Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

"Assets under management rose $67 billion to $955 billion and total net flows were $3.5 billion - an increase of $22 billion - during the quarter as we continued to deliver strong investment performance and a high level of value to clients," said Martin L. Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco. "We also made significant progress toward the integration of OppenheimerFunds, which will accelerate our growth strategy, strengthen our scale and client relevance, expand our comprehensive suite of differentiated investment capabilities and provide compelling financial returns for shareholders. Reflecting continued confidence in the long-term prospects for our business, we're pleased to increase our quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31per share."



Q1-19

Q4-18

Q1-19 vs.

Q4-18

Q1-18

Q1-19 vs.

Q1-18

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures



















Operating revenues $1,214.6 m

$1,255.9 m

(3.3) %

$1,355.8 m

(10.4) %

Operating income $200.2 m

$230.4 m

(13.1) %

$321.1 m

(37.7) %

Operating margin 16.5 %

18.3 %





23.7 %





Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $177.7 m

$114.2 m

55.6 %

$253.9 m

(30.0) %

Diluted EPS $0.44



$0.28



57.1 %

$0.62



(29.0) %













































Adjusted Financial Measures (1)



















Net revenues $887.1 m

$919.2 m

(3.5) %

$958.0 m

(7.4) %

Adjusted operating income $284.3 m

$300.0 m

(5.2) %

$357.3 m

(20.4) %

Adjusted operating margin 32.0 %

32.6 %





37.3 %





Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $224.8 m

$181.2 m

24.1 %

$273.9 m

(17.9) %

Adjusted diluted EPS $0.56



$0.44



27.3 %

$0.67



(16.4) %























Assets Under Management



















Ending AUM $954.8 bn

$888.2 bn

7.5 %

$934.2 bn

2.2 %

Average AUM $932.8 bn

$924.4 bn

0.9 %

$951.3 bn

(1.9) %







(1) The adjusted financial measures are all non-GAAP financial measures. See the information on pages 7 through 9 for a reconciliation to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Combination with OppenheimerFunds

Invesco announced in October 2018 that it intended to acquire MassMutual's asset management affiliate, OppenheimerFunds, and expects to close the transaction on May 24, 2019. The strategic combination will bring Invesco's total assets under management to $1.2 trillion, making it the 13th-largest global investment manager and the sixth-largest US retail investment manager as of the announcement date of the acquisition, further enhancing the company's ability to meet client needs through its comprehensive range of high-conviction active, passive and alternative capabilities.

The highly complementary investment and distribution capabilities of Invesco and OppenheimerFunds will strengthen the combined organization's ability to provide more relevant investment outcomes to an expanded number of institutional and retail clients in the US and around the globe. Both Invesco's and OppenheimerFunds' clients will benefit from the resulting combination, which will incorporate OppenheimerFunds' high-performing investment capabilities, including a strong international and emerging markets equity franchise, and its powerful US third-party distribution platform with Invesco's strong and diversified product lineup and global presence, supported by solutions-driven and technology-enabled client outreach.

"The combination with OppenheimerFunds and the strategic partnership with MassMutual will meaningfully enhance our ability to meet client needs, accelerate growth and strengthen our business over the long term," said Mr. Flanagan. "This is a compelling, highly strategic and accretive transaction for Invesco that will help us achieve a number of objectives: enhance our leadership in the US and global markets, deliver the outcomes clients seek, broaden our relevance among top clients, deliver strong financial results and continue attracting the best talent in the industry."

Since announcement, Invesco and OppenheimerFunds have made significant progress toward the integration of the two firms and achieving targeted expense synergies of $475 million through a planned combination of middle- and back-office rationalization, location strategy and leveraging the scale of the global operating platform. Bringing the two firms together is intended to accelerate Invesco's growth strategy and further strengthen the firm's ability to meet client needs across the globe.

As part of the transaction, MassMutual and the OppenheimerFunds employee shareholders will receive a combination of common and preferred equity consideration, and MassMutual will become a significant shareholder in Invesco, with an approximate 15.7% stake. Under the terms of the agreement, the consideration will consist of 81.9 million shares of Invesco common equity and $4 billion in perpetual, non-cumulative preferred shares with a 21-year non-call period and a fixed rate of 5.9%. Based on Invesco's stock price as of March 29, 2019, this represents an estimated purchase price of $5.6 billion.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management (AUM) at March 31, 2019, were $954.8 billion (December 31, 2018: $888.2 billion), an increase of $66.6 billion during the first quarter. Long-term net outflows were $5.4 billion and total net inflows were $3.5 billion for the first quarter, resulting in an improvement in long-term net outflows of $14.7 billion (73%), as compared to the fourth quarter.

