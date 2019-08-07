Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Summary:

Q2 2019 net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million or $0.06 basic income per common share compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $127.7 million or $1.05 basic income per common share in Q1 2019

or basic income per common share compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of or basic income per common share in Q1 2019 Q2 2019 core earnings*** of $59.1 million or core earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0 .46 compared to $56.9 million or core EPS of $0.47 in Q1 2019

or core earnings per common share ("EPS") of .46 compared to or core EPS of in Q1 2019 Q2 2019 book value per common share* of $16.21 compared to $16.29 at Q1 2019

compared to at Q1 2019 Q2 2019 common stock dividend of $0.45 per share compared to $0.45 in Q1 2019

per share compared to in Q1 2019 Economic return** of 2.3% for Q2 2019 and 12.0% for the year to date ended June 30, 2019

"We are pleased to announce core earnings of $0.46 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. Core earnings exceeded our $0.45 dividend, as the portfolio benefited from the full quarter impact of our February common stock offering. Despite volatile market conditions during the quarter, our diversified portfolio and dynamic hedging strategy combined to keep our book value relatively stable at $16.21. This helped produce a 2.3% economic return for the quarter, bringing our year-to-date economic return to 12.0%." said John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer.

* Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding. ** Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019 of $(0.08); plus dividends declared of $0.45 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2019 book value per common share of $16.29. Economic return for the year to date ended June 30, 2019 is defined as the change in book value per common share from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019 of $0.94; plus dividends declared of $0.90 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2018 book value per common share of $15.27. *** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $20,803.2

$19,152.5

$1,650.7

Average borrowings $18,908.9

$17,048.1

$1,860.8

Average equity $2,338.0

$2,207.3

$130.7









U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $202.2

$187.1

$15.1

Total interest expense $129.2

$113.0

$16.2

Net interest income $73.0

$74.1

($1.1)

Total expenses $11.4

$11.8

($0.4)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $7.2

$127.7

($120.5)









Average earning asset yields 3.89 % 3.91 % (0.02) % Average cost of funds 2.73 % 2.65 % 0.08 % Average net interest rate margin 1.16 % 1.26 % (0.10) %







Period-end weighted average asset yields* 4.03 % 4.02 % 0.01 % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 2.77 % 2.84 % (0.07) % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 1.26 % 1.18 % 0.08 %







Book value per common share** $16.21

$16.29

($0.08)

Earnings per common share (basic) $0.06

$1.05

($0.99)

Earnings per common share (diluted) $0.06

$1.05

($0.99)

Debt-to-equity ratio 7.0 x 6.9 x 0.1 x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures***





Core earnings $59.1

$56.9

$2.2

Effective interest income $207.5

$192.4

$15.1

Effective interest expense $127.6

$114.4

$13.2

Effective net interest income $79.9

$78.1

$1.8









Effective yield 3.99 % 4.02 % (0.03) % Effective cost of funds 2.70 % 2.68 % 0.02 % Effective interest rate margin 1.29 % 1.34 % (0.05) %







Core earnings per common share $0.46

$0.47

($0.01)

Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio 7.4 x 7.2 x 0.2 x





* Period-end weighted average yields are based on amortized cost as of period end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions. ** Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding. *** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share), effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest income (and by calculation, average earning asset yields), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Financial Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.2 million compared to $127.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $120.5 million lower in the second quarter primarily due to higher net losses on derivatives totaling $347.2 million compared to $193.6 million in the first quarter. Net losses on derivatives were partially offset by higher net gains on investments totaling $302.2 million in the second quarter compared to $268.4 million in the first quarter. Higher net losses on derivative instruments and net gains on investments were driven by sharply declining interest rates in the second quarter as evidenced by the 40 basis point decline in 10 year Treasury rates compared to a 28 basis point decline in the first quarter. The Company also had unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments of $52.3 million in the first quarter and $47.2 million in the second quarter that are recorded in other comprehensive income.

Book value per common share for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.21 compared to $16.29 in the first quarter reflecting interest rate spread widening in Agency RMBS and GSE CRT assets that was partially offset by a positive duration gap and interest rate spread tightening in other asset classes.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company generated $59.1 million in core earnings, an increase of $2.2 million or 3.9% from the first quarter of 2019. Higher core earnings were driven by a $1.8 million increase in effective net interest income reflecting the full quarter impact of the Company's February 2019 common stock offering. Effective yield was 3.99% during the second quarter, down 3 basis points from 4.02% in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to the impact of declining interest rates on prepayments of specified pool Agency RMBS investments. Effective cost of funds was 2.70% during the second quarter, up 2 basis points from 2.68% in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to slightly higher repurchase agreement borrowing costs early in the quarter.

Total interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $202.2 million compared to $187.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Higher total interest income reflects a $1.7 billion (8.6%) increase in average earning assets to $20.8 billion from $19.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Average earning assets rose primarily due to the investment of net proceeds from the Company's February common stock offering. Average earning asset yield was 3.89% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.91% in the first quarter of 2019 reflecting a $6.8 million increase in premium amortization.

