Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Invesco Announces Third Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.66; Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $0.61

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

$28.9 billion of net long-term inflows for the quarter, primarily driven by ETFs and Index, China JV & India, Fundamental Fixed Income, and Private Markets

Ending AUM grew to $2.1 trillion; an increase of 6.2% from the prior quarter

16.5% operating margin in Q3 2025; 34.2% adjusted operating margin (1) - an increase of 240 basis points and 300 basis points, respectively, from the prior quarter

- an increase of 240 basis points and 300 basis points, respectively, from the prior quarter Continued balance sheet strength - repaid $260.0 million of bank term loans and ended the quarter with a zero balance on our revolving credit agreement

Repurchased 1.2 million common shares for $25 million during the quarter

Third quarter Diluted and Adjusted diluted EPS was negatively impacted by $0.08 due to the non-cash impairment charge of $35.9 million related to the previously announced divestiture of intelliflo which is expected to close in the fourth quarter

Update from Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO

"We continue to perform well against our strategic priorities, leveraging Invesco's unique position to drive growth in the highest opportunity regions, channels and asset classes. We reached record assets under management of $2.1 trillion with strong net long-term inflows of nearly $29 billion, or 8% annualized organic growth. Even more encouraging was the breadth of inflows, reflecting our diversified and scaled global platform. We continued to generate significant positive operating leverage and operating margin improvement as long-term assets under management grew 16% over last year, driving revenue growth, while expenses were well managed. We reduced debt during the quarter while making ongoing common share repurchases as we remain focused on strengthening the balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders."







(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measure. See the information on pages 8 through 11 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

Net Flows:

Net long-term inflows were $28.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $15.6 billion in the second quarter.

Retail and Institutional net long-term inflows were $19.7 billion and $9.2 billion, respectively. Net long-term flows by investment capability include net long-term inflows from ETFs and Index of $21.4 billion, China JV & India of $8.1 billion, Fundamental Fixed Income of $4.1 billion, and Private Markets of $0.6 billion, partially offset by net long-term outflows from Fundamental Equities of $5.0 billion and Multi-Asset/Other of $0.3 billion. On a geographic basis, the Asia Pacific, Americas and EMEA regions achieved net long-term inflows of $11.4 billion, $9.6 billion, and $7.9 billion, respectively.

Net market gains increased AUM in the third quarter by $99.0 billion while foreign exchange rate movements decreased AUM by $2.7 billion. We had inflows of $2.6 billion from non-management fee earning products and outflows of $5.4 billion from money market funds during the quarter. Ending AUM increased 6.2% and average AUM increased 8.6% during the third quarter.

Summary of net flows (in billions)

Q3-25

Q2-25

Q3-24 Active

$ 6.9

$ 3.8

$ (0.6) Passive

22.0

11.8

17.1 Net long-term flows

28.9

15.6

16.5 Non-management fee earning AUM

2.6

2.8

3.5 Money market

(5.4)

(3.2)

(7.3) Total net flows

$ 26.1

$ 15.2

$ 12.7













Annualized long-term organic growth rate (1)

7.9 %

4.7 %

5.2 %



















(1) Annualized long-term organic growth rate is calculated using net long-term flows (annualized) divided by average long-term AUM for the period. Long-term AUM excludes money market and non-management fee earning AUM.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Financial Results Q3-25

Q2-25

Q3-25 vs. Q2-25

Q3-24

Q3-25 vs. Q3-24 U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Operating revenues $1,640.4m

$1,515.5m

8.2 %

$1,515.4m

8.2 % Operating income $270.9m

$214.2m

26.5 %

$100.5m

169.6 % Operating margin 16.5 %

14.1 %





6.6 %



Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd. $301.3m

($12.5m)

N/A

$55.0m

447.8 % Diluted EPS $0.66

($0.03)

N/A

$0.12

450.0 %



















Adjusted Financial Measures (1)

















Net revenues $1,186.3m

$1,104.6m

7.4 %

$1,104.3m

7.4 % Adjusted operating income $406.1m

$344.4m

17.9 %

$348.8m

16.4 % Adjusted operating margin 34.2 %

31.2 %





31.6 %



Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $275.4m

$165.2m

66.7 %

$199.8m

37.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.61

$0.36

69.4 %

$0.44

38.6 %



















Assets Under Management

















Ending AUM $2,124.8bn

$2,001.4bn

6.2 %

$1,795.6bn

18.3 % Average AUM $2,060.4bn

$1,897.4bn

8.6 %

$1,742.0bn

18.3 %



















Headcount 8,368

8,407

(0.5) %

8,524

(1.8) %





(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measure. See the information on pages 8 through 11 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

U.S. GAAP Operating Results:

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Second Quarter 2025

Operating revenues and expenses : Operating revenues increased $124.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter. Investment management fees and Service and distribution fees increased $83.8 million and $36.9 million, respectively, primarily driven by higher average AUM. Performance fees were $6.5 million for the quarter and were earned primarily from private markets products. Foreign exchange rate changes increased operating revenues by $5.9 million.

