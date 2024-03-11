Invesco QQQ Celebrates 25 years of Access to Innovation

Growth of the QQQ investing audience has fostered a larger ecosystem of related Nasdaq Index investment products, including QQQM

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today that Invesco QQQ, the flagship fund of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, celebrates 25 years as a proxy for innovation. Over the last 25 years the evolution of the Invesco QQQ, and the Nasdaq-100® Index, have mirrored the expansion of its constituents, as well as the investor mindset around technology and innovation. This has contributed to Invesco QQQ's position as one of the most important large-cap growth strategies, making it the second most traded ETF1 in the world based on average daily value traded.

"We are proud of Invesco QQQ's role, over its 25-year track record, in shaping how investors' view and access many of the technological advancements driving daily life," said Ryan McCormack, Senior Factor and Core Equity ETF Strategist, Invesco. "As a trailblazing product, Invesco QQQ has inspired a suite of potential solutions that allow investors to choose an investment in innovation that suits their personal financial goals."

The 25-year evolution of the Invesco QQQ closely mirrors the advancement and evolution of the innovative, forward-thinking companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index. Of the 23 companies that have been a part of Invesco QQQ since inception, many were in early stages of development in 1999. Companies like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Adobe have scaled up successfully, using technology to create competitive advantages in the market. The average market cap of companies included in QQQ was $157.5 billion in 1999, growing to $882.1 billion at the end of 2023. Innovation-through-technology extends to companies beyond the technology sector, as evidenced by the shift in the weighting of the technology sector of Invesco QQQ from 70.7% in 1999 to 49.6% at the end of 2023.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 25 years and the continued evolution of our strong partnership with Invesco," said Emily Spurling, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Index at Nasdaq. "The underlying index for the fund, the Nasdaq-100 Index, is the world's preeminent large-cap growth index tracking 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq by market capitalization. The products tracking the NDX®, such as Invesco QQQ, provide investors exposure to many of the world's top brands that are investing in research and development to innovate and impact the future."

Invesco and Nasdaq also have a legacy of innovation in their partnership, working together to launch 81 ETFs listed on Nasdaq with $290 billion in assets under management2 including the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite.

The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite offers investors seven unique opportunities to choose how best to access the groundbreaking companies in the Nasdaq Indexes, including the flagship Invesco QQQ. Expanding on our pioneering partnership with Nasdaq, clients can now choose if they prefer a product with liquidity and a 25-year track record like QQQ, or a more cost-effective* ETF tracking the same Nasdaq-100 index like QQQM. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite also provides optionality for investors seeking the next generation of innovators through QQQJ or using the metric of patent innovation to target the next potential group of companies investing in tools for the future, like QQQS.

"After 25 years, Invesco QQQ continues to be a highly ranked US fund in the Large-cap Growth category as of Dec. 31, 2023, received a five-star fund overall rating from Morningstar3 out 1,118 funds, based on risk adjusted returns and ranked #1 from Lipper3 for the 10yr (462 funds), 15yr (347 funds) and 20yr (249 funds) periods based on total return. As we move into the next quarter-century, Invesco QQQ will continue to offer a commitment to innovation to long-term growth investors," said McCormack.

QQQ Top 10 Holdings (%) MICROSOFT CORP 8.83 APPLE INC 8.07 NVIDIA CORP 5.61 AMAZON.COM INC 5.25 META PLATFORMS INC-CLASS A 4.97 BROADCOM INC 4.51 TESLA INC 2.79 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 2.44 ALPHABET INC-CL A 2.35 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 2.31

As of February 29, 2024, Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.

