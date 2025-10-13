Invesco's Andrew Schlossberg Elected Chair of Investment Company Institute

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Governors of the Investment Company Institute (ICI) elected Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invesco Ltd., as its new Chair. George H. Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger Berman, will serve as ICI's Vice Chair, having just concluded a two-year term as ICI's Chair.

Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invesco Ltd.

"Having served on the Board of Governors for several years, I am honored to be named Chair and to continue collaborating with fellow leaders of our industry. As ICI's Chair, I will aim to ensure the Board remains focused on strengthening our industry's ability to serve individual investors in an evolving landscape, including by keeping pace with market and technology innovation. I look forward to strengthening our industry's ability to best serve those investors, and I'm excited to be part of the next chapter of ICI's long history of being the voice of the asset management industry," said Schlossberg.

"Andrew leads one of the most prominent asset management firms in the world, and I am thrilled he will serve as our new Chair. ICI's strength as the voice of the asset management industry, in service of individual investors, comes from the personal involvement of asset management chief executives like Andrew and George in our work," said ICI President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Pan. "With Andrew's election, I would like to express my deep gratitude to George for his leadership and command of the issues, which have been so beneficial to ICI over the past couple of years, and we are fortunate that he will continue to serve as Vice Chair. We also welcome several new Governors at what is an exciting time for ICI as we focus on maintaining our industry's high standards in an age of rapid innovation."

"The industry at large benefits from bringing our leaders together on the ICI Board. As we open new markets for investors, I look forward to ICI continuing to shape the policies and regulation surrounding asset management in a way that prioritizes the investors we serve at this pivotal moment," said Walker.

Founded in 1940, ICI is the leading trade association representing more than 29,000 regulated funds worldwide. ICI's industry-leading research, legal analysis, and policy expertise enable us to engage with regulators and policymakers in the United States and around the world as they work to promote effective regulation of the industry. ICI also communicates to a retail investor audience about the benefits of regulated funds and advocates before legislators to raise awareness of the benefits regulated funds offer.

The following Governors have joined the Board throughout the past year:

Bob Chersi , Independent Director, Thrivent Funds

, Independent Director, Thrivent Funds Greg Frost , President, Hartford Funds

, President, Hartford Funds Jenny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton

President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton Hallie Marshall , Chief Operating Officer, Dodge & Cox

, Chief Operating Officer, Dodge & Cox Peg McLaughlin , Independent Director, State Street Investment Management Mutual Funds

, Independent Director, State Street Investment Management Mutual Funds Jose Minaya , Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth, BNY

, Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth, BNY Martin Romo, Chair and Chief Investment Officer, Capital Group

Chair and Chief Investment Officer, Capital Group Russ Tipper, Principal and Head of Products, Edward Jones

The full membership of ICI's Board of Governors can be found on ICI's website.