Operating expenses increased $68.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter. Third-party distribution, service and advisory costs increased $57.6 million primarily due to higher average AUM. Employee compensation expense increased $11.2 million primarily due to higher variable compensation and staff costs of $28.1 million, partially offset by $16.9 million of severance expense recorded in the second quarter related to the reorganization of the fundamental equities investment teams. Marketing expenses decreased $3.0 million. Property, office and technology costs decreased $9.0 million primarily due to an $8.0 million software impairment recorded in the second quarter related to a strategic change to the company's fixed income investment platform. General and administrative expenses increased $12.1 million primarily due to expenses related to newly launched consolidated investment products (CIP). Foreign exchange rate changes increased operating expenses by $5.4 million.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates was $34.8 million, earned primarily from our China joint venture. Interest and dividend income was $10.5 million earned primarily from cash and cash equivalents and seed capital investments. Interest expense was $25.7 million which includes interest from the bank term loans we entered into in the second quarter of 2025. Other gains/(losses) were a net loss of $0.8 million, primarily driven by a $35.9 million non-cash impairment charge related to the previously announced divestiture of intelliflo which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. This was partially offset by market value changes in deferred compensation and seed capital investments. Other income/(expense) of CIP was a gain of $57.0 million, primarily driven by net interest income earned by CIP as well as market gains on the underlying investments held by the funds.

The effective tax rate was (2.8)% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 28.1% in the second quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the favorable resolution of a tax matter, including the impact of a decrease in the deferred income tax rate and the reversal of a reserve for uncertain tax positions.

Diluted earnings per common share: Diluted earnings per common share was $0.66 for the third quarter of 2025. The impairment charge related to the divestiture of intelliflo negatively impacted third quarter diluted EPS by $0.08.

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Third Quarter 2024

Operating revenues and expenses: Operating revenues increased $125.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Investment management fees increased $84.2 million driven by higher average AUM, partially offset by the impacts of secular shifts in client demand which have altered our asset mix. Service and distribution fees increased $40.4 million primarily due to higher average AUM. Foreign exchange rate changes increased operating revenues by $15.6 million.

Operating expenses decreased $45.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Third-party distribution, service and advisory costs increased $58.7 million primarily due to higher average AUM. Employee compensation expenses decreased $103.8 million primarily due to a one-time acceleration of $147.6 million in expense in the third quarter of 2024 resulting from changes to the retirement criteria for vesting of outstanding long-term awards, partially offset by higher variable compensation and staff costs. Property, office and technology costs decreased $9.8 million. General and administrative expenses increased $10.5 million primarily due to expenses related to newly launched CIP, partially offset by lower professional fees. Foreign exchange rate changes increased operating expenses by $13.3 million.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates increased $32.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily driven by higher earnings from our private markets investments and our China joint venture investment. Other gains/(losses) decreased $29.1 million primarily due to the above noted $35.9 million non-cash impairment charge related to the divestiture of intelliflo. Other income/(expense) of CIP increased $40.3 million primarily due to higher market gains on the underlying investments held by the funds and higher net interest income earned by CIP.

The effective tax rate was (2.8)% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 28.6% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the favorable resolution of a tax matter, including the impact of a decrease in the deferred income tax rate and the reversal of a reserve for uncertain tax positions.

Adjusted(1) Operating Results:

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Second Quarter 2025

Net revenues and adjusted operating expenses: Net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 increased $81.7 million compared to the second quarter primarily due to higher average AUM.

Adjusted operating expenses increased $20.0 million compared to the second quarter primarily due to higher Employee compensation expenses related to variable compensation costs primarily driven by higher revenues.

Adjusted operating income increased $61.7 million compared to the second quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 34.2% from 31.2%.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates was a gain of $21.4 million. Other gains/(losses) were a net loss of $20.2 million, primarily driven by a $35.9 million non-cash impairment charge related to the previously announced divestiture of intelliflo which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. This was partially offset by market value changes in seed capital investments. Interest and dividend income was $12.4 million.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income was 11.2% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 26.5% in the second quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the favorable resolution of a tax matter, including the reversal of a reserve for uncertain tax positions.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share was $0.61 for the third quarter. The impairment charge related to the divestiture of intelliflo negatively impacted third quarter Adjusted diluted EPS by $0.08.

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Third Quarter 2024

Net revenues and adjusted operating expenses: Net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 increased $82.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 driven by higher average AUM, partially offset by the impacts of secular shifts in client demand which have altered our asset mix. Foreign exchange rate changes increased net revenues by $10.4 million.

Adjusted operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 increased $24.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. Employee compensation expenses increased primarily due to higher variable compensation and staff costs partially offset by lower Property, office and technology costs. Foreign exchange rate changes increased adjusted operating expenses by $7.7 million.

Adjusted operating income increased $57.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating margin increased to 34.2% from 31.6%.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates in the third quarter of 2025 increased $27.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily driven by higher gains on our private markets investments. Other gains/(losses) decreased $27.9 million primarily due to the above noted $35.9 million non-cash impairment charge related to the divestiture of intelliflo.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income was 11.2% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 21.8% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the favorable resolution of a tax matter, including the reversal of a reserve for uncertain tax positions partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the change in the mix of income across tax jurisdictions.







(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measure. See the information on pages 8 through 11 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

Capital Management:

Cash and cash equivalents: $973.1 million at September 30, 2025 ($922.7 million as of June 30, 2025).

Debt : $1,624.6 million at September 30, 2025 ($1,883.9 million at June 30, 2025). The company repaid $260.0 million of the bank term loans entered into in the second quarter of 2025. The balance on the revolving credit agreement was zero as of September 30, 2025.

Common share repurchases: During the third quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 1.2 million common shares for $25 million in the open market.

Common shares outstanding (end of period): 445.1 million

Diluted common shares outstanding (end of period): 453.9 million

Dividends paid: $95.0 million (common); $44.4 million (preferred). Preferred share dividends decreased $12.2 million compared to the second quarter due to the $1.0 billion repurchase of the company's outstanding Series A Preferred Stock held by MassMutual in the second quarter.

Common dividends declared: The company is announcing a third quarter cash dividend of $0.21 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of November 14, 2025.

Preferred dividends declared: The company is announcing a preferred cash dividend of $14.75 per share representing the period from September 1, 2025 through November 30, 2025. The preferred dividend is payable on December 1, 2025.

About Invesco Ltd .

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $2.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate .

Invesco Ltd. U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



Q3-25

Q2-25

% Change

Q3-24

% Change Operating revenues:

















Investment management fees $ 1,184.7

$ 1,100.9

7.6 %

$ 1,100.5

7.7 % Service and distribution fees 400.7

363.8

10.1 %

360.3

11.2 % Performance fees 6.5

2.6

150.0 %

2.8

132.1 % Other 48.5

48.2

0.6 %

51.8

(6.4) % Total operating revenues 1,640.4

1,515.5

8.2 %

1,515.4

8.2 % Operating expenses:

















Third-party distribution, service and advisory 558.3

500.7

11.5 %

499.6

11.7 % Employee compensation 521.6

510.4

2.2 %

625.4

(16.6) % Marketing 20.1

23.1

(13.0) %

18.9

6.3 % Property, office and technology 109.2

118.2

(7.6) %

119.0

(8.2) % General and administrative 151.3

139.2

8.7 %

140.8

7.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 9.0

9.7

(7.2) %

11.2

(19.6) % Total operating expenses 1,369.5

1,301.3

5.2 %

1,414.9

(3.2) % Operating income 270.9

214.2

26.5 %

100.5

169.6 % Other income/(expense):

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 34.8

25.0

39.2 %

2.1

1,557.1 % Interest and dividend income 10.5

10.5

— %

10.9

(3.7) % Interest expense (25.7)

(20.7)

24.2 %

(13.4)

91.8 % Other gains/(losses), net (0.8)

59.7

N/A

28.3

N/A Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 57.0

(14.3)

N/A

16.7

241.3 % Income before income taxes 346.7

274.4

26.3 %

145.1

138.9 % Income tax provision 9.7

(77.0)

N/A

(41.5)

N/A Net income 356.4

197.4

80.5 %

103.6

244.0 % Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests in consolidated entities (10.7)

6.0

N/A

10.6

N/A Less: Dividends declared on preferred shares (44.4)

(56.6)

(21.6) %

(59.2)

(25.0) % Less: Cost of preferred share repurchase —

(159.3)

N/A

—

N/A Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ 301.3

$ (12.5)

N/A

$ 55.0

447.8 %



















Earnings per common share:

















---basic $0.67

($0.03)

N/A

$0.12

458.3 % ---diluted $0.66

($0.03)

N/A

$0.12

450.0 %



















Average common shares outstanding:

















---basic 452.4

453.8

(0.3) %

454.9

(0.5) % ---diluted 454.6

455.2

(0.1) %

455.6

(0.2) %

Invesco Ltd.

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

We utilize the following non-GAAP performance measures: Net revenues (and by calculation, Net revenue yield on AUM), Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and Adjusted diluted EPS. We believe the adjusted measures provide valuable insight into our ongoing operational performance and assist in comparisons to our competitors. These measures also assist management with the establishment of operational budgets and forecasts. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are Operating revenues (and by calculation, gross revenue yield on AUM), Operating income, Operating margin, Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and Diluted EPS.

The following are reconciliations of Operating revenues, Operating income (and by calculation, operating margin), and Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, diluted EPS) on a U.S. GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis of Net revenues, Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin), and Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, Adjusted diluted EPS). In addition, a reconciliation of Adjusted operating expenses is provided below, together with reconciliations of the U.S. GAAP Operating expense lines to provide further analysis of the non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for any U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tax effect of the reconciling items is based on the tax jurisdiction attributable to the transactions. These measures are described more fully in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Refer to these public filings for additional information about the company's non-GAAP performance measures.

Reconciliation of Operating revenues to Net revenues:

(in millions) Q3-25

Q2-25

Q3-24

Operating revenues, U.S. GAAP basis $ 1,640.4

$ 1,515.5

$ 1,515.4

Revenue adjustments (1)











Investment management fees (236.8)

(211.8)

(207.0)

Service and distribution fees (286.0)

(252.7)

(252.0)

Other (35.5)

(36.2)

(40.6)

Total revenue adjustments (558.3)

(500.7)

(499.6)

Invesco Great Wall (2) 94.3

79.2

76.9

CIP (3) 9.9

10.6

11.6

Net revenues $ 1,186.3

$ 1,104.6

$ 1,104.3

















Reconciliation of Operating income to Adjusted operating income:

(in millions) Q3-25

Q2-25

Q3-24

Operating income, U.S. GAAP basis $ 270.9

$ 214.2

$ 100.5

Invesco Great Wall (2) 68.0

49.9

37.6

CIP (3) 28.6

15.9

15.3

Amortization of intangible assets (4) 9.0

9.7

11.2

Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation liabilities (5) 29.6

29.8

36.6

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for outstanding long-term

awards (6) —

—

147.6

Severance (7) —

16.9

—

Software impairment (8) —

8.0

—

Adjusted operating income $ 406.1

$ 344.4

$ 348.8















Operating margin (9) 16.5 %

14.1 %

6.6 %

Adjusted operating margin (10) 34.2 %

31.2 %

31.6 %



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd.

