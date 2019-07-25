Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

"With $1.2 trillion in assets under management and a much stronger position in the US and global markets, Invesco has the investment capabilities, distribution resources and enhanced scale that will enable us to better meet client needs and drive future growth," said Martin L. Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco. "Operating revenues and adjusted operating margin grew quarter over quarter, reflecting our continued focus on delivering strong, long-term investment performance to clients across the globe while positioning the firm for long-term success and strengthening financial results."



Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-19 vs.

Q1-19

Q2-18

Q2-19 vs.

Q2-18

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures



















Operating revenues $1,439.4 m

$1,214.6 m

18.5 %

$1,360.6 m

5.8 %

Operating income $18.3 m

$200.2 m

(90.9) %

$331.3 m

(94.5) %

Operating margin 1.3 %

16.5 %





24.3 %





Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $40.1 m

$177.7 m

(77.4) %

$245.1 m

(83.6) %

Diluted EPS $0.09



$0.44



(79.5) %

$0.59



(84.7) %













































Adjusted Financial Measures (1)



















Net revenues $1,031.5 m

$887.1 m

16.3 %

$974.0 m

5.9 %

Adjusted operating income $363.4 m

$284.3 m

27.8 %

$376.6 m

(3.5) %

Adjusted operating margin 35.2 %

32.0 %





38.7 %





Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $280.4 m

$224.8 m

24.7 %

$273.1 m

2.7 %

Adjusted diluted EPS $0.65



$0.56



16.1 %

$0.66



(1.5) %























Assets Under Management



















Ending AUM $1,197.8 bn

$954.8 bn

25.5 %

$963.3 bn

24.3 %

Average AUM $1,055.9 bn

$932.8 bn

13.2 %

$973.9 bn

8.4 %







(1) The adjusted financial measures are all non-GAAP financial measures. See the information on pages 8 through 10 for a reconciliation to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Acquisition of OppenheimerFunds

On May 24, 2019, Invesco completed its previously announced acquisition of MassMutual's asset management affiliate, OppenheimerFunds (the "acquisition"). The strategic acquisition brings Invesco's total assets under management to $1.2 trillion. Since announcement, Invesco and OppenheimerFunds have made significant progress toward the integration of the two firms through the combination of middle- and back-office, location strategy and leveraging the scale of the global operating platform. This work will further the firm's ability to achieve the targeted net expense synergies of $475 million while continuing to invest in areas that will strengthen our distribution and investment capabilities and processes, as well as enlisting new technologies and automation to significantly automate our operational efficiency. Bringing the two firms together is intended to accelerate Invesco's growth strategy and further strengthen the firm's ability to meet client needs across the globe.

Second quarter results include revenues and expenses related to the acquisition from the closing date of May 24, 2019. As a result, our operating revenues and expenses have increased in comparison to the first quarter. Additionally, as part of the integration of the acquisition, the company has incurred significant transaction, integration and restructuring costs during the second quarter, reducing U.S. GAAP operating and net income.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management (AUM) at June 30, 2019, were $1,197.8 billion (March 31, 2019: $954.8 billion), an increase of $243.0 billion during the second quarter. The acquisition added $224.4 billion on May 24, 2019. Long-term net outflows were $3.9 billion and total net outflows were $4.5 billion for the second quarter, resulting in an improvement in long-term net outflows of $1.5 billion (28%), as compared to the first quarter. Average AUM during the second quarter were $1,055.9 billion, compared to $932.8 billion for the first quarter, an increase of 13.2%.

Summary of net flows (in billions)

Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-18 Active

($8.5)



($9.3)



($8.5)

Passive

4.6



3.9



0.5

Long-term net flows

(3.9)



(5.4)



(8.0)

Non-management fee earning AUM

3.7



2.1



0.9

Institutional money market

(4.3)



6.8



0.9

Total net flows

($4.5)



$3.5



($6.2)















Annualized long-term organic growth rate (1)

(2.1) %

(3.1) %

(4.1) %



















(1) Annualized long-term organic growth rate is calculated using long-term net flows (annualized) divided by opening long-term AUM for the period. Long-term AUM excludes institutional money market and non-management fee earning AUM.

