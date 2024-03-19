Invesco Wins Overall Fixed Income Fund Family, 18 LSEG Lipper Awards for Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Returns across its Active Investments Platform

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco is proud to be recognized by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards as the top Overall Fixed Income Fund Family (Large Firm) as well as 18 additional wins for leading mutual funds across its active fixed income and equities investments platform. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards pay tribute to outstanding performance for consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year returns relative to industry peers in each category.

"Our clients trust us to deliver on their high bar, from a quality investment process to a frictionless experience with superior engagement. We are pleased to be recognized by Lipper for our exceptional investment strategies across our active mutual fund complex," said Tony Wong, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments, Invesco. "Congratulations to our investments teams, whose focused offerings lie at the intersection of high opportunity markets and high demand capabilities."

In addition, Invesco funds honored by the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards include:

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.58 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

There is no assurance that any investment or strategy will achieve its investment objective. Funds are subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by these funds will decline and that the value of fund shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them.

Fixed-income products are subject to risk, including, but not limited to, the effects of changing interest rates. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in these funds. Please be aware that these funds may be subject to certain additional risks. For complete details about the risks associated with the Fund, see the Funds' prospectuses.

Class Y shares are only available to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details. Other share classes of the funds may have been ranked lower or higher. Rankings for other periods may be lower or higher.

Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional(s) for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products.

Not a Deposit l Not FDIC Insured l Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

