financial conditions improved, underpinned by two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, robust corporate earnings and strong economic growth. This supportive backdrop, along with lower interest rate volatility and broadening investor demand, drove notable outperformance in Agency RMBS relative to Treasuries across the coupon stack. Additionally, swap spreads continued their widening trend, providing an additional positive contribution to performance. These factors led to a 3.7% increase in book value per common share to $8.72 at quarter end, and when combined with our increased dividend of $0.36, resulted in a positive economic return of 8.0% for the quarter.

"We modestly increased our debt-to-equity ratio to 7.0x as of quarter end, up from 6.7x as of September 30, 2025, reflecting the improved investment environment and enabling the Company to further benefit from positive Agency RMBS performance. At quarter end, our $6.3 billion investment portfolio consisted of $5.4 billion Agency RMBS and $0.9 billion Agency CMBS, and we maintained a sizable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $453.3 million.

"Given the meaningful decline in interest rate volatility, we remain constructive on Agency RMBS, though we view near-term risks as balanced following the sector's strong performance, reinforced by the recent announcements that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will purchase $200 billion in Agency RMBS. In addition, Agency CMBS continues to offer attractive risk-adjusted yields and diversification benefits, given its stable cash flow profile and lower sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations. Longer term, the environment for Agency MBS investments is likely to remain favorable given reduced interest rate volatility and expectations for broadening investor demand and a steeper yield curve."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (2) Book value per common share as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock ($171.4 million as of December 31, 2025 and $173.3 million as of September 30, 2025), divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Economic return for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 is defined as the change in book value per common share from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025 of $0.31; plus dividends declared of $0.36 per common share; divided by the September 30, 2025 book value per common share of $8.41. Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025 of $0.36; plus dividends declared of $0.34 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2025 book value per common share of $8.05.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 are summarized in the table below.

$ in millions, except share amounts Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Variance Average Balances (1) (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $5,868.9 $5,382.2 $486.7 Average borrowings $5,393.7 $4,889.8 $503.9 Average total stockholders' equity $793.0 $748.0 $45.0







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $77.9 $72.9 $5.0 Total interest expense $56.6 $55.3 $1.3 Net interest income $21.3 $17.6 $3.7 Total expenses $4.6 $4.5 $0.1 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $48.2 $50.2 ($2.0)







Average earning asset yields 5.31 % 5.42 % (0.11) % Average cost of funds 4.20 % 4.52 % (0.32) % Average net interest rate margin 1.11 % 0.90 % 0.21 %







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 5.37 % 5.42 % (0.05) % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 4.04 % 4.35 % (0.31) % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 1.33 % 1.07 % 0.26 %







Book value per common share (3) $8.72 $8.41 $0.31 Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) $0.68 $0.74 ($0.06) Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $0.68 $0.74 ($0.06) Debt-to-equity ratio 7.0x 6.7x 0.3x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $39.9 $39.0 $0.9 Effective interest expense $30.2 $26.2 $4.0 Effective net interest income $47.7 $46.8 $0.9







Effective cost of funds 2.24 % 2.14 % 0.10 % Effective interest rate margin 3.07 % 3.28 % (0.21) %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $0.56 $0.58 ($0.02) Economic debt-to-equity ratio 7.0x 6.7x 0.3x

(1) Average earning assets, average borrowings and average total stockholders' equity are calculated based on the weighted month-end balances of mortgage-backed securities at amortized cost, repurchase agreement borrowings and total U.S. GAAP stockholders' equity, respectively. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock ($171.4 million as of December 31, 2025 and $173.3 million as of September 30, 2025), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of the Company's MBS portfolio as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.





As of



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 $ in thousands

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield Agency RMBS:























30 year fixed-rate pass-through coupon:

























4.5 %

785,584

12.5 %

4.89 %

745,869

13.0 %

4.91 %

5.0 %

1,486,801

23.7 %

5.20 %

1,238,419

21.5 %

5.24 %

5.5 %

1,534,654

24.5 %

5.51 %

1,224,244

21.3 %

5.56 %

6.0 %

1,283,242

20.4 %

5.93 %

1,340,686

23.3 %

5.93 %

6.5 %

218,879

3.5 %

6.14 %

229,541

4.0 %

6.14 % Total 30 year fixed-rate pass-through

5,309,160

84.6 %

5.46 %

4,778,759

83.1 %

5.51 % Agency CMO

69,320

1.1 %

9.18 %

70,960

1.2 %

10.18 % Agency CMBS

898,129

14.3 %

4.62 %

899,519

15.7 %

4.62 % Total MBS portfolio

6,276,609

100.0 %

5.37 %

5,749,238

100.0 %

5.42 %

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.





