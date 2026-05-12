Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. Fully Subscribes $94 Million DST Offering

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc., an institutionally managed public non-listed REIT, has fully subscribed its IREX IV Industrial Portfolio DST that launched in October 2025. The Delaware statutory trust offering raised $94 million in gross proceeds.

IREX IV Industrial Portfolio DST consists of three industrial properties across two states – Florida and North Carolina – and are 100% occupied across 537,947 of net rentable square feet.

"IREX IV underscores a broader shift in how investors are approaching real estate ownership amid changing market dynamics," said Kyle Connor, Director, Private Markets, 1031 Exchange Program, Invesco Real Estate. "With many investors focused on simplifying ownership while preserving tax efficiency, professionally managed DST structures have become an increasingly attractive solution. IREX IV provides access to Class A1 industrial assets in the Sunbelt while supporting long-term tax and estate planning objectives."

The assets were sourced by Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc., or INREIT, which had a total asset value of $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026.

"The Southeast region has continued to experience healthy population and job growth, including Charlotte, Raleigh, and South Florida," said Chase Bolding, President of Invesco Real Estate Income Trust and Head of North America, Invesco Real Estate. "With 100% occupancy across a portfolio in Florida and North Carolina, this DST reflects our focus on disciplined asset selection and our ability to execute on opportunities that align with INREIT's investment objectives of stable income and long-term appreciation."

IREX IV Industrial Portfolio DST allowed qualified investors to complete a like-kind exchange of property under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031. This offering presented a compelling solution to aid in the deferment of capital gains and other taxes while providing the opportunity to diversify real estate holdings through the ownership of an institutional-quality asset.

About INREIT

Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. ("INREIT") is an institutionally managed public non-listed monthly NAV REIT investing in a diversified portfolio of high quality, income producing properties located throughout the United States. Its thematic approach to investing focuses on where people consume, live, innovate and connect. INREIT seeks to invest in properties with resilient income and appreciation potential. INREIT expects to diversify its portfolio over time, including on a global basis. INREIT is managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. and the registered investment adviser for Invesco Real Estate, the real estate investment center of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $84.2 billion in real estate assets under management, 605 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of September 30, 2025. With over a 40-year history, Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms with 8,300 employees helping clients in more than 120 countries. With $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

No Offer of Securities

This press release shall not be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities.

1 Class A refers to higher-quality industrial buildings within the respective market, typically characterized by modern construction specifications, newer vintage, strategic market location, and higher building functionality.

Contact:

Matthew Chisum | 212-652-4368 | [email protected]

Brianna Stokes | 212-323-4588 | [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc.