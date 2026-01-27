Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Invesco Announces Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $(2.61); Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $0.62

A non-cash intangible impairment of $1.8 billion negatively impacted Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS by $3.01

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

$19.1 billion of net long-term inflows for the quarter, primarily driven by ETFs and Index and China JV

$81.2 billion of net long-term inflows for the full year 2025, primarily driven by ETFs and Index, China JV, and Fundamental Fixed Income

$2.2 trillion in ending AUM, an increase of 2.1% from the prior quarter and an increase of 17.5% from the prior year-end

(86.2)% operating margin in Q4 2025 includes a $1.8 billion non-cash intangible asset impairment; 36.4% adjusted operating margin (1) was not impacted by the intangible impairment

was not impacted by the intangible impairment Continued balance sheet strength - repurchased $500 million of the company's outstanding Series A Preferred Stock held by MassMutual on December 15, 2025 and during the quarter repaid the remaining $240 million of the $500 million 3-year bank term loan entered into in the second quarter of 2025

On December 20, 2025, Invesco QQQ Trust converted to an open-end fund ETF

Completed the sale of intelliflo and 60% of our interest in Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited

Update from Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO

"2025 marked a year of significant milestones for Invesco. We unlocked value across the organization, accelerated profitable growth, delivered for our clients, and executed strategic priorities to position the firm for the evolving global asset management market. We ended the quarter with record assets under management of $2.2 trillion with strong net long-term inflows of over $19 billion, or 5% annualized organic growth. We generated another quarter of positive operating leverage with strong revenue growth and good expense management. This translated to significant improvement in our operating margin. We strengthened the balance sheet through further reductions in preferred stock and repayment of debt, while continuing to repurchase common shares as we prioritize deleveraging the balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders."













(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measure. See the information on pages 10 through 13 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable

U.S. GAAP measure.

Net flows:

Net long-term inflows were $19.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $28.9 billion in the third quarter.

Retail and Institutional net long-term inflows were $10.2 billion and $8.9 billion, respectively. Net long-term flows by investment capability include net long-term inflows from ETFs and Index of $11.9 billion, China JV of $8.9 billion, Fundamental Fixed Income of $2.2 billion, QQQ(1) of $1.5 billion, and Private Markets of $0.3 billion, partially offset by net long-term outflows from Fundamental Equities of $5.5 billion and Multi-Asset/Other of $0.2 billion. On a geographic basis, the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions achieved net long-term inflows of $14.1 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively, while the Americas region experienced net long term outflows of $1.2 billion.

Net market gains increased AUM in the fourth quarter by $10.7 billion and foreign exchange rate movements decreased AUM by $1.7 billion. We had inflows of $11.7 billion from non-management fee earning products and outflows of $0.3 billion from money market funds during the quarter. Ending AUM increased 2.1% and average AUM increased 4.9% during the fourth quarter.

Summary of net flows (in billions)

Q4-25

Q3-25

Q4-24

2025

2024 Long-term inflows

$ 135.9

$ 138.4

$ 133.7

$ 515.0

$ 419.0 Long-term outflows

(116.8)

(109.5)

(108.1)

(433.8)

(353.9) Net long-term flows (1)

19.1

28.9

25.6

81.2

65.1 Non-management fee earning AUM (1)

11.7

2.6

10.2

22.1

29.8 Money market

(0.3)

(5.4)

25.1

1.1

23.4 Total net flows

$ 30.5

$ 26.1

$ 60.9

$ 104.4

$ 118.3





















Annualized long-term organic growth rate (2)

4.8 %

7.9 %

7.8 %

5.7 %

5.3 %























(1) Non-management fee earning flows reflect the Invesco QQQ fund flows prior to its restructuring from a unit investment trust ETF to an open-end fund ETF on December 20, 2025; following the restructuring, the fund's flows are included in long-term flows. (2) Annualized long-term organic growth rate is calculated using net long-term flows (annualized) divided by average long-term AUM for the period. Long-term AUM excludes money market and non-management fee earning AUM.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:



















Financial Results Q4-25

Q3-25

Q4-25 vs.

Q3-25

Q4-24

Q4-25 vs.

Q4-24 U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Operating revenues $1,692.0m

$1,640.4m

3.1 %

$1,593.0m

6.2 % Operating income/(loss) ($1,458.1m)

$270.9m

N/A

$311.7m

N/A Operating margin (86.2 %)

16.5 %





19.6 %



Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd. ($1,186.2m)

$301.3m

N/A

$209.3m

N/A Diluted EPS ($2.61)

$0.66

N/A

$0.46

N/A



















Adjusted Financial Measures (1)

















Net revenues $1,258.9m

$1,186.3m

6.1 %

$1,157.2m

8.8 % Adjusted operating income $457.8m

$406.1m

12.7 %

$390.1m

17.4 % Adjusted operating margin 36.4 %

34.2 %





33.7 %



Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $280.9m

$275.4m

2.0 %

$237.3m

18.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.62

$0.61

1.6 %

$0.52

19.2 %



















Assets Under Management

















Ending AUM $2,169.9bn

$2,124.8bn

2.1 %

$1,846.0bn

17.5 % Average AUM $2,161.8bn

$2,060.4bn

4.9 %

$1,824.4bn

18.5 %



















Headcount 7,499

8,368

(10.4) %

8,508

(11.9) %

2025 Highlights:

Financial Results 2025

2024

% Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures









Operating revenues $6,377.1m

$6,067.0m

5.1 % Operating income/(loss) ($695.7m)

$832.1m

N/A Operating margin (10.9 %)

13.7 %



Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd. ($726.3m)

$538.0m

N/A Diluted EPS ($1.60)

$1.18

N/A











Adjusted Financial Measures (1)









Net revenues $4,658.5m

$4,400.5m

5.9 % Adjusted operating income $1,557.8m

$1,370.7m

13.6 % Adjusted operating margin 33.4 %

31.1 %



Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $922.0m

$781.7m

17.9 % Adjusted diluted EPS $2.03

$1.71

18.7 %











Assets Under Management









Ending AUM $2,169.9bn

$1,846.0bn

17.5 % Average AUM $2,000.1bn

$1,712.2bn

16.8 %

(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measure. See the information on pages 10 through 13 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable

U.S. GAAP measure.

