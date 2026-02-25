Registration Now Open for the 2nd Annual NASPICE Conference 2026

Early-bird pricing and new sponsorship opportunities announced

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPICE, an intacs®-accepted event dedicated to advancing process excellence and improvement across safety critical industries, has officially opened registration for the 2nd Annual NASPICE Conference, taking place September 29–30, 2026 in Novi, Michigan, USA.

Building on the momentum of last year's inaugural program, the 2026 conference will bring together automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial leaders for two days of high impact sessions, industry case studies, networking, and collaboration around process maturity, safety standards, and organizational excellence.

Registration Now Live – Secure Early Discounts

Attendees can take advantage of special pricing, with the lowest rates available now:

$890 – Winter Launch Special (Feb–Mar)

$1,150 – Full Pricing

Seats are expected to fill quickly, and attendees are encouraged to register early to lock in preferred pricing.

Register Today! Or visit NASPICE.net.

Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available

The 2026 conference introduces expanded sponsorship packages designed for organizations looking to:

Showcase tools, services, and innovations

Strengthen brand visibility among process and safety professionals

Connect directly with industry decisionmakers

Demonstrate thought leadership through sessions or exhibits

Sponsors will benefit from premium branding placements, exhibit opportunities, and direct engagement with a highly targeted audience.

Companies interested in sponsoring can learn more at https://naspice.net/sponsorship-2026/ or by contacting the NASPICE event team at [email protected]

Call for Presentations Deadline Extended to March 13, 2026

Presentations:

The primary presenter will receive complimentary admission to the conference. Additional presenters for presentations must pay for event admission.

Presentations can have up to a maximum of 3 presenters but only 2 presenters receive EE-AC credit award. In person attendance at the conference is mandatory for EE-AC credit award.

Workshops:

Workshops are limited to a maximum of 4 presenters. The primary workshop facilitator will receive complimentary admission to the conference, while additional facilitators will be eligible for a 50% discount.

Workshops can have a maximum of 4 presenters. Each workshop facilitator shall receive an EE-AC credit for active contribution. In person attendance at the conference is mandatory for EE-AC credit award.

Overview of Recommended Topics:

Management Systems in Automotive Organizations

Ensuring Successful Embedded Systems Development and Launch

Supplier Management

Automotive Regulatory Compliance

Ensuring Cybersecurity in Embedded Systems Development

Ensuring Safety in Embedded Systems Development

Automated Driving and Systems Development

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning in Automotive and Semiconductor Development

More details available at https://naspice.net/call-for-presentations-2026/

Event Highlights

This year's conference will feature:

Expert sessions from leading process assessors and practitioners

Case studies from global automotive and safety-critical sectors

Updates on industry standards and process frameworks

Networking receptions and collaborative workshops

Exhibitor booths showcasing tools and solutions

More details, including speaker announcements and an expanded agenda, will be released in the coming months.

About NASPICE

NASPICE is an intacs®-accepted event dedicated to process excellence, assessment methodologies, and continuous improvement within safety-critical domains. The conference brings together global practitioners, assessors, engineers, and organizational leaders committed to quality, safety, and innovation.

For media inquiries, sponsorship discussions, or registration support, please visit www.NASPICE.net or contact the NASPICE event team at [email protected] or +1.734.761.4940.