The Company increased its average borrowings by $1.9 billion (10.9%) in the second quarter of 2019 to $18.9 billion to finance its higher asset base compared to average borrowings of $17.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Total interest expense was $129.2 million compared to $113.0 million during the first quarter of 2019.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 7.0x as of June 30, 2019 compared to 6.9x as of March 31, 2019. The Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio was 7.4x as of June 30, 2019 compared to 7.2x as of March 31, 2019. Leverage increased slightly during the quarter largely due to an increase in the Company's equity allocation to Agency CMBS to 10%.

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were approximately $11.4 million compared to $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Total expenses include management fees and general and administrative expenses. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity (1) decreased to 1.95% compared to 2.14% for the first quarter of 2019.

As previously announced, the Company declared the following dividends on June 17, 2019: a common stock dividend of $0.45 per share paid on July 26, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019 and a Series A preferred stock dividend of $0.4844 per share paid on July 25, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of July 1, 2019. The Company declared the following dividends on its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock on August 1, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of September 5, 2019: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share payable on September 27, 2019 and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on September 27, 2019.

(1) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average equity. Average equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free: 800-857-7465

International: 1-312-470-0052

Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on August 22, 2019 by calling:

800-430-5973 (North America) or 1-402-998-0105 (International).

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our core earnings, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands, except share amounts June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Interest Income

















Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities (1) 200,737



185,492



147,548



386,229



296,551

Commercial and other loans 1,484



1,582



4,051



3,066



8,273

Total interest income 202,221



187,074



151,599



389,295



304,824

Interest Expense

















Repurchase agreements 117,978



101,875



69,389



219,853



128,974

Secured loans 11,258



11,144



8,471



22,402



15,398

Exchangeable senior notes —



—



—



—



1,621

Total interest expense 129,236



113,019



77,860



242,255



145,993

Net interest income 72,985



74,055



73,739



147,040



158,831

Other Income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net 302,182



268,382



(36,377)



570,564



(196,747)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 702



692



798



1,394



1,694

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (344,733)



(201,460)



67,169



(546,193)



200,536

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net (2,438)



7,884



735



5,446



3,900

Net loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



(26)

Other investment income (loss), net 1,007



1,029



(2,160)



2,036



942

Total other income (loss) (43,280)



76,527



30,165



33,247



10,299

Expenses

















Management fee – related party 9,370



9,534



10,102



18,904



20,323

General and administrative 1,999



2,258



1,525



4,257



3,281

Total expenses 11,369



11,792



11,627



23,161



23,604

Net income 18,336



138,790



92,277



157,126



145,526

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest —



—



1,163



—



1,834

Net income attributable to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 18,336



138,790



91,114



157,126



143,692

Dividends to preferred stockholders 11,106



11,107



11,106



22,213



22,213

Net income attributable to common stockholders 7,230



127,683



80,008



134,913



121,479

Earnings per share:

















Net income attributable to common stockholders

















Basic 0.06



1.05



0.72



1.08



1.09

Diluted 0.06



1.05



0.72



1.08



1.08



(1) The table below shows the components of mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities income for the periods presented.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Coupon interest 214,501



192,442



164,165



406,943



330,484

Net premium amortization (13,764)



(6,950)



(16,617)



(20,714)



(33,933)

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities interest

income 200,737



185,492



147,548



386,229



296,551



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Net income 18,336



138,790



92,277



157,126



145,526

Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed

and credit risk transfer securities, net 47,188



52,349



(47,929)



99,537



(180,246)

Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on

sale of mortgage-backed and credit risk

transfer securities to gain (loss) on

investments, net (121)



10,147



9,889



10,026



19,126

Reclassification of amortization of net

deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest

rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest

expense (5,916)



(5,851)



(6,898)



(11,767)



(13,437)

Currency translation adjustments on

investment in unconsolidated venture (320)



(276)



486



(596)



798

Total other comprehensive income (loss) 40,831



56,369



(44,452)



97,200



(173,759)

Comprehensive income (loss) 59,167



195,159



47,825



254,326



(28,233)

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss

attributable to non-controlling interest —



—



(602)



—



357

Less: Dividends to preferred stockholders (11,106)



(11,107)



(11,106)



(22,213)



(22,213)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders 48,061



184,052



36,117



232,113



(50,089)



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





As of $ in thousands except share amounts June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$20,848,269 and $17,082,825, respectively) 21,536,047



17,396,642

Cash and cash equivalents 99,620



135,617

Restricted cash 55,271



—

Due from counterparties 21,041



13,500

Investment related receivable 141,989



66,598

Derivative assets, at fair value 10,067



15,089

Other assets 174,043



186,059

Total assets 22,038,078



17,813,505

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 17,075,065



13,602,484

Secured loans 1,650,000



1,650,000

Derivative liabilities, at fair value 36,969



23,390

Dividends and distributions payable 60,671



49,578

Investment related payable 462,060



132,096

Accrued interest payable 55,002



37,620

Collateral held payable 14,939



18,083

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,144



1,694

Due to affiliate 10,127



11,863

Total liabilities 19,367,977



15,526,808

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1):





Equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 5,600,000 shares issued and outstanding

($140,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 135,356



135,356

7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,200,000 shares

issued and outstanding ($155,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 149,860



