Invesco Real Estate Expands Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Real Estate, the $88 billion global real estate investment platform of Invesco Ltd., today announced two strategic leadership appointments. Chase Bolding has been named Head of North America, Invesco Real Estate. Charlie Rose, Global Head of Real Estate Credit, Invesco Real Estate, has additionally been named CEO of Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. (INCREF) and appointed to its board of directors. Both executives will now report directly to R. Scott Dennis, CEO of Invesco Real Estate, and join Invesco Real Estate's Global Executive Committee.

"For over four decades, Invesco Real Estate has been focused on building a world-class global platform dedicated to helping clients redefine success in commercial real estate," said Mr. Dennis. "We're pleased to announce Chase and Charlie's new roles, furthering our ability to deliver client excellence and meet the evolving needs of institutional and individual investors."

Mr. Bolding joined Invesco Real Estate in 2010 and has played a critical role in shaping the platform over the past 15 years. He has been a driving force behind successful initiatives including leading the firm's US opportunistic business for seven years, launching and building Invesco's first non-traded REIT, and serving as Chief Investment Officer of Invesco Real Estate US for the past two years.

"We believe real estate is entering a new cycle and we're well-positioned for the opportunities ahead," said Mr. Bolding. "I'm excited to step into this role alongside an experienced and talented team, with the shared goal of delivering results to our investors."

Mr. Rose joined Invesco Real Estate in 2017 and has been instrumental in expanding its real estate credit business. Over the past nine years, he launched the firm's first dedicated real estate credit fund and led an acquisition to further establish the platform's European presence. Mr. Rose also served as President and Lead Portfolio Manager of INCREF prior to his new appointment as CEO of INCREF. He remains Global Head of Real Estate Credit, Invesco Real Estate.

"Invesco Real Estate is positioned for significant growth as a result of our broad proprietary originations channels, data informed approach, and distinctly collaborative culture," concluded Mr. Rose. "These factors form the bedrock of our platform which we believe uniquely positions us to deliver innovative solutions for our global clients."

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $88 billion in real estate assets under management, 603 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of March 31, 2025. With over a 40-year history, Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