(in millions) Q3-25

Q2-25

Q3-24

Net income/(loss) attributable to Invesco Ltd., U.S. GAAP basis $ 301.3

$ (12.5)

$ 55.0

Adjustments (excluding tax):











Amortization of intangible assets (4) 9.0

9.7

11.2

Deferred compensation net market valuation changes (5) 0.1

(19.0)

10.2

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for outstanding long-

term awards (6) —

—

147.6

Severance (7) —

16.9

—

Software impairment (8) —

8.0

—

Total adjustments excluding tax $ 9.1

$ 15.6

$ 169.0

Impact of deferred income tax rate change(11) (39.0)

—

—

Tax adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill (12) 4.0

4.0

4.5

Other tax effects of adjustments above



(1.2)

(28.7)

Cost of preferred stock repurchase (13) —

159.3

—

Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ 275.4

$ 165.2

$ 199.8















Average common shares outstanding - diluted 454.6

455.2

455.6

Diluted EPS $0.66

($0.03)

$0.12

Adjusted diluted EPS (14) $0.61

$0.36

$0.44



Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses:

(in millions) Q3-25

Q2-25

Q3-24

Operating expenses, U.S. GAAP basis $ 1,369.5

$ 1,301.3

$ 1,414.9

Invesco Great Wall (2) 26.3

29.3

39.3

Third-party distribution, service and advisory expenses (558.3)

(500.7)

(499.6)

CIP (3) (18.7)

(5.3)

(3.7)

Amortization of intangible assets (4) (9.0)

(9.7)

(11.2)

Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation liabilities (5) (29.6)

(29.8)

(36.6)

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for outstanding long-

term awards (6) —

—

(147.6)

Severance (7) —

(16.9)

—

Software impairment (8) —

(8.0)

—

Adjusted operating expenses $ 780.2

$ 760.2

$ 755.5















Employee compensation, U.S. GAAP basis $ 521.6

$ 510.4

$ 625.4

Invesco Great Wall (2) 14.1

17.2

28.7

Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation liabilities (5) (29.6)

(29.8)

(36.6)

One-time acceleration of compensation expense for outstanding long-

term awards (6) —

—

(147.6)

Severance (7) —

(16.9)

—

Adjusted employee compensation $ 506.1

$ 480.9

$ 469.9















Marketing, U.S. GAAP basis $ 20.1

$ 23.1

$ 18.9

Invesco Great Wall (2) 3.9

3.2

2.0

Adjusted marketing $ 24.0

$ 26.3

$ 20.9















Property, office and technology, U.S. GAAP basis $ 109.2

$ 118.2

$ 119.0

Invesco Great Wall (2) 4.2

4.3

4.3

Software impairment (8) —

(8.0)

—

Adjusted property, office and technology $ 113.4

$ 114.5

$ 123.3















General and administrative, U.S. GAAP basis $ 151.3

$ 139.2

$ 140.8

Invesco Great Wall (2) 4.1

4.6

4.3

CIP (3) (18.7)

(5.3)

(3.7)

Adjusted general and administrative $ 136.7

$ 138.5

$ 141.4















Amortization of intangible assets, U.S. GAAP basis $ 9.0

$ 9.7

$ 11.2

Amortization of intangible assets (4) (9.0)

(9.7)

(11.2)

Adjusted amortization of intangible assets $ —

$ —

$ —





















(1) Revenue adjustments: The company calculates Net revenues by reducing Operating revenues to exclude fees that are passed through to external parties who perform functions on behalf of, and distribute, the company's managed funds. The Net revenue presentation assists in identifying the revenue contribution generated by the company, removing distortions caused by the differing distribution channel fees and allowing for a fair comparison with U.S. peer investment managers and within Invesco's own investment units. Additionally, management evaluates Net revenue yield on AUM, which is equal to Net revenues divided by Average AUM during the reporting period, as an indicator of the Net revenues we receive for each dollar of AUM we manage.





Investment management fees are adjusted by renewal commissions and certain administrative fees. Service and distribution fees are primarily adjusted by distribution fees passed through to broker dealers for certain share classes and pass through fund-related costs. Other revenues are primarily adjusted by transaction fees passed through to third parties.



(2) Invesco Great Wall: The company reflects 100% of Invesco Great Wall in its Net revenues and Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin). The company's non-GAAP operating results reflect the economics of these holdings on a basis consistent with the underlying AUM and flows. Adjusted net income is reduced by the amount of earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interests.



(3) CIP: The company believes that the CIP may impact a reader's analysis of our underlying results of operations and could result in investor confusion or the production of information about the company by analysts or external credit rating agencies that is not reflective of the underlying results of operations and financial condition of the company. Accordingly, the company believes that it is appropriate to adjust Operating revenues and Operating income for the impact of CIP in calculating the respective Net revenues and Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin).



(4) Amortization of intangible assets: The company removes amortization related to acquired assets in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin and Adjusted diluted EPS, as this will aid comparability of our results period to period, and aid comparability with peer companies that may not have similar acquisition-related charges.



(5) Market valuation changes related to deferred compensation plan liabilities: Certain deferred compensation plan awards provide a return to the employee linked to the appreciation (depreciation) of specified investments. The company economically hedges the exposure to market movements on these deferred compensation liabilities. Since these liabilities are economically hedged, the company believes it is useful to remove the market movements related to the deferred compensation plan liabilities from the calculation of Adjusted operating income (and by calculation, Adjusted operating margin) and to remove the net impact of the economic hedge from the calculation of Adjusted net income (and by calculation, Adjusted diluted EPS) to produce results that will be more comparable period to period.



