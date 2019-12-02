Invesco Provides Estimated Capital Gain Distribution Information for 2019

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across 33 Invesco ETFs.*

For the funds listed in Table 1, the ex-date for the 2019 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 23, 2019. The record date will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and the payable date will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

(per share) BSAE Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF 0.01 - 0.01 BSBE Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF 0.05 - 0.05 BSCE Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF 0.10 - 0.10 BSCL Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF - 0.01 0.01 BSCM Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF - 0.01 0.01 BSCQ Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF 0.02 - 0.02 BSCR Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF 0.01 - 0.01 BSCS Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF 0.01 - 0.01 BSDE Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF 0.11 - 0.11 BSJQ Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 0.01 0.02 0.03 CLTL Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF 0.01 - 0.01 EWCO Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Communication Services ETF 0.03 - 0.03 EWRE Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Real Estate ETF - 0.09 0.09 GSY Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF 0.01 0.01 0.02 GTO Invesco Total Return Bond ETF 0.37 - 0.37 IEMD Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF 0.18 0.07 0.24 IEMV Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF 0.20 0.16 0.37 IHYD Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF 0.07 0.04 0.11 IIGD Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF 0.02 - 0.02 IIGV Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF 0.13 0.03 0.16 IMFC Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF 0.23 0.06 0.28 IMFD Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF 0.18 - 0.18 IMFI Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF 0.31 - 0.31 IMFP Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF 0.21 0.09 0.30 Ticker Fund Name Estimated

(per share) PBP Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF 0.74 0.10 0.85 PBSM Invesco PureBeta℠ MSCI USA Small Cap ETF 0.01 0.01 0.01 PIN Invesco India ETF - 7.17 7.17 PSCF Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF - 0.47 0.47 PSMB Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF 0.06 0.28 0.34 PSMC Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF 0.28 0.01 0.29 PSMG Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF 0.39 0.06 0.44 PSMM Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF 0.23 0.14 0.37 SPMV Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF 0.07 0.45 0.51

The fund listed in Table 2 will make its annual income distribution, which includes realized commodity gains and losses from its wholly-owned subsidiary. The ex-date will be Monday, December 23, 2019. The record date will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and the payable date will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Ticker Fund Name Estimated

Income

Distribution

(per share) PDBC Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF 0.22

*Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 31, 2019 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments.

Invesco ETFs provides a number of resources and a broad menu of ETF investment solutions to assist investors as they consider year-end tax management strategies with their advisors. Please visit the Invesco ETF Tax Center for more information. Invesco ETFs does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Important Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