Net market gains led to increases of $21.5 billion in AUM during the second quarter, compared to net market gains of $60.9 billion in the first quarter. Reinvested distributions for the second quarter were $2.0 billion compared to $0.7 billion for the first quarter. Foreign exchange rate movements led to a $0.4 billion decrease in AUM during the second quarter, compared to a $1.5 billion increase in the first quarter. Further analysis is included in the supplementary schedules to this release.

Operating Results

This section discusses the company's second quarter 2019 results, as compared to the first quarter 2019, and comments on significant items that have impacted the company's results as presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Operating revenues increased by $224.8 million (18.5%) to $1,439.4 million in the second quarter, from $1,214.6 million in the first quarter. Operating revenues increased due the inclusion of revenues related to the acquisition. Movements in foreign exchange rates decreased second quarter operating revenues by $4.6 million compared to the first quarter.

Investment management fees increased by $147.6 million (16.0%) to $1,071.3 million in the second quarter from $923.7 million in the first quarter. Investment management fees reflect increased average AUM resulting from the acquisition and market increases. Movements in foreign exchange rates decreased second quarter investment management fees by $4.2 million compared to the first quarter.

Service and distribution fees increased by $74.8 million (34.1%) to $294.1 million in the second quarter from $219.3 million in the first quarter, reflecting higher average AUM for products that earn these fees.

Performance fees were $15.7 million in the second quarter compared to $21.8 million in the first quarter. Performance fees recorded in the second quarter were primarily generated by public and private equity products.

Other revenues increased by $8.5 million (17.1%) to $58.3 million in the second quarter from $49.8 million in the first quarter, resulting from increased front-end fees and real estate transaction fees.

Operating expenses increased by $406.7 million (40.1%) to $1,421.1 million in the second quarter from $1,014.4 million in the first quarter, resulting primarily from increased transaction, integration and restructuring costs associated with the acquisition. Operating expenses also increased due the inclusion of operating expenses related to the acquisition. Movements in foreign exchange rates decreased second quarter operating expenses by $2.8 million when compared to the first quarter.

Third-party distribution, service and advisory expenses increased by $83.8 million (22.8%) to $451.8 million in the second quarter from $368.0 million in the first quarter, related to increased average AUM resulting from the acquisition.

Employee compensation expenses increased by $40.6 million (10.6%) to $421.9 million in the second quarter from $381.3 million in the first quarter. The second quarter compensation increase is primarily related to increased headcount from the acquisition. These increases are partially offset by a seasonal decrease in payroll tax. Movements in foreign exchange rates decreased second quarter employee compensation expenses by $1.3 million when compared to the first quarter.

Marketing expenses increased by $5.4 million (19.3%) to $33.4 million in the second quarter from $28.0 million in the first quarter, reflecting increased advertising activity and marketing campaigns.

Property, office and technology expenses increased $7.7 million (7.2%) to $114.9 million compared to $107.2 million in the first quarter, primarily reflecting increased rent expense, depreciation and outsourced administration costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by $10.4 million (12.4%) to $94.2 million in the second quarter from $83.8 million in the first quarter due to higher professional services costs, fund launch costs of consolidated investment products, travel expenses and VAT expenses when compared to the first quarter. Movements in foreign exchange rates decreased second quarter general and administrative expenses by $0.5 million when compared to the first quarter.

Transaction, integration and restructuring expenses increased $258.8 million (561.4%) to $304.9 million in the second quarter from $46.1 million in the first quarter. In the second quarter, $295.8 million ($34.9 million in the first quarter) related to the acquisition, including $173.3 million of compensation expenses related to management and personnel changes. Second quarter costs also included $103.0 million of fund-related proxy solicitation costs, professional services and other administrative expenses.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates decreased $2.9 million to $12.1 million in the second quarter from $15.0 million in the first quarter primarily from decreases in earnings from our partnership and real estate investments. Non-operating other income and expenses in the second quarter also included a $51.1 million net gain comprised of market-driven gains and losses of investments held by consolidated investment products (CIP) and net interest income of CIP (first quarter: $38.9 million net gain).