(6) One-time acceleration of compensation expense for outstanding long-term awards: In the third quarter of 2024, the company recorded a one-time non-cash acceleration of $147.6 million in expense resulting from changes to the retirement criteria for vesting of outstanding long-term awards. Due to the non-recurring nature of this item, the company removed this expense in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin and Adjusted diluted EPS as this will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(7) Severance: In the second quarter of 2025, the company removed the severance expense related to the reorganization of its fundamental equities investment teams. The company removed this expense in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, as this will aid comparability of our results period to period and aid comparability with peer companies that may not have similar reorganization related charges.



(8) Software impairment: In the second quarter of 2025, the company removed the non-cash software impairment related to a strategic change in our fixed income investment platform. The company removed the expense in arriving at Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS as this will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(9) Operating margin is equal to Operating income divided by Operating revenues.



(10) Adjusted operating margin is equal to Adjusted operating income divided by Net revenues.



(11) Impact of deferred income tax rate change: In the third quarter of 2025, the company removed a non-cash income tax benefit of $39.0 million related to the revaluation of the deferred tax liabilities for indefinite-lived intangible assets as a result of a decrease in the tax rate. The company removed this discrete tax benefit in arriving at Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as it does not have a cash flow impact and will aid comparability of our results period to period.



(12) Tax adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill: The company reflects the tax benefit realized on the tax amortization of goodwill and intangibles in Adjusted net income. The company believes it is useful to include this tax benefit in arriving at the Adjusted diluted EPS measure.



(13) Cost of preferred stock repurchase: In the second quarter of 2025, the company repurchased $1.0 billion of the company's outstanding Series A Preferred Stock held by MassMutual. The company removed the cost associated with the repurchase from the calculation of Adjusted net income (and by calculation, Adjusted diluted EPS) as this will aid comparability of our results period to period and aid comparability with peer companies that may not have similar repurchase related charges.



(14) Adjusted diluted EPS is equal to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. divided by the weighted average number of common and restricted common shares outstanding.

Invesco Ltd. Assets Under Management





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in billions) September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

%

Change

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024

%

Change Beginning Assets $2,001.4

$1,844.8

8.5 %

$1,715.8

$1,846.0

$1,585.3

16.4 % Long-term inflows 138.4

118.7

16.6 %

107.2

379.1

285.3

32.9 % Long-term outflows (109.5)

(103.1)

6.2 %

(90.7)

(317.0)

(245.8)

29.0 % Net long-term flows 28.9

15.6

85.3 %

16.5

62.1

39.5

57.2 % Net flows in non-management fee earning

AUM (a) 2.6

2.8

(7.1) %

3.5

10.4

19.6

(46.9) % Net flows in money market funds (5.4)

(3.2)

68.8 %

(7.3)

1.4

(1.7)

N/A Total net flows 26.1

15.2

71.7 %

12.7

73.9

57.4

28.7 % Reinvested distributions 1.0

1.0

— %

1.0

3.0

3.5

(14.3) % Market gains and losses 99.0

126.4

(21.7) %

49.8

183.2

145.2

26.2 % Foreign currency translation (2.7)

14.0

N/A

16.3

18.7

4.2

345.2 % Ending Assets $2,124.8

$2,001.4

6.2 %

$1,795.6

$2,124.8

$1,795.6

18.3 %



























Ending long-term AUM $1,510.3

$1,415.3

6.7 %

$1,298.5

$1,510.3

$1,298.5

16.3 % Average long-term AUM $1,462.0

$1,343.8

8.8 %

$1,257.2

$1,377.5

$1,207.3

14.1 % Average AUM $2,060.4

$1,897.4

8.6 %

$1,742.0

$1,946.2

$1,674.8

16.2 % Average QQQ AUM $365.1

$319.2

14.4 %

$288.1

$334.8

$266.0

25.9 %





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By investment approach: (in billions)

Active(k)

Passive(k)

Active(k)

Passive(k) Beginning Assets

$1,087.5

$913.9

$1,026.5

$819.5 Long-term inflows

76.4

62.0

196.6

182.5 Long-term outflows

(69.5)

(40.0)

(184.4)

(132.6) Net long-term flows

6.9

22.0

12.2

49.9 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a)

—

2.6

—

10.4 Net flows in money market funds

(5.4)

—

1.4

— Total net flows

1.5

24.6

13.6

60.3 Reinvested distributions

1.0

—

3.0

— Market gains and losses

29.4

69.6

58.7

124.5 Foreign currency translation

(2.8)

0.1

14.8

3.9 Ending Assets

$1,116.6

$1,008.2

$1,116.6

$1,008.2

















Average AUM

$1,102.5

$957.9

$1,066.5

$879.7



















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By channel: (in billions)

Retail

Institutional

Retail

Institutional Beginning Assets

$1,370.7

$630.7

$1,265.6

$580.4 Long-term inflows

93.0

45.4

264.6

114.5 Long-term outflows

(73.3)

(36.2)

(223.9)

(93.1) Net long-term flows

19.7

9.2

40.7

21.4 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a)

2.5

0.1

11.1

(0.7) Net flows in money market funds

1.5

(6.9)

4.4

(3.0) Total net flows

23.7

2.4

56.2

17.7 Reinvested distributions

1.0

—

2.9

0.1 Market gains and losses

83.9

15.1

155.7

27.5 Transfer

—

—

(9.5)

9.5 Foreign currency translation

(1.4)

(1.3)

7.0

11.7 Ending Assets

$1,477.9

$646.9

$1,477.9

$646.9





















See the footnotes immediately following these tables.