U.S. GAAP Operating Results:

Fourth Quarter 2025 compared to Third Quarter 2025

Operating revenues and expenses: Operating revenues increased $51.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter. Investment management fees increased $44.7 million as a result of higher average AUM and the revenue earned from Invesco QQQ Trust following its conversion to an open-end fund ETF on December 20, 2025. Service and distribution fees decreased $18.0 million due to lower pass through service and distribution revenues. Performance fees were $28.9 million and were earned primarily from multi-asset/other, fundamental equities and private markets real estate products. Foreign exchange rate changes decreased operating revenues by $5.7 million.

Operating expenses increased $1,780.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter primarily due to a $1,794.9 million non-cash impairment of our indefinite-lived intangible assets related to prior acquisitions of management contracts of U.S. retail mutual funds. Excluding the intangible asset impairment, operating expenses decreased $14.3 million. Third party distribution, service and advisory costs increased $0.8 million. Employee compensation expense decreased $15.4 million primarily due to a decrease in expense related to the mark-to-market on deferred compensation liabilities in the fourth quarter and the impact of previously announced divestitures of intelliflo and 60% of our interest in Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited. Marketing expenses increased $3.7 million. Property, office and technology costs decreased $0.5 million. General and administrative expenses decreased $2.6 million. Foreign exchange rate changes decreased operating expenses by $4.3 million.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates was $25.4 million, earned primarily from our China joint venture. Interest and dividend income was $21.6 million earned from deferred compensation and seed capital investments as well as cash and cash equivalents. Interest expense was $23.0 million, a decrease of $2.7 million compared to the third quarter, primarily due to the early repayment of the 3-year bank term loan entered into in the second quarter of 2025. Other gains and losses were a net gain of $21.3 million primarily driven by the divestitures of intelliflo and 60% of our interest in Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited. Other income/(expense) of consolidated investment products (CIP) was a gain of $67.4 million, primarily driven by market gains on the underlying investments held by the funds and net interest income.

The tax provision was a benefit of $(349.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to a benefit of $(9.7) million in the third quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.0% and (2.8)% in the fourth and third quarters, respectively. The benefit in the fourth quarter was due to the pre-tax loss and was increased by the favorable impact of the reversal of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to the expiration of statutes of limitations and the favorable tax impact related to the sale of intelliflo. The benefit in the third quarter was due to the reversal of a reserve for uncertain tax positions due to the favorable resolution of a tax matter.

Diluted earnings per common share: Diluted earnings per common share was $(2.61) for the fourth quarter of 2025 which was negatively impacted by the intangible impairment.

Fourth Quarter 2025 compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Operating revenues and expenses: Operating revenues increased $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Investment management fees increased $102.1 million driven by higher average AUM and the revenue earned from Invesco QQQ Trust following its conversion to an open-end fund ETF. Performance fees decreased $5.2 million. Foreign exchange rate changes increased operating revenues by $21.3 million.

Excluding the intangible asset impairment, Operating expenses increased $73.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Third-party distribution, service and advisory costs increased $32.5 million primarily due to higher average AUM. Employee compensation expenses increased $42.4 million primarily due to an increase in expense related to common share-based awards and other long-term awards due to changes to the retirement criteria for vesting adopted in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in compensation expenses also included an increase in expense related to the mark-to-market on deferred compensation liabilities. Property, office and technology costs decreased $12.6 million due to lower technology and property costs. General and administrative expenses increased $13.7 million primarily due to loss recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024. Foreign exchange rate changes increased operating expenses by $17.2 million.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates increased $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily driven by higher earnings from our China joint venture investment, partially offset by a loss on our private markets investments. Interest expense increased $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of the bank term loans entered into in the second quarter of 2025. Other gains/(losses) increased $41.4 million primarily due to the previously announced divestitures, as well as market changes on deferred compensation and seed capital investments compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Other income/(expense) of CIP increased $73.9 million primarily due to higher market gains on the underlying investments held by the funds.

The tax provision was a benefit of $(349.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to an expense of $78.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.0% and 24.8% in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted(1) Operating Results:

Fourth Quarter 2025 compared to Third Quarter 2025

Net revenue and adjusted operating expenses: Net revenues in the fourth quarter 2025 increased $72.6 million compared to the third quarter due to higher average AUM and the revenue earned from Invesco QQQ Trust following its conversion.

Adjusted operating expenses increased $20.9 million compared to the third quarter. Employee compensation expenses increased $6.5 million primarily related to variable compensation costs. Marketing expenses increased $3.9 million. General and administrative expenses increased $11.0 million primarily due to higher professional fees and other administrative expenses.