Summary of net flows (in billions)

Q1-19

Q4-18

Q1-18 Active

($9.3)



($16.4)



($1.5)

Passive

3.9



(3.7)



1.8

Long-term net flows

(5.4)



(20.1)



0.3

Non-management fee earning AUM

2.1



(1.2)



(0.4)

Institutional money market

6.8



3.2



0.4

Total net flows

$3.5



($18.1)



$0.3















Annualized long-term organic growth rate (1)

(3.1%)



(10.1%)



0.2 %



















(1) Annualized long-term organic growth rate is calculated using long-term net flows (annualized) divided by opening long-term AUM for the period. Long-term AUM excludes institutional money market and non-management fee earning AUM.

Net market gains led to increases of $60.9 billion in AUM during the first quarter, compared to net market losses of $79.4 billion in the fourth quarter. Reinvested distributions for the first quarter were $0.7 billion compared to $8.4 billion for the fourth quarter. Foreign exchange rate movements led to a $1.5 billion increase in AUM during the first quarter, compared to a $3.6 billion decrease in the fourth quarter. Average AUM during the first quarter were $932.8 billion, compared to $924.4 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.9%. Further analysis is included in the supplementary schedules to this release.

Operating Results

This section discusses the company's first quarter 2019 results, as compared to the fourth quarter 2018, and comments on significant items that have impacted the company's results as presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Operating revenues decreased by $41.3 million (3.3%) to $1,214.6 million in the first quarter, from $1,255.9 million in the fourth quarter. Movements in foreign exchange rates increased first quarter operating revenues by $2.8 million compared to the fourth quarter.

Investment management fees decreased by $25.5 million (2.7%) to $923.7 million in the first quarter from $949.2 million in the fourth quarter. Investment management fees reflect two fewer days during the quarter and lower average long-term AUM. Movements in foreign exchange rates increased first quarter investment management fees by $2.7 million compared to the fourth quarter.

Service and distribution fees decreased by $12.2 million (5.3%) to $219.3 million in the first quarter from $231.5 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower day count in the quarter and lower average AUM for products that earn these fees.

Performance fees were $21.8 million in the first quarter compared to $28.3 million in the fourth quarter. Performance fees recorded in the first quarter were primarily generated by our real estate products.

Other revenues increased by $2.9 million (6.2%) to $49.8 million in the first quarter from $46.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses decreased by $11.1 million (1.1%) to $1,014.4 million in the first quarter from $1,025.5 million in the fourth quarter. Movements in foreign exchange rates increased first quarter operating expenses by $1.9 million when compared to the fourth quarter.

Third-party distribution, service and advisory expenses decreased by $4.2 million (1.1%) to $368.0 million in the first quarter from $372.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Employee compensation expenses increased by $32.0 million (9.2%) to $381.3 million in the first quarter from $349.3 million in the fourth quarter. The first quarter reflects a $23.4 million increase related to fair value increases on deferred compensation investments. Other increases include a seasonal increase in payroll tax and employee benefit costs, partially offset by decreases in variable compensation costs. Movements in foreign exchange rates increased first quarter employee compensation expenses by $1.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter.

Marketing expenses decreased by $13.3 million (32.2%) to $28.0 million in the first quarter from $41.3 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting the seasonal decrease from fourth quarter client events and marketing campaigns.

Property, office and technology expenses decreased $0.8 million (0.7%) to $107.2 million compared to $108.0 million in the fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $9.1 million (9.8%) to $83.8 million in the first quarter from $92.9 million in the fourth quarter due to lower professional services expenses, VAT expense and travel expenses when compared to the fourth quarter. Movements in foreign exchange rates increased first quarter general and administrative expenses by $0.5 million when compared to the fourth quarter.