Invesco Ltd. Assets Under Management (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By client domicile: (in billions)

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA Beginning Assets

$1,396.5

$297.1

$307.8

$1,315.5

$270.2

$260.3 Long-term inflows

59.2

58.5

20.7

178.2

128.2

72.7 Long-term outflows

(49.6)

(47.1)

(12.8)

(166.4)

(107.4)

(43.2) Net long-term flows

9.6

11.4

7.9

11.8

20.8

29.5 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a)

2.2

(1.5)

1.9

13.8

0.2

(3.6) Net flows in money market funds

(8.0)

1.1

1.5

(2.8)

3.5

0.7 Total net flows

3.8

11.0

11.3

22.8

24.5

26.6 Reinvested distributions

0.9

—

0.1

2.7

—

0.3 Market gains and losses

65.5

13.1

20.4

124.0

17.3

41.9 Foreign currency translation

(0.3)

(1.2)

(1.2)

1.4

8.0

9.3 Ending Assets

$1,466.4

$320.0

$338.4

$1,466.4

$320.0

$338.4































Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 By investment capability (b): (in

billions)

ETFs and

Index (c)

Fundamental

Fixed Income (d)

Fundamental

Equities (e)

Private

Markets (f)

China JV &

India (g)

Multi-

Asset/Other

(h)

Global

Liquidity

(i)

QQQ (j) Beginning Assets

$546.9

$301.6

$288.3

$131.2

$120.2

$64.1

$196.4

$352.7 Long-term inflows

49.3

20.9

13.3

6.0

45.8

3.1

—

— Long-term outflows

(27.9)

(16.8)

(18.3)

(5.4)

(37.7)

(3.4)

—

— Net long-term flows

21.4

4.1

(5.0)

0.6

8.1

(0.3)

—

— Net flows in non-management fee

earning AUM (a)

—

—

—

—

—

0.3

—

2.3 Net flows in money market funds

—

—

—

—

1.1

—

(6.5)

— Total net flows

21.4

4.1

(5.0)

0.6

9.2

—

(6.5)

2.3 Reinvested distributions

—

0.5

0.2

0.2

—

—

0.1

— Market gains and losses

37.4

4.0

17.3

(1.0)

7.2

3.2

0.1

30.8 Foreign currency translation

—

(1.4)

(1.2)

(0.1)

0.2

(0.2)

—

— Ending Assets

$605.7

$308.8

$299.6

$130.9

$136.8

$67.1

$190.1

$385.8

































Average AUM

$577.3

$304.3

$291.9

$132.0

$128.7

$65.4

$195.7

$365.1







































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By investment capability (b): (in

billions)

ETFs and

Index (c)

Fundamental

Fixed Income (d)

Fundamental

Equities (e)

Private

Markets (f)

China JV &

India (g)

Multi-

Asset/Other

(h)

Global

Liquidity

(i)

QQQ (j) Beginning Assets

$484.9

$279.1

$276.7

$129.6

$106.3

$59.1

$191.4

$318.9 Long-term inflows

149.1

68.5

36.5

21.4

94.6

9.0

—

— Long-term outflows

(98.8)

(53.6)

(52.1)

(23.9)

(78.7)

(9.9)

—

— Net long-term flows

50.3

14.9

(15.6)

(2.5)

15.9

(0.9)

—

— Net flows in non-management fee

earning AUM (a)

—

—

—

—

—

(0.1)

—

10.5 Net flows in money market funds

—

—

—

—

3.3

—

(1.9)

— Total net flows

50.3

14.9

(15.6)

(2.5)

19.2

(1.0)

(1.9)

10.5 Reinvested distributions

—

1.5

0.6

0.6

—

0.1

0.2

— Market gains and losses

67.1

8.6

34.5

0.5

9.3

6.7

0.1

56.4 Foreign currency translation

3.4

4.7

3.4

2.7

2.0

2.2

0.3

— Ending Assets

$605.7

$308.8

$299.6

$130.9

$136.8

$67.1

$190.1

$385.8

































Average AUM

$529.5

$295.2

$279.2

$131.3

$116.8

$62.2

$197.2

$334.8





































See the footnotes immediately following these tables.

Invesco Ltd. Assets Under Management - Active (k)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in billions) September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

% Change

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024

% Change Beginning Assets $ 1,087.5

$ 1,041.3

4.4 %

$ 1,003.3

$ 1,026.5

$ 985.3

4.2 % Long-term inflows 76.4

59.6

28.2 %

49.3

196.6

141.4

39.0 % Long-term outflows (69.5)

(55.8)

24.6 %

(49.9)

(184.4)

(146.8)

25.6 % Net long-term flows 6.9

3.8

81.6 %

(0.6)

12.2

(5.4)

N/A Net flows in money market funds (5.4)

(3.2)

68.8 %

(7.3)

1.4

(1.7)

N/A Total net flows 1.5

0.6

150.0 %

(7.9)

13.6

(7.1)

N/A Reinvested distributions 1.0

1.0

— %

1.0

3.0

3.5

(14.3) % Market gains and losses 29.4

33.4

(12.0) %

21.6

58.7

47.0

24.9 % Foreign currency translation (2.8)