Adjusted operating income increased $51.7 million compared to the third quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 36.4% from 34.2%.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates was a market loss of $22.4 million. Other gains/(losses) were a net gain of $25.5 million, primarily due to the previously announced divestitures. Interest and dividend income was $11.4 million.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income was 21.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 11.2% in the third quarter. The effective tax rate in the third quarter was lower than the fourth quarter primarily due to the reversal of a reserve for uncertain tax positions related to the favorable resolution of a tax matter in the third quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share was $0.62 for the fourth quarter 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Net revenues and adjusted operating expenses: Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $101.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 driven by higher average AUM and the revenue earned from Invesco QQQ Trust following its conversion. Foreign exchange rate changes increased net revenues by $15.6 million.

Adjusted operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $34.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Employee compensation expenses increased primarily due to higher expense related to common share-based awards and other long-term awards. Higher General and administrative expenses due to higher professional fees were partially offset by lower Property, office and technology costs. Foreign exchange rate changes increased adjusted operating expenses by $9.1 million.

Adjusted operating income increased $67.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating margin increased to 36.4% from 33.7%.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $33.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily driven by market losses on the underlying investments held by the funds. Other gains/(losses) increased $25.6 million primarily due to the previously announced divestitures.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income was 21.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 22.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.













(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measure. See the information on pages 10 through 13 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable

U.S. GAAP measure.

Capital Management:

Cash and cash equivalents: $1,037.5 million at December 31, 2025 ($973.1 million at September 30, 2025).

Preferred stock repurchase: On December 15, 2025, the company repurchased $500 million of the outstanding Series A Preferred Stock. This brings the total repurchased in 2025 to $1.5 billion, reducing the outstanding balance of the Series A Preferred Stock to $2.5 billion at year-end.

Debt: $1,825.1 million at December 31, 2025 ($1,624.6 million at September 30, 2025). The credit facility balance was $437.7 million as of December 31, 2025 (zero at September 30, 2025), primarily due to the $500.0 million repurchase of the Series A Preferred Stock during the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company repaid the remaining $240.0 million of the $500.0 million 3-year bank term loan entered into in the second quarter of 2025.

Common share repurchases: During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 1.0 million common shares for $25 million in the open market.

Common shares outstanding (end of period): 444.0 million

Diluted common shares outstanding (end of period): 453.2 million

Dividends paid: $94.6 million (common); $44.4 million (preferred)

Common dividends declared: The company is announcing a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.21 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of February 13, 2026.

Preferred dividends declared: The company is announcing a preferred cash dividend of $14.75 per share representing the period from December 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026. The preferred dividend is payable on March 2, 2026.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With clients in more than 120 countries, Invesco managed $2.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate .

Invesco Ltd. U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



Q4-25

Q3-25

% Change

Q4-24

% Change Operating revenues:

















Investment management fees $ 1,229.4

$ 1,184.7

3.8 %

$ 1,127.3

9.1 % Service and distribution fees 382.7

400.7

(4.5) %

380.8

0.5 % Performance fees 28.9

6.5

344.6 %

34.1

(15.2) % Other 51.0

48.5

5.2 %

50.8

0.4 % Total operating revenues 1,692.0

1,640.4

3.1 %

1,593.0

6.2 % Operating expenses:

















Third-party distribution, service and advisory 559.1

558.3

0.1 %

526.6

6.2 % Employee compensation 506.2

521.6

(3.0) %

463.8

9.1 % Marketing 23.8

20.1

18.4 %

23.7

0.4 % Property, office and technology 108.7

109.2

(0.5) %

121.3

(10.4) % General and administrative 148.7

151.3

(1.7) %

135.0

10.1 % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 1,803.6

9.0

19,940.0 %

10.9

16,446.8 % Total operating expenses 3,150.1

1,369.5

130.0 %

1,281.3

145.9 % Operating income/(loss) (1,458.1)

270.9

N/A

311.7

N/A Other income/(expense):

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 25.4

34.8

(27.0) %

20.1

26.4 % Interest and dividend income 21.6

10.5

105.7 %

24.6

(12.2) % Interest expense (23.0)

(25.7)

(10.5) %

(12.4)

85.5 % Other gains/(losses), net 21.3

(0.8)

N/A

(20.1)

N/A Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 67.4

57.0

18.2 %

(6.5)

N/A Income/(loss) before income taxes (1,345.4)

346.7

N/A

317.4

N/A Income tax (provision)/benefit 349.5

9.7

3,503.1 %

(78.7)

N/A Net income/(loss) (995.9)

356.4

N/A

238.7

N/A Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests in consolidated entities (65.2)

(10.7)

509.3 %

29.8

N/A Less: Dividends declared on preferred shares (44.4)

(44.4)

— %

(59.2)

(25.0) % Less: Cost of preferred share repurchase (80.7)

$ —

N/A

$ —

N/A Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ (1,186.2)

$ 301.3

N/A

$ 209.3

N/A



















Earnings per common share:

















---basic $ (2.63)

$ 0.67

N/A

$ 0.46

N/A ---diluted $ (2.61)

$ 0.66

N/A

$ 0.46

N/A



















Average common shares outstanding:

















---basic 451.2

452.4

(0.3) %

453.3

(0.5) % ---diluted 453.8

454.6

(0.2) %

454.1

(0.1) %

Invesco Ltd. U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



For the year ended

December 31,





2025

2024

% Change Operating revenues:









Investment management fees $ 4,615.3

$ 4,342.3

6.3 % Service and distribution fees 1,518.1

1,479.7

2.6 % Performance fees 41.5

46.4

(10.6) % Other 202.2

198.6

1.8 % Total operating revenues 6,377.1

6,067.0

5.1 % Operating expenses:









