Invest in Bogota Honored as Top Investment Promotion Agency in Latin America and the Caribbean

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporation for the Development and Productivity of Bogota-Region, Invest in Bogota, has been awarded as the best investment promotion agency in Latin America and the Caribbean at the prestigious Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) event, the world's leading platform to discuss effective investment promotion strategies and facilitate opportunities for economic development, placed in Abu Dhabi.

During 2023, Invest in Bogota channeled significant foreign investments to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Its strong strategy was focused on the development and implementation of methodologies, analyses and technical processes to track investment trends, the drivers of investment flows understanding, and the identification of key segments and niches, such as knowledge-intensive services, value-added manufacturing, and smart infrastructure.

As a result, 2023 marked the Corporation's best year in generating new opportunities (355) and attending new and established companies (332), materializing 41 investment projects valued at USD 231 million, and generating over 6,000 direct formal jobs. Additionally, a support program was provided to 12 strategic infrastructure projects for the city. Regarding the attraction of world-class events, Bogota's Convention Bureau generated 307 opportunities and realized 63 events, representing an economic impact of USD 23 million, with the attendance of 38,650 people and 77, 288 hotel room nights.

Isabella Muñoz, Executive Director of Invest in Bogota, highlighted: "This recognition reaffirms Bogota-Region as a platform for business expansion and growth, thanks to attributes such as efficient and qualified human talent, economic stability, and strategic geographic location." This award will enhance Bogota's visibility internationally among potential investors and decision-makers, consolidating the city's leadership in the top Colombian investor countries, such as United States, Spain, Mexico Chile and China and sparking interest in new markets like Asia and the Middle East.

To maintain its position as a regional leader, the corporation faces some challenges. it will be a priority to align with the country's energy transition, attracting investments in renewable energies, energy efficiency, and clean technologies. Additionally, efforts will be focused on strengthening the agricultural sector through the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and consolidating a knowledge-based society, attracting investments in research, development, and innovation (R&D&I).

Foreign direct investment will be a catalyst for economic recovery, generating quality jobs and improving the quality of life in Bogota-Region. Invest in Bogota reaffirms its commitment to driving socio-economic development, competitiveness, and internationalization, and positioning the city as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Invest in Bogota