11.2

N/A

14.3

14.8

3.6

311.1 % Ending Assets $ 1,116.6

$ 1,087.5

2.7 %

$ 1,032.3

$ 1,116.6

$ 1,032.3

8.2 %



























Average long-term AUM $ 878.6

$ 829.1

6.0 %

$ 820.4

$ 842.1

$ 802.4

4.9 % Average AUM $ 1,102.5

$ 1,053.9

4.6 %

$ 1,007.4

$ 1,066.5

$ 994.3

7.3 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By channel: (in billions)

Retail

Institutional

Retail

Institutional Beginning Assets

$543.0

$544.5

$517.5

$509.0 Long-term inflows

37.6

38.8

100.1

96.5 Long-term outflows

(38.8)

(30.7)

(106.9)

(77.5) Net long-term flows

(1.2)

8.1

(6.8)

19.0 Net flows in money market funds

1.5

(6.9)

4.4

(3.0) Total net flows

0.3

1.2

(2.4)

16.0 Reinvested distributions

1.0

—

2.9

0.1 Market gains and losses

20.4

9.0

41.5

17.2 Transfer

—

—

(0.8)

0.8 Foreign currency translation

(1.2)

(1.6)

4.8

10.0 Ending Assets

$563.5

$553.1

$563.5

$553.1



















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By client domicile: (in billions)

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA Beginning Assets

$709.6

$228.5

$149.4

$698.2

$207.4

$120.9 Long-term inflows

25.7

42.1

8.6

71.5

89.6

35.5 Long-term outflows

(32.2)

(30.5)

(6.8)

(92.0)

(69.7)

(22.7) Net long-term flows

(6.5)

11.6

1.8

(20.5)

19.9

12.8 Net flows in money market funds

(8.0)

1.1

1.5

(2.8)

3.5

0.7 Total net flows

(14.5)

12.7

3.3

(23.3)

23.4

13.5 Reinvested distributions

0.9

—

0.1

2.7

—

0.3 Market gains and losses

16.6

6.9

5.9

33.5

9.9

15.3 Foreign currency translation

(0.3)

(1.4)

(1.1)

1.2

6.0

7.6 Ending Assets

$712.3

$246.7

$157.6

$712.3

$246.7

$157.6





























See the footnotes immediately following these tables.

Invesco Ltd. Assets Under Management - Passive (k)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in billions) September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

%

Change

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024

%

Change Beginning Assets $913.9

$803.5

13.7 %

$712.5

$819.5

$600.0

36.6 % Long-term inflows 62.0

59.1

4.9 %

57.9

182.5

143.9

26.8 % Long-term outflows (40.0)

(47.3)

(15.4) %

(40.8)

(132.6)

(99.0)

33.9 % Net long-term flows 22.0

11.8

86.4 %

17.1

49.9

44.9

11.1 % Net flows in non-management fee earning

AUM (a) 2.6

2.8

(7.1) %

3.5

10.4

19.6

(46.9) % Total net flows 24.6

14.6

68.5 %

20.6

60.3

64.5

(6.5) % Market gains and losses 69.6

93.0

(25.2) %

28.2

124.5

98.2

26.8 % Foreign currency translation 0.1

2.8

(96.4) %

2.0

3.9

0.6

550.0 % Ending Assets $1,008.2

$913.9

10.3 %

$763.3

$1,008.2

$763.3

32.1 %



























Average long-term AUM $583.4

$514.7

13.3 %

$436.8

$535.4

$404.9

32.2 % Average AUM $957.9

$843.5

13.6 %

$734.6

$879.7

$680.5

29.3 % Average QQQ AUM $365.1

$319.2

14.4 %

$288.1

$334.8

$266.0

25.9 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By channel: (in billions)

Retail

Institutional

Retail

Institutional Beginning Assets

$827.7

$86.2

$748.1

$71.4 Long-term inflows

55.4

6.6

164.5

18.0 Long-term outflows

(34.5)

(5.5)

(117.0)

(15.6) Net long-term flows

20.9

1.1

47.5

2.4 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a)

2.5

0.1

11.1

(0.7) Total net flows

23.4

1.2

58.6

1.7 Market gains and losses

63.5

6.1

114.2

10.3 Transfer

—

—

(8.7)

8.7 Foreign currency translation

(0.2)

0.3

2.2

1.7 Ending Assets

$914.4

$93.8

$914.4

$93.8



















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 By client domicile: (in billions)

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA Beginning Assets

$686.9

$68.6

$158.4

$617.3

$62.8

$139.4 Long-term inflows

33.5

16.4

12.1

106.7

38.6

37.2 Long-term outflows

(17.4)

(16.6)

(6.0)

(74.4)

(37.7)

(20.5) Net long-term flows

16.1

(0.2)

6.1

32.3

0.9

16.7 Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM (a)

2.2

(1.5)

1.9

13.8

0.2

(3.6) Total net flows

18.3

(1.7)

8.0

46.1

1.1

13.1 Market gains and losses

48.9

6.2

14.5

90.5

7.4

26.6 Foreign currency translation

—

0.2

(0.1)

0.2

2.0

1.7 Ending Assets

$754.1

$73.3

$180.8

$754.1

$73.3

$180.8





























See the footnotes immediately following these tables.

Invesco Ltd. Footnotes to the Assets Under Management Tables



(a) Non-management fee earning AUM includes non-management fee earning ETFs, UIT and product leverage.