As of $ in thousands

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days)

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days) Repurchase agreements -

Agency RMBS

4,758,568

4.04 %

24

4,292,146

4.35 %

20 Repurchase agreements -

Agency CMBS

860,687

4.04 %

20

857,935

4.35 %

24 Total borrowings

5,619,255

4.04 %

23

5,150,081

4.35 %

21

The following tables summarize certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays fixed interest rates and receives floating interest rates based on the secured overnight financing rate as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

$ in thousands

As of December 31, 2025 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

2,155,000

1.21 %

3.87 %

1.4 3 to 5 years

950,000

0.54 %

3.87 %

4.6 7 to 10 years

305,000

4.12 %

3.87 %

9.1 Greater than 10 years

410,000

1.83 %

3.87 %

17.9 Total

3,820,000

1.34 %

3.87 %

4.6

$ in thousands

As of September 30, 2025 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

1,555,000

0.31 %

4.24 %

1.9 3 to 5 years

450,000

0.47 %

4.24 %

4.5 5 to 7 years

500,000

0.61 %

4.24 %

5.1 7 to 10 years

430,000

4.13 %

4.24 %

9.3 Greater than 10 years

445,000

1.99 %

4.24 %

19.0 Total

3,380,000

1.08 %

4.24 %

5.9

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of the Company's U.S. Treasury futures contracts as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.





As of



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 $ in thousands

Notional Amount - Short

Notional Amount - Short 10 year U.S. Treasury futures

420,000

520,000 Ultra 10 year U.S. Treasury futures

455,000

290,000 30 year U.S. Treasury futures

215,000

190,000 Total

1,090,000

1,000,000

Capital Activities

Dividends

As previously announced on December 18, 2025, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.36 per share paid on January 23, 2026 to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2025. Additionally, the Company announced that it changed its common dividend declaration and payment frequency from quarterly to monthly, with the first monthly dividend of $0.12 per share declared on January 15, 2026.

Issuances of Common Stock

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company issued 849,987 shares of common stock for net cash proceeds of $7.2 million through its at-the-market program.

Repurchases of Preferred Stock

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and retired 76,356 shares of Series C Preferred Stock with a carrying value of $1.8 million.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

The Company is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The Company is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and residential and commercial real estate markets), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage, liquidity, capital structure and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands, except share data December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



















Interest income 77,901

72,916

76,110

295,287

286,546 Interest expense 56,643

55,302

62,431

219,865

249,719 Net interest income 21,258

17,614

13,679

75,422

36,827



















Other income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net 22,914

49,540

(187,714)

149,344

(133,911) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses —

—

(236)

—

(458) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures —

—

—

—

(193) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 11,887

(9,218)

182,556

(104,926)

176,634 Other investment income (loss), net —

—

2

—

2 Total other income (loss) 34,801

40,322

(5,392)

44,418

42,074 Expenses

















Management fee – related party 2,806

2,662

3,172

11,295

11,866 General and administrative 1,759

1,803

1,609

7,266

7,153 Total expenses 4,565

4,465

4,781

18,561

19,019 Net income (loss) 51,494

53,471

3,506

101,279

59,882 Dividends to preferred stockholders (3,221)

(3,261)

(5,444)

(13,120)

(22,011) Gain (loss) on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock (30)

(2)

1

14

427 Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock —

—

(3,535)

—

(3,535) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 48,243

50,208

(5,472)

88,173

34,763 Earnings (loss) per share:

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic 0.68

0.74

(0.09)

1.32

0.65 Diluted 0.68

0.74

(0.09)

1.32

0.65

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net income (loss) 51,494

53,471

3,506

101,279

59,882 Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities,

net —

—

(412)

229

(1,051) Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on sale of

mortgage-backed securities to gain (loss) on

investments, net —

—

—

(402)

— Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale

securities to (increase) decrease in provision for credit

losses —

—

224

—

526 Total other comprehensive income (loss) —

—

(188)

(173)

(525) Comprehensive income (loss) 51,494

53,471

3,318

101,106

59,357 Dividends to preferred stockholders (3,221)

(3,261)

(5,444)

(13,120)

(22,011) Gain (loss) on repurchase and retirement of preferred

stock (30)

(2)

1

14

427 Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred

stock —

—

(3,535)

—

(3,535) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders 48,243

50,208

(5,660)

88,000

34,238

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands, except share amounts December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $5,879,318 and $5,129,486,

respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $654, respectively) 6,276,609

5,445,508 Cash and cash equivalents 56,040

73,403 Restricted cash 110,391

137,478 Due from counterparties —

580 Investment related receivable 27,848

24,870 Derivative assets, at fair value 4,412

5,033 Other assets 594

1,162 Total assets 6,475,894

5,688,034 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 5,619,255

4,893,958 Derivative liabilities, at fair value —

627 Dividends payable 25,845

24,692 Accrued interest payable 28,664

32,711 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,580

1,619 Due to affiliate 3,006

3,698 Total liabilities 5,678,350

4,957,305 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,854,131 and

7,206,659 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($171,353 and $180,166 aggregate

liquidation preference, respectively) 165,756

174,281 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 134,000,000 shares authorized; 71,790,532 and 61,729,693