Other gains and losses was a net gain in the second quarter of $24.1 million compared to a net gain of $31.1 million in the first quarter, as detailed in the table below:

Summary of Other gains and losses, net (in millions)

Q2-19

Q1-19

Change Investment gains/(losses)

$11.9

$17.4

($5.5) Market valuation gains/(losses) in deferred compensation plan investments

10.1

17.5

(7.4) Acquisition-related contingent consideration

0.5

(5.8)

6.3 Other

1.6

2.0

(0.4)



$24.1

$31.1

($7.0)

Taxation

The effective tax rate decreased to 19.0% for the second quarter from 25.8% for the first quarter. Second quarter includes a net 3.2% rate increase resulting from the impact of the acquisition. The impact of the inclusion of non-controlling interests in CIP decreased our effective tax rate by 7.6% for the second quarter, compared to a decrease of 1.3% for the first quarter.

Capital Management

As of June 30, 2019, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $1,199.4 million ($1,017.1 million at March 31, 2019). Long-term debt was $2,120.5 million, including the credit facility balance of $41.4 million at June 30, 2019 ($437.1 million at March 31, 2019).

Consideration for the acquisition included 81.9 million common shares, which were composed of 75.7 million newly issued common shares and 6.2 million employee restricted common stock awards. The company also issued $4 billion of perpetual, non-cumulative preferred shares with a 21-year non-call period and a fixed rate of 5.9%.

During the second quarter, the company purchased $264 million of its common shares. This amount reflects $50 million (2.4 million shares) of open market purchases, $198.7 million through a forward contract (9.8 million shares) and $15.2 million (0.9 million shares) relating to purchases of shares from employees to satisfy tax withholding requirements at the time of share vesting.

As a result of these equity transactions, diluted common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 are 474.2 million.

Additionally, the company has entered into another $200 million forward contract to purchase common shares, which will be completed during the third quarter.

Common stock dividends paid in the second quarter were $125.4 million. Today, the company is announcing a second quarter cash dividend of $0.31 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of August 14, 2019. The company is also announcing a preferred dividend of $16.06 per share representing the period from May 24, 2019 through August 31, 2019, which represents the quarterly dividend of $59.2 million plus eight additional days in May for this initial payment. The preferred dividend is payable on September 2, 2019 to shareholders of record at close of business on August 16, 2019. As the preferred dividend has been declared in the third quarter, $64.4 million will be reflected in the company's third quarter income statement.

Headcount

As of June 30, 2019, the company had 8,902 employees, compared to 7,663 employees as of March 31, 2019. The increase reflects the acquisition.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com .

This release, and comments made in the associated conference call today, may include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning future results of our operations, expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures, industry or market conditions, assets under management, geopolitical events and their potential impact on the company, acquisitions and divestitures, debt and our ability to obtain additional financing or make payments, regulatory developments, demand for and pricing of our products and other aspects of our business or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain these reports from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

Invesco Ltd. U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



Q2-19

Q1-19

% Change

Q2-18

%

Change Operating revenues:

















Investment management fees $1,071.3

$923.7

16.0 %

$1,050.5

2.0 % Service and distribution fees 294.1

219.3

34.1 %

242.9

21.1 % Performance fees 15.7

21.8

(28.0) %

11.6

35.3 % Other 58.3

49.8

17.1 %

55.6

4.9 % Total operating revenues 1,439.4

1,214.6

18.5 %

1,360.6

5.8 % Operating expenses:

















Third-party distribution, service and advisory 451.8

368.0

22.8 %

408.9

10.5 % Employee compensation 421.9

381.3

10.6 %

379.2

11.3 % Marketing 33.4

28.0

19.3 %

32.1

4.0 % Property, office and technology 114.9

107.2

7.2 %

98.6

16.5 % General and administrative 94.2

83.8

12.4 %

87.0

8.3 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring 304.9

46.1

561.4 %

23.5

1,197.4 % Total operating expenses 1,421.1

1,014.4

40.1 %

1,029.3

38.1 % Operating income 18.3

200.2

(90.9) %

331.3

(94.5) % Other income/(expense):

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 12.1

15.0

(19.3) %

7.3

65.8 % Interest and dividend income 3.9

4.7

(17.0) %

2.8

39.3 % Interest expense (33.0)

(33.1)

(0.3) %

(29.5)

