Invest In Women Conference to Spotlight $30 Trillion Opportunity in Women's Wealth

SHREWSBURY, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Advisor magazine's 11th Annual Invest In Women conference will be held in Boston from April 21–23. This unique event will bring together more than 50 speakers to address longevity, Roth IRAs, and the generational wealth transition, along with sessions devoted to the retirement and health care challenges facing female clients and their advisors. Attendees can also earn up to 15 CE credits.

Keynote speakers include Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab; tax expert Denise Appleby of Appleby Retirement Consulting; Dr. Joseph Coughlin, director of the MIT AgeLab; health expert Dr. Carolyn McClanahan; and retirement thought leader Mary Beth Franklin.

The conference opens at 2:00 p.m. on April 21 with two pre-conference workshops, including Navigating Challenging & Sensitive Client Conversations, presented by Madeline Rowe and Karin Stifler of Wealthspire. An additional workshop will also be offered.

The second day of Invest In Women on April 22 opens with acclaimed investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders who will discuss the volatile market environment and the ongoing rotation among various factors and industrial sectors. She will be followed by tax expert Denise Appleby, who will address the current environment for Roth IRAs and when they make sense for clients.

Longevity will be the topic during lunch on April 22, as Dr. Joseph Coughlin, Director of the MIT AgeLab and Tara Latini, executive vice president of wealth distribution at TIAA, share insights about the latest research into increasing lifespans and what it means for advisors.

Later that afternoon, Dr. Carolyn McClanahan, director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, will interview Natalya Gertsik of Private Health Management and Mary Detherage, president of Xcelerate Growth Partners, about how health intersects with wealth and how advisors can protect clients at their most vulnerable moments.

Working with ultra-affluent women and their families will be the focus of a session featuring Dr. Lisette Cooper, vice chair of Fiduciary Trust, and Liz Miller, president of Summit Place Financial Advisors. The first day will close with a general session in which thought leader Diana Cabrices discusses building a brand that is recognizable to both AI and humans.

The third day will start with Dr. Carolyn McClanahan drawing on her work in medicine and financial planning to provide attendees with techniques she uses in her practice to help clients through their problems.

Later that morning, renowned consultant Kate Healy will lead a session on NextGen advisors and team development, while advisors Jamie Hopkins, Robert Laura, and Bonnie Treichel will examine the psychology of retirement. Finally, retirement authority Mary Beth Franklin will offer her latest insights on how advisors can help clients maximize their Social Security benefits in 2026 and beyond.

With early-bird pricing ending March 31, advisors are encouraged to secure their spot soon.

The conference will take place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. For more information, contact Trisha White at [email protected] or call 732-580-3461, or visit: https://www.fa-mag.com/conferences/iiw2026.

SOURCE Financial Advisor Magazine