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 718

617 Additional paid in capital 4,209,977

4,127,807 Accumulated other comprehensive income —

173 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,578,907)

(3,572,149) Total stockholders' equity 797,544

730,729 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 6,475,894

5,688,034

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation,

earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and

by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost

of funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective

interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate

margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; (gain) loss on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock and foreign currency (gains) losses, net. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because, when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.

Furthermore, gains and losses have not been accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses may be reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses may be reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities were historically classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities were recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that is used to determine the amount, if any, of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 $ in thousands, except per share data







Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders 48,243

50,208

(5,472)

88,173

34,763 Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net (22,914)

(49,540)

187,714

(149,344)

133,911 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments,

net(1) 18,863

49,189

(157,864)

217,176

(11,405) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments,

net(1) (4,354)

(10,833)

7,629

(6)

(3,467) TBA dollar roll income(2) —

—

249

1,147

1,366 (Gain) loss on repurchase and retirement of

preferred stock 30

2

(1)

(14)

(427) Foreign currency (gains) losses, net(3) —

—

(2)

—

(2) Subtotal (8,375)

(11,182)

37,725

68,959

119,976 Earnings available for distribution 39,868

39,026

32,253

157,132

154,739 Basic income (loss) per common share 0.68

0.74

(0.09)

1.32

0.65 Earnings available for distribution per common

share(4) 0.56

0.58

0.53

2.35

2.88





(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components.







Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 $ in thousands







Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (18,863)

(49,189)

157,864

(217,176)

11,405 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 4,354

10,833

(7,629)

6

3,467 Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest

rate swaps 26,396

29,138

32,321

112,244

161,762 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 11,887

(9,218)

182,556

(104,926)

176,634





(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement compared to the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3) Foreign currency gains (losses), net represents foreign currency transaction gains and losses and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(4) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

The table below presents the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Effective net interest income (1) 47,654

46,752

46,000

187,666

198,589 TBA dollar roll income —

—

249

1,147

1,366 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures —

—

—

—

(193) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses —

—

(236)

—

(458) Total expenses (4,565)

(4,465)

(4,781)

(18,561)

(19,019) Subtotal 43,089

42,287

41,232

170,252

180,285 Dividends to preferred stockholders (3,221)

(3,261)

(5,444)

(13,120)

(22,011) Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred

stock —

—

(3,535)

—

(3,535) Earnings available for distribution 39,868

39,026

32,253

157,132

154,739





(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 56,643

4.20 %

55,302

4.52 %

62,431

5.13 % Less: Contractual net interest

expense (income) on interest

rate swaps recorded as gain

(loss) on derivative

instruments, net (26,396)

(1.96) %

(29,138)

(2.38) %

(32,321)

(2.66) % Effective interest expense 30,247

2.24 %

26,164

2.14 %

30,110

2.47 %



























Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 219,865

4.44 %

249,719

5.39 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (112,244)

(2.27) %

(161,762)

(3.49) % Effective interest expense 107,621

2.17 %

87,957

1.90 %

The following tables reconcile net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin

/ Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin

/ Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin

/ Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 21,258

1.11 %

17,614

0.90 %

13,679

0.47 % Add: Contractual net interest income

(expense) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on

derivative instruments, net 26,396

1.96 %

29,138

2.38 %

32,321

2.66 % Effective net interest income 47,654

3.07 %

46,752

3.28 %

46,000

3.13 %



Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin

/ Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin

/ Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 75,422

0.99 %

36,827

0.11 % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 112,244

2.27 %

161,762

3.49 % Effective net interest income 187,666

3.26 %

198,589

3.60 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following table shows the Company's debt-to-equity ratio and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes these types of TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.



As of $ in thousands December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Repurchase agreements 5,619,255

5,150,081 Total stockholders' equity 797,544

769,581







Debt-to-equity ratio (1) 7.0

6.7 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (2) 7.0

6.7





(1) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (2) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis (none as of December 31, 2025 or September 30, 2025) to total stockholders' equity.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Average earning assets (1) 5,868,897

5,382,189

5,440,662

5,439,209

5,208,204 Average earning asset yields (2) 5.31 %

5.42 %

5.60 %

5.43 %

5.50 %



















Average borrowings (3) 5,393,719

4,889,782

4,865,582

4,948,937

4,637,086 Average cost of funds (4) 4.20 %

4.52 %

5.13 %

4.44 %

5.39 %





(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense by average borrowings.

