Invest Michigan and Michigan Capital Network Partner with Innovative Company to Combat ADHD Across the Nation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leading telehealth company for ADHD, today announced a partnership with investment companies Invest Michigan and Michigan Capital Network. The financial investments from the association will expand ADHD Online's profile to a national level while building the State of Michigan business ecosystem.

Michigan Capital Network's CEO and Managing Director Paul D'Amato explained, "I believe the ADHD Online co-founders, Zach Booker and Dr. Randall Duthler, are breaking new ground with their telehealth technology. COVID-19 taught us all that we had to reset our thinking and expectations of interacting with others. And in the case of patient care, online interactions not only proved to be useful but now can be considered part of the norm."

Invest Michigan and Michigan Capital Network, which both fund innovative technologies, are committed to improving the mental health of Michiganders and communities across the United States. ADHD Online uses an innovative approach in the fight for ADHD to make the diagnosis and treatment accessible and affordable. ADHD Online provides a dynamic assessment tool to help determine if you have ADHD. In addition, ADHD Online provides an asynchronous assessment platform for diagnosing ADHD and video visits with physicians and nurse practitioners to treat ADHD. Both investment firms see an opportunity through their funding to help ADHD Online, a successful company with no previous investment backing, continue its goal to fuel growth and innovation.

"ADHD Online has bootstrapped its way into becoming a market leader with their thought leadership, high standard of care, and strong management," said Jim Tenzillo, Vice President of Invest Michigan. "The goal with this investment is to help the company expand its resources and, leveraging the investors' combined knowledge and networks, to help ADHD Online continue their rapid growth. We believe that ADHD Online is, and will continue to be, a great Michigan success story."

The benefits of the new partnership will include:

Enhancing the Michigan business ecosystem through investments

Providing ADHD Online a national profile that will bring more assets to Michigan

Further, implementing online access may facilitate the delivery of care in areas and to previously unreachable people.

Educating large hospital systems, physician groups, and educational systems on how ADHD Online technology can help an already overburdened system

"The challenges with COVID-19 have affirmed the integral role our company played in working with the ADHD community and telehealth," said Zach Booker, CEO and Co-Founder of ADHD Online. "The right partnerships are important and will help us continue the positive influence within the mental health community.

About ADHD Online

Starting in 2017 with the mission, everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessment regardless of who and what they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randall Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope of bringing access to anyone who needed it without the high cost.

About Michigan Capital Network

The MCN / Grand Angels group is one of Michigan's most active and most consistent investment organizations. Our objective is to build world-class companies and entrepreneurial talent through investment and mentoring. We are only successful if the people with whom we invest are successful. Our group is committed to utilizing our financial, intellectual, and networking resources to help our portfolio companies achieve more. Our commitment is to grow solid entrepreneurs and companies in Michigan and the Midwest region.

Invest Michigan

Invest Michigan is a non-profit that invests in early-stage high-tech businesses located in Michigan. Since 2014, Invest Michigan has been one of Michigan's more active technology investors and seeks new investment opportunities.

