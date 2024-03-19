Invesco Wins Overall Fixed Income Fund Family, 18 LSEG Lipper Awards for Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Returns across its Active Investments Platform

19 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET
ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco is proud to be recognized by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards as the top Overall Fixed Income Fund Family (Large Firm) as well as 18 additional wins for leading mutual funds across its active fixed income and equities investments platform. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards pay tribute to outstanding performance for consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year returns relative to industry peers in each category.
"Our clients trust us to deliver on their high bar, from a quality investment process to a frictionless experience with superior engagement. We are pleased to be recognized by Lipper for our exceptional investment strategies across our active mutual fund complex," said Tony Wong, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments, Invesco. "Congratulations to our investments teams, whose focused offerings lie at the intersection of high opportunity markets and high demand capabilities."
In addition, Invesco funds honored by the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards include:
- Invesco Comstock Fund for the three-year period (R6 share class / ICSFX) in the Large-Cap Value Funds category.
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus for the three-year period (R6 share class / OSPPX) and Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund for the 10-year period (R6 share class / OSPMX) in the Energy MLP Funds category.
- Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund for the three-year period (R6 share class / IEGFX) in the International Small/Mid-Cap Growth category.
- Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund for the five-year period (R6 share class / ASISX) in the Pacific Ex Japan Funds category.
- Invesco Pennsylvania Municipal Fund for the three-year period (R6 share class / IORPX), and five- and 10-year periods (Y share class / OPAYX) in the Pennsylvania Municipal Debt Funds category.
The Invesco Penn Municipal Fund was only one of two funds to sweep its classification in back-to-back years, and the only fixed income fund to do so. The fund has swept the classification for six straight years, the longest active streak recognized by LSEG Lipper to date.
- Invesco California Municipal Fund for five- and 10-year periods (Y share class / OCAYX) in the California Municipal Debt Funds category.
- Invesco AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund for the 10-year period (Y share class / OMFYX) in the General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds category.
- Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund for the three- and five-year periods (Y share class / ONJYX) in the New Jersey Municipal Debt Funds category.
- Invesco Rochester New York Municipals Fund for the five- and ten-year periods (Y share class / RMUYX) in the New York Municipal Debt Funds category.
- Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund for the 10-year period (Y share class / ORSYX) in the Short Municipal Debt Funds category.
- Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund for the five-year period (R6 share class / ATFSX) in the Short-Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds category.
- Invesco Rochester Municipal Opportunities Fund for the 10-year period (Y share class / ORNYX) in the High Yield Municipal Debt Funds category.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.58 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards
For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.
LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Disclaimer
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.
LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.
There is no assurance that any investment or strategy will achieve its investment objective. Funds are subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by these funds will decline and that the value of fund shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them.
Fixed-income products are subject to risk, including, but not limited to, the effects of changing interest rates. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in these funds. Please be aware that these funds may be subject to certain additional risks. For complete details about the risks associated with the Fund, see the Funds' prospectuses.
Class Y shares are only available to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details. Other share classes of the funds may have been ranked lower or higher. Rankings for other periods may be lower or higher.
Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional(s) for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products.
Not a Deposit l Not FDIC Insured l Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
Contact: Matthew Chisum [email protected] 212.652.4368
