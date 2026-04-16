OmnexFuturepast Achieves ANAB Accreditation for ISO 26262 Functional Safety, ISO 21434 Product Cybersecurity, and ISO 21448 - Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF)

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmnexFuturepast announced today that it has formally achieved ANAB accreditation as a product certification body for Functional Safety, Product Cybersecurity and SOTIF in alignment with ISO/IEC 17065 – Conformity assessment: Requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. The accreditation was officially granted on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

This milestone confirms OmnexFuturepast's technical competence, impartiality, and consistent operation as a third‑party certification body for automotive products and product‑related processes, strengthening confidence across the global automotive and semiconductor supply chain.

Accredited Automotive Product Certification

The OmnexFuturepast Automotive Product Certification Scheme (OFAS) defines the scope of this accreditation and enables certification of automotive products or manufacturing‑related processes against internationally recognized automotive safety and cybersecurity standards, including:

ISO 26262 – Functional Safety (FuSa)

ISO/SAE 21434 – Automotive Cybersecurity Engineering

ISO 21448 – Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF)

OFAS certifications apply specifically to products (e.g., automotive E/E items, systems, components, and elements) or processes used in the manufacture or development of those products.

They do not constitute certification of organizational management systems.

Independent, Impartial, and Globally Recognized

Achieving ANAB accreditation demonstrates that OmnexFuturepast meets the rigorous international requirements of ISO/IEC 17065, including:

Impartial and independent certification decision‑making

Competent and qualified assessment and review personnel

Robust governance, risk management, and conflict‑of‑interest controls

Consistent, auditable certification and surveillance processes

This accreditation enables OmnexFuturepast to issue accredited product certificates, providing regulators, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers, and technology developers with enhanced confidence in certified automotive safety and cybersecurity claims.

Supporting the Future of Safe, Secure Automotive Technology

"As vehicles continue to increase in software content, system complexity, and connectivity, the need for trusted, accredited product certification has never been greater," said John Shideler, Managing Director of OmnexFuturepast. "ANAB accreditation reinforces OmnexFuturepast's commitment to supporting the automotive industry with credible, impartial, and technically robust product certifications."

About OmnexFuturepast

OmnexFuturepast is a specialized conformity assessment body focused on automotive functional safety, cybersecurity, and safety of intended functionality. As the owner and operator of the OmnexFuturepast Automotive Product Certification Scheme (OFAS), the organization provides third‑party product and process certification services aligned with global automotive standards and regulatory expectations.

OmnexFuturepast is also accredited by ANAB to provide verification and validation services in accordance with ISO/IEC 17029, including for statements of greenhouse gas emissions and removals in most organizational and project level scopes. Please visit their website for additional information regarding these services.

OmnexFuturepast is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and operates globally across the automotive and environmental ecosystems.

SOURCE Omnex