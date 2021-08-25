Invest Puerto Rico launches Impeller, enabling business connections for deal sourcing between investors and issuers on the Island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR) continues to make significant progress in its mission to attract capital investment to the Island. The economic development organization launched Impeller, your hub for investment opportunities in Puerto Rico, a proprietary online destination that provides a growing list of business opportunities for issuers and companies looking to access on- and off-Island investment deals. The resource eases the flow of capital via a valuable tool with the momentum to greatly impact Puerto Rico's economic transformation.

"Impeller is an undertaking of significant value to individuals and companies looking to do business in Puerto Rico. Historically, it has been challenging from a business perspective for off-Island investors and companies in Puerto Rico to identify value-added partnerships and strategic opportunities for investment. Impeller helps bridge this gap with access to user-friendly technology and business intelligence. A large part of our work is to enable connections that lead to investment, and this new tool achieves that," said Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico.

From the investor perspective, Impeller provides a wide-ranging list of investment deals seeking recapitalization and economic growth for the benefit of the Island. Opportunity sectors available on Impeller run the spectrum from healthcare and tech to clean energy, visitor economies and commercial real estate. The tool's intuitive interface can provide a wealth of information about issuers, including financials, company background, executive leadership, performance, needs, and more.

From the issuer perspective, Impeller helps companies increase awareness of their operational footprint among credible investors looking to close capital investment transactions in Puerto Rico.

Miller noted that, "With the ability to surpass the boundaries of traditional outbound and inbound deal sourcing and marketing, investors and issuers are better able to connect at scale, better leveraging opportunities with the most relevant industry pairing."

Impeller is now available at the Invest Puerto Rico website: https://www.investpr.org/impeller, and impeller.investpr.org

About INVEST PUERTO RICO

Invest Puerto Rico is the economic development organization created by law with the purpose of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive jurisdiction for investment, focused on attracting new businesses and capital to foster economic growth on the Island. Our vision is to be an entity focused on results, that accelerates Puerto Rico's transformation and generates more and better jobs on the island.

Contacts: Carolyn Artman, Mort Crim Communications (MCCI) for Invest Puerto Rico, [email protected], 313.269.4729

Jennifer Conde, Invest Puerto Rico, [email protected], 646.221.2085

SOURCE Invest Puerto Rico