Transaction, integration and restructuring expenses decreased $15.7 million (25.4%) to $46.1 million in the first quarter from $61.8 million in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter these expenses were comprised of $43.8 million of acquisition-related costs and $2.3 million of restructuring costs (fourth quarter 2018: $56.4 million of acquisition-related costs; $5.4 million of restructuring costs). Within the acquisition-related cost, $34.9 million resulted from the upcoming OppenheimerFunds combination and included consulting, legal and compensation expenses related to management and personnel changes ($32.0 million in the fourth quarter). Other acquisition-related costs in the first quarter included amortization of intangible assets of $7.3 million (fourth quarter 2018: $8.4 million) with the remaining transaction costs comprised of legal, consulting, marketing and professional fees. Included in the fourth quarter are Intelliflo-related integration costs of $10.9 million.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates increased $10.0 million to $15.0 million in the first quarter from $5.0 million in the fourth quarter primarily from increases in earnings from our partnership investments and joint ventures. Non-operating other income and expenses in the first quarter also included a $38.9 million net gain comprised of market-driven gains and losses of investments held by consolidated investment products (CIP) and net interest income of CIP (fourth quarter: $26.6 million net loss).

Other gains and losses was a net gain in the first quarter of $31.1 million compared to a net loss of $41.9 million in the fourth quarter:

Summary of Other gains and losses, net (in millions)

Q1-19

Q4-18

Change Investment gains/(losses)

$17.4



($14.1)



$31.5

Market valuation gains/(losses) in deferred compensation plan investments

17.5



(27.8)



45.3

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

(5.8)



0.3



(6.1)

Other

2.0



(0.3)



2.3





$31.1



($41.9)



$73.0



Taxation

The effective tax rate was 25.8% for the first quarter which includes 3.4% and 0.5% rate increases related to discrete tax expense resulting from annual vesting of share-based compensation awards and from non-deductible transaction, integration, and restructuring costs. respectively. The impact of the inclusion of non-controlling interests in CIP decreased our effective tax rate by 1.3% in the first quarter.

Capital Management

As of March 31, 2019, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $1,017.1 million. Long-term debt was $2,515.7 million, including the credit facility balance of $437.1 million at March 31, 2019 ($330.8 million at December 31, 2018), reflecting an increase related to annual incentive compensation payments.

During the first quarter the company repurchased $50 million of its common shares, representing 2.6 million shares at a weighted average share price of $19.20. Since announcing its $1.2 billion stock repurchase plan, the company has repurchased $350 million of its shares to date.

Dividends paid in the first quarter were $120.1 million. Today, the company is announcing a first quarter cash dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of May 9, 2019.

Headcount

As of March 31, 2019, the company had 7,663 employees, compared to 7,459 employees as of December 31, 2018. The increase reflects transitional activities related to the upcoming OppenheimerFunds transaction, primarily related to the transfer agency.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com .

Members of the investment community and general public are invited to listen to the conference call today, April 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing one of the following numbers: 1-866-803-2143 for U.S. and Canadian callers or 1-210-795-1098 for international callers, using the Passcode: Invesco. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET by calling 1-866-503-3213 for U.S. and Canadian callers or 1-203-369-1862 for international callers. A presentation highlighting the company's performance will be available during a live Webcast and on Invesco's Website at www.invesco.com .

This release, and comments made in the associated conference call today, may include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning future results of our operations, expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures, industry or market conditions, assets under management, geopolitical events and their potential impact on the company, acquisitions and divestitures, debt and our ability to obtain additional financing or make payments, regulatory developments, demand for and pricing of our products and other aspects of our business or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain these reports from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

Invesco Ltd. U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



Q1-19

Q4-18

% Change

Q1-18

%

Change Operating revenues:

















Investment management fees $923.7



$949.2



(2.7) %

$1,043.7



(11.5) % Service and distribution fees 219.3



231.5



(5.3) %

246.1



(10.9) % Performance fees 21.8



28.3



(23.0) %

9.1



139.6 % Other 49.8



46.9



6.2 %

56.9



(12.5) % Total operating revenues 1,214.6



1,255.9



(3.3) %

1,355.8



(10.4) % Operating expenses:

















Third-party distribution, service and advisory 368.0



372.2



(1.1) %

419.1



(12.2) % Employee compensation 381.3



349.3



9.2 %

385.2



(1.0) % Marketing 28.0



41.3



(32.2) %

28.0



— % Property, office and technology 107.2



108.0



(0.7) %

100.2



7.0 % General and administrative 83.8



92.9



(9.8) %

83.7



0.1 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring 46.1



61.8



(25.4) %

18.5



149.2 % Total operating expenses 1,014.4



1,025.5



(1.1) %

1,034.7



(2.0) % Operating income 200.2



230.4



(13.1) %

321.1



(37.7) % Other income/(expense):