11.9 % Other gains and losses, net 24.1

31.1

(22.5) %

1.4

1,621.4 % Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 51.1

38.9

31.4 %

0.9

5,577.8 % Income before income taxes 76.5

256.8

(70.2) %

314.2

(75.7) % Income tax provision (14.5)

(66.2)

(78.1) %

(72.3)

(79.9) % Net income 62.0

190.6

(67.5) %

241.9

(74.4) % Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

in consolidated entities (21.9)

(12.9)

69.8 %

3.2

N/A Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $40.1

$177.7

(77.4) %

$245.1

(83.6) %



















Earnings per common share:

















---basic $0.09

$0.44

(79.5) %

$0.59

(84.7) % ---diluted $0.09

$0.44

(79.5) %

$0.59

(84.7) %



















Average common shares outstanding:

















---basic 431.6

401.6

7.5 %

413.9

4.3 % ---diluted 433.8

401.9

7.9 %

414.1

4.8 %

Invesco Ltd. U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,





2019

2018

% Change Operating revenues:









Investment management fees $1,995.0

$2,094.2

(4.7) % Service and distribution fees 513.4

489.0

5.0 % Performance fees 37.5

20.7

81.2 % Other 108.1

112.5

(3.9) % Total operating revenues 2,654.0

2,716.4

(2.3) % Operating expenses:









Third-party distribution, service and advisory 819.8

828.0

(1.0) % Employee compensation 803.2

764.4

5.1 % Marketing 61.4

60.1

2.2 % Property, office and technology 222.1

198.8

11.7 % General and administrative 178.0

170.7

4.3 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring 351.0

42.0

735.7 % Total operating expenses 2,435.5

2,064.0

18.0 % Operating income 218.5

652.4

(66.5) % Other income/(expense):









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 27.1

17.0

59.4 % Interest and dividend income 8.6

7.0

22.9 % Interest expense (66.1)

(52.7)

25.4 % Other gains and losses, net 55.2

(4.0)

N/A Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 90.0

28.1

220.3 % Income before income taxes 333.3

647.8

(48.5) % Income tax provision (80.7)

(140.7)

(42.6) % Net income 252.6

507.1

(50.2) % Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in

consolidated entities (34.8)

(8.1)

329.6 % Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $217.8

$499.0

(56.4) %











Earnings per common share:









---basic $0.52

$1.21

(57.0) % ---diluted $0.52

$1.21

(57.0) %











Average common shares outstanding:









---basic 416.7

412.6

1.0 % ---diluted 418.2

412.9

1.3 %

Invesco Ltd.

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

We utilize the following non-GAAP performance measures: net revenues (and by calculation, net revenue yield on AUM), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and adjusted diluted EPS. We believe the adjusted measures provide valuable insight into our ongoing operational performance and assist in comparisons to our competitors. These measures also assist management with the establishment of operational budgets and forecasts and assist the Board of Directors and management in determining incentive compensation decisions. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are operating revenues (and by calculation, gross revenue yield on AUM), operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and diluted EPS.

The following are reconciliations of operating revenues, operating income (and by calculation, operating margin), and net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, diluted EPS) on a U.S. GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis of net revenues, adjusted operating income (and by calculation, adjusted operating margin), and adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, adjusted diluted EPS). In addition, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses is provided below, together with reconciliations of the U.S. GAAP operating expense lines to provide further analysis of the non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for any U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tax effect of the reconciling items is based on the tax jurisdiction attributable to the transactions. These measures are described more fully in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Refer to these public filings for additional information about the company's non-GAAP performance measures.

Reconciliation of Operating revenues to Net revenues: in millions Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-18

Operating revenues, U.S. GAAP basis $1,439.4



$1,214.6



$1,360.6



Invesco Great Wall (1) 36.7



31.8



15.2



Third party distribution, service and advisory expenses (451.8)



(368.0)



(408.9)



CIP 7.2



8.7



7.1



Net revenues $1,031.5



$887.1



$974.0



















Reconciliation of Operating income to Adjusted operating income: in millions Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-18