149,860

7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 11,500,000 shares

issued and outstanding ($287,500 aggregate liquidation preference) 278,108



278,108

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 128,795,528 and

111,584,996 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,287



1,115

Additional paid in capital 2,650,329



2,383,532

Accumulated other comprehensive income 318,013



220,813

Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (862,852)



(882,087)

Total stockholders' equity 2,670,101



2,286,697

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 22,038,078



17,813,505







(1) See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating results and believes these financial measures are useful to investors in assessing the Company's performance as further discussed below:

core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share),

effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield),

effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds),

effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and

repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are:

net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share),

total interest income (and by calculation, earning asset yields),

total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds),

net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin); and

debt-to-equity ratio.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Core Earnings

The Company calculates core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net; amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps; net loss on extinguishment of debt; and cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its core earnings calculation as appropriate.

The Company believes the presentation of core earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses described above from operating results. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses because gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheet. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.

The Company believes that providing transparency into core earnings enables its investors to consistently measure, evaluate and compare its operating performance to that of its peers over multiple reporting periods. However, the Company cautions that core earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to core earnings for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders 7,230



127,683



80,008



134,913



121,479

Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net (302,182)



(268,382)



36,377



(570,564)



196,747

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 307,239



232,387



(36,274)



539,626



(149,852)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 45,019



(26,418)



(35,406)



18,601



(67,307)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT

embedded derivatives, net (2) 7,738



(2,534)



4,903



5,204



7,371

Loss on foreign currency transactions, net (3) —



—



2,966



—



1,152

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on

de-designated interest rate swaps (4) (5,916)



(5,851)



(6,898)



(11,767)



(13,437)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



26

Subtotal 51,898



(70,798)



(34,332)



(18,900)



(25,300)

Cumulative adjustments attributable to non-

controlling interest —



—



432



—



318

Core earnings attributable to common stockholders 59,128



56,885



46,108



116,013



96,497

Basic income per common share 0.06



1.05



0.72



1.08



1.09

Core earnings per share attributable to common

stockholders (5) 0.46



0.47



0.41



0.93



0.86



(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (307,239)



(232,387)



36,274



(539,626)



149,852

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (45,019)



26,418



35,406



(18,601)



67,307

Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest

rate swaps 7,525



4,509



(4,511)



12,034



(16,623)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (344,733)



(201,460)



67,169



(546,193)



200,536



(2) U.S. GAAP realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the

following components:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on GSE CRT

embedded derivatives, net (7,738)



2,534



(4,903)



(5,204)



(7,371)

GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest 5,300



5,350



5,638



10,650



11,271

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income

(loss), net (2,438)



7,884



735



5,446



3,900



(3) U.S. GAAP other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Dividend income 1,007



1,029



806



2,036



2,094

Loss on foreign currency transactions, net —



—



(2,966)



—



(1,152)

Other investment income (loss), net 1,007



1,029



(2,160)



2,036



942



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Interest expense on repurchase agreement

borrowings 123,894



107,726



76,287



231,620



142,411

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on

de-designated interest rate swaps (5,916)



(5,851)



(6,898)



(11,767)



(13,437)

Repurchase agreements interest expense 117,978



101,875



69,389



219,853



128,974



(5) Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is equal to core earnings divided by the basic weighted

average number of common shares outstanding.

The components of core income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Effective net interest income(1) 79,894



78,063



67,968



157,957



140,041

Dividend income 1,007



1,029



806



2,036



2,094

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

ventures 702



692



798



1,394



1,694

Total expenses (11,369)



(11,792)



(11,627)



(23,161)



(23,604)

Total core earnings 70,234



67,992



57,945



138,226



120,225

Dividends to preferred stockholders (11,106)



(11,107)



(11,106)



(22,213)



(22,213)

Core earnings attributable to non-controlling

interest —



—



(731)



—



(1,515)

Core earnings attributable to common stockholders 59,128



56,885



46,108



116,013



96,497



(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Income/ Effective Yield/ Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield) as U.S. GAAP total interest income adjusted for GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net. The Company includes its GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest in effective interest income because GSE CRT coupon interest is not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. The Company accounts for GSE CRTs purchased prior to August 24, 2015 as hybrid financial instruments, but has elected the fair value option for GSE CRTs purchased on or after August 24, 2015. Under U.S. GAAP, coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for using the fair value option is recorded as interest income, whereas coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for as hybrid financial instruments is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss). The Company adds back GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest to its total interest income because the Company considers GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest a current component of its total interest income irrespective of whether the Company has elected the fair value option for the GSE CRT or accounted for the GSE CRT as a hybrid financial instrument.

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense and GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest income, effective yield, effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest income to effective interest income and yield to effective yield for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Yield/Effective

Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective

Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective

Yield Total interest income 202,221



3.89 %

187,074



3.91 %

151,599



3.42 % Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative

coupon interest recorded as

realized and unrealized credit

derivative income (loss), net 5,300



0.10 %

5,350



0.11 %

5,638



0.13 % Effective interest income 207,521



3.99 %

192,424



4.02 %

157,237



3.55 %