Third-party distribution, service and advisory 2,127.1

2,025.6

5.0 % Employee compensation 2,002.8

2,014.2

(0.6) % Marketing 84.0

81.3

3.3 % Property, office and technology 450.0

474.3

(5.1) % General and administrative 576.5

594.7

(3.1) % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 1,832.4

44.8

3,990.2 % Total operating expenses 7,072.8

5,234.9

35.1 % Operating income/(loss) (695.7)

832.1

N/A Other income/(expense):









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 104.8

43.0

143.7 % Interest and dividend income 53.9

58.9

(8.5) % Interest expense (82.5)

(58.0)

42.2 % Other gains/(losses), net 55.9

47.7

17.2 % Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 184.2

81.6

125.7 % Income/(loss) before income taxes (379.4)

1,005.3

N/A Income tax (provision)/benefit 204.6

(252.9)

N/A Net income/(loss) (174.8)

752.4

N/A Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated

entities (106.9)

22.4

N/A Less: Dividends declared on preferred shares (204.6)

(236.8)

(13.6) % Less: Cost of preferred share repurchase (240.0)

—

N/A Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ (726.3)

$ 538.0

N/A











Earnings per common share:









---basic $ (1.60)

$ 1.18

N/A ---diluted $ (1.60)

$ 1.18

N/A











Average common shares outstanding:









---basic 452.6

457.0

(1.0) % ---diluted 455.0

457.7

(0.6) %

Invesco Ltd.

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

We utilize the following non-GAAP performance measures: Net revenues (and by calculation, Net revenue yield on AUM), Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and Adjusted diluted EPS. We believe the adjusted measures provide valuable insight into our ongoing operational performance and assist in comparisons to our competitors. These measures also assist management with the establishment of operational budgets and forecasts. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are Operating revenues (and by calculation, gross revenue yield on AUM), Operating income, Operating margin, Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and Diluted EPS.

The following are reconciliations of Operating revenues, Operating income (and by calculation, operating margin), and Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, diluted EPS) on a U.S. GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis of Net revenues, Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin), and Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, Adjusted diluted EPS). In addition, a reconciliation of Adjusted operating expenses is provided below, together with reconciliations of the U.S. GAAP Operating expense lines to provide further analysis of the non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for any U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tax effect of the reconciling items is based on the tax jurisdiction attributable to the transactions. These measures are described more fully in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Refer to these public filings for additional information about the company's non-GAAP performance measures.

Reconciliation of Operating revenues to Net revenues:



Quarter

Year

(in millions) Q4-25

Q3-25

Q4-24

2025

2024

Operating revenues, U.S. GAAP basis $ 1,692.0

$ 1,640.4

$ 1,593.0

$ 6,377.1

$ 6,067.0

Revenue Adjustments (1)



















Investment management fees (251.7)

(236.8)

(213.5)

(909.3)

(816.6)

Service and distribution fees (272.3)

(286.0)

(271.5)

(1,070.6)

(1,048.8)

Other (35.1)

(35.5)

(41.6)

(147.2)

(160.2)

Total Revenue Adjustments (559.1)

(558.3)

(526.6)

(2,127.1)

(2,025.6)

Invesco Great Wall (2) 112.3

94.3

80.4

364.0

318.1

CIP (3) 13.7

9.9

10.4

44.5

41.0

Net revenues $ 1,258.9

$ 1,186.3

$ 1,157.2

$ 4,658.5

$ 4,400.5

























Reconciliation of Operating income/(loss) to Adjusted operating income:



Quarter

Year

(in millions) Q4-25

Q3-25

Q4-24

2025

2024

Operating income/(loss), U.S. GAAP basis $ (1,458.1)

$ 270.9

$ 311.7

$ (695.7)

$ 832.1

Invesco Great Wall (2) 75.8

68.0

43.1

234.0

163.3

CIP (3) 18.6

28.6

17.0

84.6

60.2

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (4) 1,803.6

9.0

10.9

1,832.4

44.8

Compensation expense related to market valuation

changes in deferred compensation liabilities(5) 17.9

29.6

4.9

77.6

70.2

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for

outstanding long-term awards (6) —

—

—

—

147.6

Severance (7) —

—

—

16.9

—

Software impairment (8) —

—

—

8.0

—

General and administrative (9) —

—

2.5

—

52.5

Adjusted operating income $ 457.8

$ 406.1

$ 390.1

$ 1,557.8

$ 1,370.7























Operating margin (10) (86.2) %

16.5 %

19.6 %

(10.9) %

13.7 %

Adjusted operating margin (11) 36.4 %

34.2 %

33.7 %

33.4 %

31.1 %



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd.