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 15.0



5.0



200.0 %

9.7



54.6 % Interest and dividend income 4.7



10.3



(54.4) %

4.2



11.9 % Interest expense (33.1)



(29.2)



13.4 %

(23.2)



42.7 % Other gains and losses, net 31.1



(41.9)



N/A



(5.4)



N/A

Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 38.9



(26.6)



N/A



27.2



43.0 % Income before income taxes 256.8



148.0



73.5 %

333.6



(23.0) % Income tax provision (66.2)



(53.2)



24.4 %

(68.4)



(3.2) % Net income 190.6



94.8



101.1 %

265.2



(28.1) % Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

in consolidated entities (12.9)



19.4



N/A



(11.3)



14.2 % Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $177.7



$114.2



55.6 %

$253.9



(30.0) % Earnings per share:

















---basic $0.44



$0.28



57.1 %

$0.62



(29.0) % ---diluted $0.44



$0.28



57.1 %

$0.62



(29.0) %



















Average shares outstanding:

















---basic 401.6



410.0



(2.0) %

411.3



(2.4) % ---diluted 401.9



410.1



(2.0) %

411.8



(2.4) %

Invesco Ltd.

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

We utilize the following non-GAAP performance measures: net revenues (and by calculation, net revenue yield on AUM), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and adjusted diluted EPS. We believe the adjusted measures provide valuable insight into our ongoing operational performance and assist in comparisons to our competitors. These measures also assist management with the establishment of operational budgets and forecasts and assist the Board of Directors and management in determining incentive compensation decisions. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are operating revenues (and by calculation, gross revenue yield on AUM), operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and diluted EPS.

The following are reconciliations of operating revenues, operating income (and by calculation, operating margin), and net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, diluted EPS) on a U.S. GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis of net revenues, adjusted operating income (and by calculation, adjusted operating margin), and adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, adjusted diluted EPS). In addition, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses is provided below, together with reconciliations of the U.S. GAAP operating expense lines to provide further analysis of the non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for any U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tax effect of the reconciling items is based on the tax jurisdiction attributable to the transactions. These measures are described more fully in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Refer to these public filings for additional information about the company's non-GAAP performance measures.

Reconciliation of Operating revenues to Net revenues:

in millions Q1-19

Q4-18

Q1-18

Operating revenues, U.S. GAAP basis $1,214.6



$1,255.9



$1,355.8



Invesco Great Wall (1) 31.8



25.7



14.3



Third party distribution, service and advisory expenses (368.0)



(372.2)



(419.1)



CIP 8.7



9.8



7.0



Net revenues $887.1



$919.2



$958.0



















Reconciliation of Operating income to Adjusted operating income:

in millions Q1-19

Q4-18

Q1-18

Operating income, U.S. GAAP basis $200.2



$230.4



$321.1



Invesco Great Wall (1) 14.9



7.7



5.9



CIP 11.5



11.5



10.2



Transaction, integration, and restructuring 46.1



61.8



18.5



Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans 11.6



(11.4)



1.6



Adjusted operating income $284.3



$300.0



$357.3

















Operating margin (2) 16.5 %

18.3 %

23.7 %

Adjusted operating margin (3) 32.0 %

32.6 %

37.3 %



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd.

in millions Q1-19

Q4-18

Q1-18

Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., U.S. GAAP basis $177.7



$114.2



$253.9



CIP 1.0



0.9



(0.6)



Acquisition-related contingent consideration 5.8



(0.3)



(0.4)



Transaction, integration, and restructuring 46.1



61.8



18.5



Deferred compensation plan market valuation changes and dividend

income less compensation expense (6.1)



12.5



5.3



Foreign exchange hedge 2.1



(2.3)



(1.5)



Taxation:











Taxation on acquisition-related contingent consideration (1.4)



0.1



0.1



Taxation on transaction, integration, and restructuring (1.3)



(3.5)



(0.6)



Taxation on deferred compensation plan market valuation changes

and dividend income less compensation expense 1.4



(2.8)



(1.2)



Taxation on foreign exchange hedge (0.5)