(b) Investment capabilities are descriptive groupings of AUM by investment strategy.



(c) ETFs and Index includes ETFs and Indexed Strategies and excludes Invesco QQQ Trust.



(d) Fundamental Fixed Income includes Fixed Income products, including certain ETFs managed within this capability.



(e) Fundamental Equities includes Equity products.



(f) Private Markets includes Private Credit and Real Estate investments comprised primarily of Real Estate, CLOs, Private Credit and listed real assets, including certain ETFs managed within this capability.



(g) Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, products managed by Invesco Great Wall and Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited are included in the newly defined China JV & India investment capability. Other products previously categorized under the APAC Managed investment capability are included in the other investment capabilities based on their investment strategies. Beginning assets as of January 1, 2025 reflect the current period presentation.



(h) Multi-Asset/Other includes Global Asset Allocation, Invesco Quantitative Strategies, Global Targeted Returns, Solutions, intelliflo, and UITs, including certain ETFs managed within this capability.



(i) Global Liquidity is comprised mainly of Money Market funds.



(j) QQQ represents assets held within Invesco QQQ Trust.



(k) Passive AUM includes index-based ETFs, unit investment trusts (UITs), non-fee earning leverage and other passive mandates. Active AUM is total AUM less Passive AUM.

Invesco Ltd. Supplemental Information (1)



For the three months ended September 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Cash flow information (in millions) U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP

U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP Invesco and CIP cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 1,491.9

$ (569.2)

$ 922.7

$ 1,541.3

$ (662.8)

$ 878.5 Cash flows from operating activities 606.2

(20.7)

585.5

438.4

3.3

441.7 Cash flows from investing activities (254.8)

158.0

(96.8)

27.9

(154.6)

(126.7) Cash flows from financing activities (310.1)

(118.5)

(428.6)

(409.1)

224.4

(184.7) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 41.3

18.8

60.1

57.2

73.1

130.3 Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash equivalents (9.4)

(0.3)

(9.7)

40.9

(4.8)

36.1 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,523.8

$ (550.7)

$ 973.1

$ 1,639.4

$ (594.5)

$ 1,044.9



























For the nine months ended September 30, 2025

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Cash flow information (in millions) U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP

U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP Invesco and CIP cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 1,496.0

$ (509.5)

$ 986.5

$ 1,931.6

$ (462.4)

$ 1,469.2 Cash flows from operating activities 1,069.5

(117.5)

952.0

873.1

(109.0)

764.1 Cash flows from investing activities (622.2)

565.1

(57.1)

85.3

(180.9)

(95.6) Cash flows from financing activities (505.6)

(452.4)

(958.0)

(1,269.1)

159.5

(1,109.6) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (58.3)

(4.8)

(63.1)

(310.7)

(130.4)

(441.1) Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash equivalents 86.1

(36.4)

49.7

18.5

(1.7)

16.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,523.8

$ (550.7)

$ 973.1

$ 1,639.4

$ (594.5)

$ 1,044.9





























(1) These tables include non-GAAP presentations. Cash held by CIP is not available for use by Invesco. Additionally, there is no recourse to Invesco for CIP debt. The cash flows of CIP do not form part of the company's cash flow management processes, nor do they form part of the company's significant liquidity evaluations and decisions.

Invesco Ltd. Supplemental Information(1)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Balance Sheet information (in millions) U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP

U.S. GAAP

Impact of

CIP

Excluding

CIP ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 973.1

$ —

$ 973.1

$ 986.5

$ —

$ 986.5 Investments 1,164.2

444.9

1,609.1

1,240.0

401.4

1,641.4 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 14,191.0

—

14,191.0

14,067.4

—

14,067.4 Other assets (2) 2,554.4

10.6

2,565.0

2,340.5

11.1

2,351.6 Investments and other assets of CIP (3) 9,556.2

(9,556.2)

—

8,374.5

(8,374.5)

— Total assets $ 28,438.9

$ (9,100.7)

$ 19,338.2

$ 27,008.9

$ (7,962.0)

$ 19,046.9 LIABILITIES





















Debt $ 1,624.6

$ —

$ 1,624.6

$ 890.6

$ —

$ 890.6 Other Liabilities (4) 3,708.0

—

3,708.0

3,596.4

—

3,596.4 Debt and other liabilities of CIP 8,314.0

(8,314.0)

—

6,853.1

(6,853.1)

— Total liabilities $ 13,646.6

$ (8,314.0)

$ 5,332.6

$ 11,340.1

$ (6,853.1)

$ 4,487.0 EQUITY





















Total equity attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ 14,005.6

$ —

$ 14,005.6

$ 14,559.9

$ —

$ 14,559.9 Noncontrolling interests (5) 786.7

(786.7)

—

1,108.9

(1,108.9)

— Total equity 14,792.3

(786.7)

14,005.6

15,668.8

(1,108.9)

14,559.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 28,438.9

$ (9,100.7)

$ 19,338.2

$ 27,008.9

$ (7,962.0)

$ 19,046.9





























(1) This table includes non-GAAP presentations. Assets of CIP are not available for use by Invesco. Additionally, there is no recourse to Invesco for CIP debt.



(2) Amounts include Accounts receivable, Property, equipment and software, and Other assets.



(3) Amounts include Cash and cash equivalents of CIP.



(4) Amounts include Accrued compensation and benefits, Accounts payable and accrued expenses, and Deferred tax liabilities.



(5) Amounts include Redeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities and Equity attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities.