Quarter

Year

(in millions) Q4-25

Q3-25

Q4-24

2025

2024

Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd., U.S. GAAP

basis $ (1,186.2)

$ 301.3

$ 209.3

$ (726.3)

$ 538.0

Adjustments (excluding tax):



















Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (4) 1,803.6

9.0

10.9

1,832.4

44.8

Deferred compensation net market valuation changes (5) 7.3

0.1

13.6

8.5

17.6

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for

outstanding long-term awards (6) —

—

—

—

147.6

Severance (7) —

—

—

16.9

—

Software impairment (8) —

—

—

8.0

—

General and administrative (9) —

—

2.5

—

52.5

Total adjustments excluding tax $ 1,810.9

$ 9.1

$ 27.0

$ 1,865.8

$ 262.5

Impact of deferred income tax rate change(12) —

(39.0)

—

(39.0)

—

Tax adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and

goodwill (13) 4.3

4.0

4.3

16.4

17.6

Tax adjustment for impairment of intangible assets (427.0)

—

—

(427.0)

—

Other tax effects of adjustments above (14) (1.8)

—

(3.3)

(7.9)

(36.4)

Cost of preferred stock repurchase (15) 80.7

—

—

240.0

—

Adjusted Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ 280.9

$ 275.4

$ 237.3

$ 922.0

$ 781.7























Average common shares outstanding - diluted 453.8

454.6

454.1

455.0

457.7

Diluted EPS $ (2.61)

$ 0.66

$ 0.46

$ (1.60)

$ 1.18

Adjusted diluted EPS (16) $ 0.62

$ 0.61

$ 0.52

$ 2.03

$ 1.71



Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses:



Quarter

Year

(in millions) Q4-25

Q3-25

Q4-24

2025

2024

Operating expenses, U.S. GAAP basis $ 3,150.1

$ 1,369.5

$ 1,281.3

$ 7,072.8

$ 5,234.9

Invesco Great Wall (2) 36.5

26.3

37.3

130.0

154.8

Third party distribution, service, and advisory expenses (559.1)

(558.3)

(526.6)

(2,127.1)

(2,025.6)

CIP (3) (4.9)

(18.7)

(6.6)

(40.1)

(19.2)

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (4) (1,803.6)

(9.0)

(10.9)

(1,832.4)

(44.8)

Compensation expense related to market valuation

changes in deferred compensation liabilities (5) (17.9)

(29.6)

(4.9)

(77.6)

(70.2)

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for

outstanding long-term awards (6) —

—

—

—

(147.6)

Severance (7) —

—

—

(16.9)

—

Software impairment (8) —

—

—

(8.0)

—

General and administrative (9) —

—

(2.5)

—

(52.5)

Adjusted operating expenses $ 801.1

$ 780.2

$ 767.1

$ 3,100.7

$ 3,029.8























Employee compensation, U.S. GAAP basis $ 506.2

$ 521.6

$ 463.8

$ 2,002.8

$ 2,014.2

Invesco Great Wall (2) 24.3

14.1

26.2

81.6

111.4

Compensation expense related to market valuation

changes in deferred compensation liabilities (5) (17.9)

(29.6)

(4.9)

(77.6)

(70.2)

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for

outstanding long-term awards (6) —

—

—

—

(147.6)

Severance (7) —

—

—

(16.9)

—

Adjusted employee compensation $ 512.6

$ 506.1

$ 485.1

$ 1,989.9

$ 1,907.8























Marketing, U.S. GAAP basis $ 23.8

$ 20.1

$ 23.7

$ 84.0

$ 81.3

Invesco Great Wall (2) 4.1

3.9

2.3

14.2

8.6

Adjusted marketing $ 27.9

$ 24.0

$ 26.0

$ 98.2

$ 89.9























Property, office and technology, U.S. GAAP basis $ 108.7

$ 109.2

$ 121.3

$ 450.0

$ 474.3

Invesco Great Wall (2) 4.2

4.2

4.3

16.9

17.6

Software impairment (8) —

—

—

(8.0)

—

Adjusted property, office and technology $ 112.9

$ 113.4

$ 125.6

$ 458.9

$ 491.9























General and administrative, U.S. GAAP basis $ 148.7

$ 151.3

$ 135.0

$ 576.5

$ 594.7

Invesco Great Wall (2) 3.9

4.1

4.5

17.3

17.2

CIP (3) (4.9)

(18.7)

(6.6)

(40.1)

(19.2)

Regulatory matters (9) —

—

(2.5)

—

(52.5)

Adjusted general and administrative $ 147.7

$ 136.7

$ 130.4

$ 553.7

$ 540.2























Amortization and impairment of intangible assets, U.S.

GAAP basis $ 1,803.6

$ 9.0

$ 10.9

$ 1,832.4

$ 44.8

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (4) (1,803.6)

(9.0)

(10.9)

(1,832.4)

(44.8)

Adjusted amortization and impairment of intangible assets $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —





























(1) Revenue adjustments: The company calculates Net revenues by reducing Operating revenues to exclude fees that are passed through to external parties who perform functions on behalf of, and distribute, the company's managed funds. The Net revenue presentation assists in identifying the revenue contribution generated by the company, removing distortions caused by the differing distribution channel fees and allowing for a fair comparison with U.S. peer investment managers and within Invesco's own investment units. Additionally, management evaluates Net revenue yield on AUM, which is equal to Net revenues divided by Average AUM during the reporting period, as an indicator of the Net revenues we receive for each dollar of AUM we manage.





Investment management fees are adjusted by renewal commissions and certain administrative fees. Service and distribution fees are primarily adjusted by distribution fees passed through to broker dealers for certain share classes and pass through fund-related costs. Other revenues are primarily adjusted by transaction fees passed through to third parties.



(2) Invesco Great Wall: The company reflects 100% of Invesco Great Wall in its Net revenues and Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin). The company's non-GAAP operating results reflect the economics of these holdings on a basis consistent with the underlying AUM and flows. Adjusted net income is reduced by the amount of earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interests.



(3) CIP: The company believes that the CIP may impact a reader's analysis of our underlying results of operations and could result in investor confusion or the production of information about the company by analysts or external credit rating agencies that is not reflective of the underlying results of operations and financial condition of the company. Accordingly, the company believes that it is appropriate to adjust Operating revenues and Operating income for the impact of CIP in calculating the respective Net revenues and Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin).