0.6



0.4



Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (4) $ 224.8



$ 181.2



$ 273.9

















Average shares outstanding - diluted 401.9



410.1



411.8



Diluted EPS $0.44



$0.28



$0.62



Adjusted diluted EPS (5) $0.56



$0.44



$0.67































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses:

in millions Q1-19

Q4-18

Q1-18

Operating expenses, U.S. GAAP basis $1,014.4



$1,025.5



$1,034.7



Invesco Great Wall (1) 16.9



18.0



8.4



Third party distribution, service and advisory expenses (368.0)



(372.2)



(419.1)



CIP (2.8)



(1.7)



(3.2)



Transaction, integration, and restructuring (46.1)



(61.8)



(18.5)



Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans (11.6)



11.4



(1.6)



Adjusted operating expenses $ 602.8



$ 619.2



$ 600.7

















Employee compensation, U.S. GAAP basis $381.3



$349.3



$385.2



Invesco Great Wall (1) 12.1



11.6



5.9



Market appreciation/depreciation of deferred compensation awards (11.6)



11.4



(1.6)



Adjusted employee compensation $ 381.8



$ 372.3



$ 389.5

















Marketing, U.S. GAAP basis $28.0



$41.3



$28.0



Invesco Great Wall (1) 1.4



2.0



0.7



Adjusted marketing $29.4



$43.3



$28.7

















Property, office and technology, U.S. GAAP basis $107.2



$108.0



$100.2



Invesco Great Wall (1) 2.1



2.3



1.1



Adjusted property, office and technology $109.3



$110.3



$101.3

















General and administrative, U.S. GAAP basis $83.8



$92.9



$83.7



Invesco Great Wall (1) 1.3



2.1



0.7



CIP (2.8)



(1.7)



(3.2)



Adjusted general and administrative $82.3



$93.3



$81.2

















Transaction, integration, and restructuring, U.S. GAAP basis $46.1



$61.8



$18.5



Transaction, integration, and restructuring (46.1)



(61.8)



(18.5)



Adjusted transaction, integration, and restructuring $—



$—



$—























(1) Prior to the third quarter 2018, management reflected its interests in Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company ("Invesco Great Wall") on a proportional consolidation basis, which was consistent with the presentation of our share of the AUM from these investments. Given the company's influence on Invesco Great Wall, a change in regulation allowing increased foreign ownership, and reaching agreement in principle in the third quarter of 2018 to obtain a majority stake of the joint venture, the company began reporting 100% of the flows and AUM for Invesco Great Wall beginning in the third quarter of 2018. The company's non-GAAP operating results now reflect the economics of these holdings on a basis consistent with the underlying AUM and flows. Adjusted net income is reduced by the amount of earnings attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Operating margin is equal to operating income divided by operating revenues. (3) Adjusted operating margin is equal to adjusted operating income divided by net revenues (4) The effective tax rate on adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. is 23.8% (fourth quarter: 25.0%; first quarter 2018: 20.6%). (5) Adjusted diluted EPS is equal to adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. divided by the weighted average number of common and restricted shares outstanding. There is no difference between the calculated earnings per share amounts presented above and the calculated earnings per share amounts under the two class method.

Invesco Ltd. Quarterly Assets Under Management

(in billions) Q1-19

Q4-18

% Change

Q1-18 Beginning Assets $888.2



$980.9



(9.5) %

$937.6

Long-term inflows 53.8



55.2



(2.5) %

56.6

Long-term outflows (59.2)



(75.3)



(21.4) %

(56.3)

Long-term net flows (5.4)



(20.1)



(73.1) %

0.3

Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM(a) 2.1



(1.2)



N/A



(0.4)

Net flows in institutional money market funds 6.8



3.2



112.5 %

0.4

Total net flows 3.5



(18.1)



N/A



0.3

Reinvested distributions 0.7



8.4



(91.7) %

0.6

Market gains and losses 60.9



(79.4)



N/A



(12.2)

Foreign currency translation 1.5



(3.6)



N/A



7.9

Ending Assets $954.8



$888.2



7.5 %

$934.2

















Average long-term AUM $735.9



$749.3



(1.8) %

$783.1

Average AUM $932.8



$924.4



0.9 %

$951.3

















Gross revenue yield on AUM(b) 53.9 bps

55.6 bps





57.6 bps Gross revenue yield on AUM before performance fees(b) 52.9 bps

54.4 bps





57.2 bps Net revenue yield on AUM(c) 38.0 bps

39.8 bps





40.3 bps Net revenue yield on AUM before performance fees(c) 37.1 bps

38.6 bps





39.9 bps