Invest in Your Team this September! NASPICE 2026 Announces Buy 4 tickets, Get the 5th Free Promotion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized as the leading forum for shaping the future of process maturity and continuous improvement, NASPICE provides attendees with access to keynote presentations, technical sessions, industry case studies, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. NASPICE is an INTACS®-accepted event dedicated to advancing product and process excellence along with continuous improvement across embedded systems including safety and security critical automotive and semi-conductor industries. It is a not-for-profit event organized by committee members from AAM, Astemo, AUMOVIO, Dana, Denso, General Motors, INTACS, Kostal, Nexteer, Omnex, VDA and ZF. Participants gain practical insights from experts and practitioners driving advancements in Embedded Systems Quality, Safety and Security.

NASPICE is making it easier than ever for organizations to invest in professional development, process excellence, and industry collaboration with a special "Buy 4 Registrations, Get the 5th Free" promotion for the upcoming 2026 North American SPICE Conference (NASPICE 2026), taking place September 29-30, 2026, in Novi, Michigan. The conference will bring together automotive leaders, assessors, software and systems engineers, functional safety experts, cybersecurity professionals, quality practitioners, and executives from across North America.

The new team registration offer is designed to encourage organizations to send larger cross-functional groups, enabling engineers, managers, assessors, implementers, process professionals, and quality leaders to learn, network, and collaborate while maximizing their training budgets.

Why Attend

Attendees will get the opportunity to network with professionals from OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, aerospace organizations, medical device manufacturers, and other safety-critical industries. The event serves as a unique platform to exchange ideas, discuss implementation strategies, share lessons learned, and explore emerging industry trends that are shaping the future of engineering and organizational excellence.

In addition, participation at NASPICE is recognized by the international assessor certification scheme, INTACS®, as active or passive experience evidence (EE-EP, EE-AC) for Automotive SPICE® assessor certification, providing added professional value for assessors and process improvement specialists.

Join a growing list of attendees and presenters from industry leading organizations including: AdaCore, Inc., Allison Transmission, Astemo, AUMOVIO, Bendix/Knorr-Bremse, Bloomfilter, BorgWarner, Bosch, Celonis, Dana, DAUCH Corporation (Formerly American Axle & Manufacturing), Denso, Garmin, General Motors, Gentherm, HYUNDAI MOBIS, INTACS, iProcess, Kautex Textron, Kostal, Magna, MOBIS North America, Microchip Technology, Nexteer, Omnex, PACCAR, Panasonic, PDSVision, PTC, Robert BOSCH, Sandisk, Scout Motors Inc., Stellantis, Texas Instruments, The Wall Group, Toast, TUV Nord, Valeo North America Inc., VDA, ZF and more.

Key topics and presentations include:

AI and Agentic Automation in ASPICE and Embedded Systems Quality

ASPICE 4.0 Transition and Practical Implementation Strategies

Software-Defined Vehicles and Automotive Architecture including Secure OTA updates

Data Management, Functional Safety and Emerging SPICE Extensions (Data Management & Hardware SPICE)

Real-World Case Studies and Proven Implementation Practices

OEM–Supplier collaboration strategies

Information and updates to standards such as: ASPICE, ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 24089 and their integrations

View the full conference agenda here!

Last Chance to Sponsor - Opportunity Ends September 4th

In addition to the registration promotion, NASPICE is offering a variety of sponsorship and exhibitor packages designed to help organizations increase brand visibility and engage directly with a highly targeted audience of decision-makers, practitioners, assessors, engineers, and industry leaders.

Available sponsorship opportunities include:

Gold and Silver Sponsorships

Exhibitor Booth Packages

Lanyard Sponsorship

Conference App Sponsorship

Networking Reception Sponsorship

Breakfast and Lunch Sponsorships

Register Now and Reserve Your Place

Register here

With interest continuing to grow and sponsorship opportunities available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizations are encouraged to register now and secure their team's participation. The conference offers a valuable opportunity to join the professionals shaping the future of quality, safety, cybersecurity, and engineering excellence across the industry.

For registration information, sponsorship details, and conference updates, visit www.naspice.net.

About NASPICE

NASPICE is an INTACS®-accepted event dedicated to advancing process excellence and continuous improvement across safety-critical industries. The conference provides a platform for industry leaders, assessors, engineers, quality professionals, and executives to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and promote innovation in process maturity, safety, cybersecurity, and quality management.

SOURCE Omnex