(4) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets: The company removes amortization and non-cash impairment expense related to acquired assets in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin and Adjusted diluted EPS, as this will aid comparability of our results period to period, and aid comparability with peer companies that may not have similar acquisition-related charges.



(5) Market valuation changes related to deferred compensation plan liabilities: Certain deferred compensation plan awards provide a return to the employee linked to the appreciation (depreciation) of specified investments. The company economically hedges the exposure to market movements on these deferred compensation liabilities. Since these liabilities are economically hedged, the company believes it is useful to remove the market movements related to the deferred compensation plan liabilities from the calculation of Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin) and to remove the net impact of the economic hedge from the calculation of Adjusted net income (and by calculation, Adjusted diluted EPS) to produce results that will be more comparable period to period.



(6) One-time acceleration of compensation expense for outstanding long-term awards: In the third quarter of 2024, the company recorded a one-time non-cash acceleration of $147.6 million in expense resulting from changes to the retirement criteria for vesting of outstanding long-term awards. Due to the non-recurring nature of this item, the company removed this expense in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin and Adjusted diluted EPS as this will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(7) Severance: In the second quarter of 2025, the company removed the severance expense related to the reorganization of its fundamental equities investment teams. The company removed this expense in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, as this will aid comparability of our results period to period and aid comparability with peer companies that may not have similar reorganization related charges.



(8) Software impairment: In the second quarter of 2025, the company removed the non-cash software impairment related to a strategic change in our fixed income investment platform. The company removed the expense in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS as this will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(9) General and administrative: In 2024, the company removed the expense related to the settlement of regulatory matters. Due to the non-recurring nature of these items, the company removed the expenses in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin and Adjusted diluted EPS as this will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(10) Operating margin is equal to Operating income divided by Operating revenues.



(11) Adjusted operating margin is equal to Adjusted operating income divided by Net revenues.



(12) Impact of deferred income tax rate change: In the third quarter of 2025, the company removed a non-cash income tax benefit of $39.0 million related to the revaluation of the deferred tax liabilities for indefinite-lived intangible assets as a result of a decrease in the tax rate. The company removed this discrete tax benefit in arriving at Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as it does not have a cash flow impact and will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(13) Tax adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill: The company reflects the tax benefit realized on the tax amortization of goodwill and intangibles in Adjusted net income. The company believes it is useful to include this tax benefit in arriving at the Adjusted diluted EPS measure.



(14) Tax adjustment for impairment of intangible assets: the company removes non-cash income tax benefit related to the impairment of our indefinite-lived intangible assets related to prior acquisitions of management contracts of U.S. retail mutual funds. The company believes it is useful to include this tax benefit in arriving at the Adjusted diluted EPS measure.



(15) Cost of preferred stock repurchase: In the second and fourth quarters of 2025, the company repurchased $1.0 billion and $0.5 billion, respectively, of the company's outstanding Series A Preferred Stock held by MassMutual. The company removed the cost associated with the repurchase from the calculation of Adjusted net income (and by calculation, Adjusted diluted EPS) as this will aid comparability of our results period to period and aid comparability with peer companies that may not have similar repurchase related charges.



(16) Adjusted diluted EPS is equal to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. divided by the weighted average number of common and restricted common shares outstanding.

Invesco Ltd. Assets Under Management



Three months ended

Twelve months ended (in billions) December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

% Change

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

% Change Beginning Assets $2,124.8

$2,001.4

6.2 %

$1,795.6

$1,846.0

$1,585.3

16.4 % Long-term inflows 135.9

138.4

(1.8) %

133.7

515.0

419.0

22.9 % Long-term outflows (116.8)

(109.5)

6.7 %

(108.1)

(433.8)

(353.9)

22.6 % Net long-term flows 19.1

28.9

(33.9) %

25.6

81.2

65.1

24.7 % Net flows in non-management fee earning

AUM (a) 11.7

2.6

350.0 %

10.2

22.1

29.8

(25.8) % Net flows in money market funds (0.3)

(5.4)

(94.4) %

25.1

1.1

23.4

(95.3) % Total net flows 30.5

26.1

16.9 %

60.9

104.4

118.3

(11.7) % Reinvested distributions 21.5

1.0

2050.0 %

12.5

24.5

16.0

53.1 % Market gains and losses 10.7

99.0

(89.2) %

(2.5)

193.9

142.7

35.9 % Dispositions (15.9)

—

N/A

—

(15.9)

—

N/A Foreign currency translation (1.7)

(2.7)

(37.0) %

(20.5)

17.0

(16.3)

N/A Ending Assets $2,169.9

$2,124.8

2.1 %

$1,846.0

$2,169.9

$1,846.0

17.5 %



























Ending long-term AUM $1,942.3

$1,510.3

28.6 %

$1,301.1

$1,942.3

$1,301.1

49.3 % Average long-term AUM $1,581.7

$1,462.0

8.2 %

$1,310.1

$1,428.6

$1,233.0

15.9 % Average AUM $2,161.8

$2,060.4

4.9 %

$1,824.4

$2,000.1

$1,712.2

16.8 % Average QQQ AUM $402.8

$365.1

10.3 %

$305.1

$351.8

$275.8

27.6 %



Three months ended December 31, 2025

Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 By channel: (in billions) Retail

Institutional

Retail

Institutional Beginning Assets $1,477.9

$646.9

$1,265.6

$580.4 Long-term inflows 94.4

41.5

359.0

156.0 Long-term outflows (84.2)

(32.6)