Operating income, U.S. GAAP basis $18.3



$200.2



$331.3



Invesco Great Wall (1) 19.2



14.9



5.8



CIP 12.6



11.5



13.3



Transaction, integration, and restructuring 304.9



46.1



23.5



Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans 8.4



11.6



2.7



Adjusted operating income $363.4



$284.3



$376.6

















Operating margin (2) 1.3 %

16.5 %

24.3 %

Adjusted operating margin (3) 35.2 %

32.0 %

38.7 %



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. in millions Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-18

Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., U.S. GAAP basis $40.1

$177.7

$245.1

CIP (1.6)

1.0

2.2

Acquisition-related contingent consideration (0.5)

5.8

0.2

Transaction, integration, and restructuring 304.9

46.1

23.5

Deferred compensation plan market valuation changes and dividend

income less compensation expense (1.8)

(6.1)

1.2

Foreign exchange hedge 0.2

2.1

(2.2)

Taxation:











Taxation on acquisition-related contingent consideration 0.1

(1.4)

—

Taxation on transaction, integration, and restructuring (61.4)

(1.3)

2.9

Taxation on deferred compensation plan market valuation changes

and dividend income less compensation expense 0.5

1.4

(0.3)

Taxation on foreign exchange hedge (0.1)

(0.5)

0.5

Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (4) $ 280.4

$ 224.8

$ 273.1















Average common shares outstanding - diluted 433.8

401.9

414.1

Diluted EPS $0.09

$0.44

$0.59

Adjusted diluted EPS (5) $0.65

$0.56

$0.66





















Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses:

in millions Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-18

Operating expenses, U.S. GAAP basis $1,421.1

$1,014.4

$1,029.3

Invesco Great Wall (1) 17.5

16.9

9.4

Third party distribution, service and advisory expenses (451.8)

(368.0)

(408.9)

CIP (5.4)

(2.8)

(6.2)

Transaction, integration, and restructuring (304.9)

(46.1)

(23.5)

Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans (8.4)

(11.6)

(2.7)

Adjusted operating expenses $ 668.1

$ 602.8

$ 597.4















Employee compensation, U.S. GAAP basis $421.9

$381.3

$379.2

Invesco Great Wall (1) 12.3

12.1

6.7

Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred compensation plans (8.4)

(11.6)

(2.7)

Adjusted employee compensation $ 425.8

$ 381.8

$ 383.2















Marketing, U.S. GAAP basis $33.4

$28.0

$32.1

Invesco Great Wall (1) 1.8

1.4

0.7

Adjusted marketing $35.2

$29.4

$32.8















Property, office and technology, U.S. GAAP basis $114.9

$107.2

$98.6

Invesco Great Wall (1) 2.2

2.1

1.1

Adjusted property, office and technology $117.1

$109.3

$99.7















General and administrative, U.S. GAAP basis $94.2

$83.8

$87.0

Invesco Great Wall (1) 1.2

1.3

0.9

CIP (5.4)

(2.8)

(6.2)

Adjusted general and administrative $90.0

$82.3

$81.7















Transaction, integration, and restructuring, U.S. GAAP basis $304.9

$46.1

$23.5

Transaction, integration, and restructuring (304.9)

(46.1)

(23.5)

Adjusted transaction, integration, and restructuring $—

$—

$—

















_______________ (1) Prior to the third quarter 2018, management reflected its interests in Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company ("Invesco Great Wall") on a proportional consolidation basis, which was consistent with the presentation of our share of the AUM from these investments. Given the company's influence on Invesco Great Wall, a change in regulation allowing increased foreign ownership, and reaching agreement in principle in the third quarter of 2018 to obtain a majority stake of the joint venture, the company began reporting 100% of the flows and AUM for Invesco Great Wall beginning in the third quarter of 2018. The company's non-GAAP operating results now reflect the economics of these holdings on a basis consistent with the underlying AUM and flows. Adjusted net income is reduced by the amount of earnings attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Operating margin is equal to operating income divided by operating revenues. (3) Adjusted operating margin is equal to adjusted operating income divided by net revenues. (4) The effective tax rate on adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. is 21.8% (first quarter: 23.8%; second quarter 2018: 20.6%). (5) Adjusted diluted EPS is equal to adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. divided by the weighted average number of common and restricted common shares outstanding. There is no difference between the calculated earnings per common share amounts presented above and the calculated earnings per common share amounts under the two class method.