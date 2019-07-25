Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Jul 25, 2019

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its second quarter 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A conference call and audio webcast to review second quarter 2019 results will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:

800-857-7465

International Toll:         

1-312-470-0052

Passcode:                     

Invesco

Webcast link: 

https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr190808.html

An audio replay will be available until August 22, 2019 by calling:

800-430-5973 (North America) or 1-402-998-0105 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

Jul 25, 2019