(308.1)

(125.7) Net long-term flows 10.2

8.9

50.9

30.3 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a) 11.6

0.1

22.7

(0.6) Net flows in money market funds (0.2)

(0.1)

4.2

(3.1) Total net flows 21.6

8.9

77.8

26.6 Reinvested distributions 21.4

0.1

24.3

0.2 Market gains and losses 4.4

6.3

160.1

33.8 Transfers —

—

(9.5)

9.5 Dispositions (9.4)

(6.5)

(9.4)

(6.5) Foreign currency translation (0.2)

(1.5)

6.8

10.2 Ending Assets $1,515.7

$654.2

$1,515.7

$654.2





















Three months ended December 31, 2025

Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 By client domicile: (in billions)

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA Beginning Assets

$1,466.4

$320.0

$338.4

$1,315.5

$270.2

$260.3 Long-term inflows

63.7

49.8

22.4

241.9

178.0

95.1 Long-term outflows

(64.9)

(35.7)

(16.2)

(231.3)

(143.1)

(59.4) Net long-term flows

(1.2)

14.1

6.2

10.6

34.9

35.7 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a)

11.6

1.2

(1.1)

25.4

1.4

(4.7) Net flows in money market funds

(0.5)

0.2

—

(3.3)

3.7

0.7 Total net flows

9.9

15.5

5.1

32.7

40.0

31.7 Reinvested distributions

21.3

—

0.2

24.0

—

0.5 Market gains and losses

(5.5)

3.3

12.9

118.5

20.6

54.8 Dispositions

—

(15.9)

—

—

(15.9)

— Foreign currency translation

0.3

(1.9)

(0.1)

1.7

6.1

9.2 Ending Assets

$1,492.4

$321.0

$356.5

$1,492.4

$321.0

$356.5





























See the footnotes immediately following these tables.

Invesco Ltd. Assets Under Management (continued)





Three months ended December 31, 2025 By investment capability (b): (in

billions)

ETFs and

Index (c)

Fundamental

Fixed Income (d)

Fundamental

Equities (e)

Private

Markets (f)

China JV (g)

Multi-

Asset/Other

(h)

Global

Liquidity (i)

QQQ (j) Beginning Assets

$605.7

$308.8

$299.6

$130.9

$121.8

$82.1

$190.1

$385.8 Long-term inflows

48.5

21.1

14.0

7.0

36.6

3.7

—

5.0 Long-term outflows

(36.6)

(18.9)

(19.5)

(6.7)

(27.7)

(3.9)

—

(3.5) Net long-term flows

11.9

2.2

(5.5)

0.3

8.9

(0.2)

—

1.5 Net flows in non-management fee

earning AUM (a)

—

—

—

—

—

0.4

—

11.3 Net flows in money market funds

—

—

—

—

(0.1)

0.3

(0.5)

— Total net flows

11.9

2.2

(5.5)

0.3

8.8

0.5

(0.5)

12.8 Reinvested distributions

0.6

0.7

19.5

0.2

—

0.5

—

— Market gains and losses

11.9

2.4

(13.9)

(0.6)

(0.4)

2.6

0.1

8.6 Dispositions

—

—

—

—

—

(15.9)

—

— Foreign currency translation

0.1

(2.6)

(1.3)

(0.1)

2.3

(0.1)

—

— Ending Assets

$630.2

$311.5

$298.4

$130.7

$132.5

$69.7

$189.7

$407.2

































Average AUM

$626.0

$310.4

$298.6

$131.6

$126.0

$73.8

$192.6

$402.8







































Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 By investment capability (b): (in

billions)

ETFs and

Index (c)

Fundamental

Fixed Income (d)

Fundamental

Equities (e)

Private

Markets (f)

China JV (g)

Multi-

Asset/Other

(h)

Global

Liquidity (i)

QQQ (j) Beginning Assets

$484.9

$279.1

$276.7

$129.6

$93.2

$72.2

$191.4

$318.9 Long-term inflows

197.6

89.6

50.5

28.4

124.0

19.9

—

5.0 Long-term outflows

(135.4)

(72.5)

(71.6)

(30.6)

(101.2)

(19.0)

—

(3.5) Net long-term flows

62.2

17.1

(21.1)

(2.2)

22.8

0.9

—

1.5 Net flows in non-management fee

earning AUM (a)

—

—

—

—

—

0.3

—

21.8 Net flows in money market funds

—

—

—

—

3.2

0.3

(2.4)

— Total net flows

62.2

17.1

(21.1)

(2.2)

26.0

1.5

(2.4)

23.3 Reinvested distributions

0.6

2.2

20.1

0.8

—

0.6

0.2

— Market gains and losses

79.0

11.0

20.6

(0.1)

8.5

9.7

0.2

65.0 Dispositions

—

—

—

—

—

(15.9)

—

— Foreign currency translation

3.5

2.1

2.1

2.6

4.8

1.6

0.3

— Ending Assets

$630.2

$311.5

$298.4

$130.7

$132.5

$69.7

$189.7

$407.2

































Average AUM

$553.6

$299.0

$284.0

$131.3

$108.7

$75.6

$196.1

$351.8





































See the footnotes immediately following these tables.

Invesco Ltd. Footnotes to the Assets Under Management Tables



(a) Non-management fee earning AUM includes non-management fee earning ETFs, UIT and product leverage.



(b) Investment capabilities are descriptive groupings of AUM by investment strategy.



(c) ETFs and Index includes ETFs and Indexed Strategies and excludes Invesco QQQ Trust.



(d) Fundamental Fixed Income includes Fixed Income products, including certain ETFs managed within this capability.



(e) Fundamental Equities includes Equity products.



(f) Private Markets includes Private Credit and Real Estate investments comprised primarily of Real Estate, CLOs, Private Credit and listed real assets, including certain ETFs managed within this capability.



(g) China JV represents only those assets under management in Invesco's China JV. Comparative periods have been recast to align with the current period's category presentation.



(h) Multi-Asset/Other includes Global Asset Allocation, Invesco Quantitative Strategies, Global Targeted Returns, Solutions, UITs, including certain ETFs, managed within this capability; also included products managed by Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited until the October 31, 2025 sale. Comparative periods have been recast to align with the current period's category presentation.



(i) Global Liquidity is comprised mainly of Money Market funds.



(j) QQQ represents assets held within Invesco QQQ Trust. Non-management fee earning flows reflect the Invesco QQQ fund flows prior to its restructuring from a unit investment trust ETF to an open-end fund ETF on December 20, 2025; following the restructuring, the fund's flows are included in long-term flows.

Invesco Ltd. Supplemental Information(1)



For the three months ended December 31, 2025

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Cash flow information (in millions) U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP

U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP Invesco and CIP cash and cash equivalents,

beginning of period $ 1,523.8

$ (550.7)

$ 973.1

$ 1,639.4

$ (594.5)

$ 1,044.9 Cash flows from operating activities 455.8

(47.5)

408.3

316.9

(5.8)

311.1 Cash flows from investing activities (352.2)

569.6

217.4

(16.9)

(127.5)

(144.4) Cash flows from financing activities 356.1

(913.2)

(557.1)

(392.5)

214.5

(178.0) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 459.7

(391.1)

68.6

(92.5)

81.2

(11.3) Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash

equivalents (3.7)

(0.5)

(4.2)

(50.9)

3.8

(47.1) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,979.8

$ (942.3)

$ 1,037.5

$ 1,496.0

$ (509.5)

$ 986.5



























For the year ended December 31, 2025

For the year ended December 31, 2024 Cash flow information (in millions) U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding CIP

U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP Invesco and CIP cash and cash equivalents,

beginning of period $ 1,496.0

$ (509.5)

$ 986.5

$ 1,931.6

$ (462.4)

$ 1,469.2 Cash flows from operating activities 1,525.3

(165.0)

1,360.3

1,190.0

(114.8)

1,075.2 Cash flows from investing activities (974.4)

1,134.7

160.3

68.4

(308.4)

(240.0) Cash flows from financing activities (149.5)

(1,365.6)

(1,515.1)

(1,661.6)

374.0

(1,287.6) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 401.4

(395.9)

5.5

(403.2)

(49.2)

(452.4) Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash

equivalents 82.4

(36.9)

45.5

(32.4)

2.1

(30.3) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,979.8

$ (942.3)

$ 1,037.5

$ 1,496.0

$ (509.5)

$ 986.5





























(1) These tables include non-GAAP presentations. Cash held by CIP is not available for use by Invesco. Additionally, there is no recourse to Invesco for CIP debt. The cash flows of CIP do not form part of the company's cash flow management processes, nor do they form part of the company's significant liquidity evaluations and decisions.

Invesco Ltd. Supplemental Information(1)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Balance Sheet information (in millions) U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP

U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,037.5

$ —

$ 1,037.5

$ 986.5

$ —

$ 986.5 Investments 1,381.1

397.1

1,778.2

1,240.0

401.4

1,641.4 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 12,404.4

—

12,404.4

14,067.4

—

14,067.4 Other assets (2) 2,121.2

11.2

2,132.4

2,340.5

11.1

2,351.6 Investments and other assets of CIP (3) 10,149.8

(10,149.8)

—

8,374.5

(8,374.5)

— Total assets $ 27,094.0

$ (9,741.5)

$ 17,352.5

$ 27,008.9

$ (7,962.0)

$ 19,046.9 LIABILITIES





















Debt $ 1,825.1

$ —

$ 1,825.1

$ 890.6

$ —

$ 890.6 Other liabilities (4) 3,296.4

—

3,296.4

3,596.4

—

3,596.4 Debt and other liabilities of CIP 8,967.6

(8,967.6)

—

6,853.1

(6,853.1)

— Total liabilities $ 14,089.1

$ (8,967.6)

$ 5,121.5

$ 11,340.1

$ (6,853.1)

$ 4,487.0 EQUITY





















Total equity attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ 12,231.0

$ —

$ 12,231.0

$ 14,559.9

$ —

$ 14,559.9 Noncontrolling interests (5) 773.9

(773.9)

—

1,108.9

(1,108.9)

— Total equity 13,004.9

(773.9)

12,231.0

15,668.8

(1,108.9)

14,559.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 27,094.0

$ (9,741.5)

$ 17,352.5

$ 27,008.9

$ (7,962.0)

$ 19,046.9





























(1) This table includes non-GAAP presentations. Assets of CIP are not available for use by Invesco. Additionally, there is no recourse to Invesco for CIP debt.



(2) Amounts include Accounts receivable, Property, equipment and software, and Other assets.



(3) Amounts include Cash and cash equivalents of CIP.



(4) Amounts include Accrued compensation and benefits, Accounts payable and accrued expenses, and Deferred tax liabilities.



(5) Amounts include Redeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities and Equity attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.