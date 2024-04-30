Invest Wisely: Trends Experts Recommend Home Upgrades for 2024 Market Growth

PLATTE CITY, Mo., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the housing market continues to evolve and mortgage rates rise, homeowners are seeking alternatives to buying new homes. In light of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2024 Market Outlook projections indicating a steady increase in new home prices, investing in property improvements has become a strategic decision for many. Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists, located in the Northern Kansas City area, offer expert advice and services to help homeowners enhance the value and comfort of their properties.

According to a report by US News , 2024 is expected to be the year of home improvement for many homeowners. With mortgage rates on the rise, homeowners are inclined to renovate their existing properties to maintain their low-rate mortgages while enhancing the comfort and convenience of their homes. This shift in focus towards home improvements presents an opportunity for homeowners to increase the value of their properties while avoiding the potential financial implications of entering a higher-rate housing market.

In response to the changing real estate landscape, Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists encourages homeowners to consider investing in their properties to stay competitive and preserve the value of their homes.

"We're seeing a growing trend of homeowners investing in their existing properties rather than moving to new ones. By renovating and updating kitchens and bathrooms, homeowners can not only improve their day-to-day living experience but also elevate their property value," says Damon Fowler, founder of Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists. "Our expert team is dedicated to helping homeowners make the most of their home investments through high-quality and innovative kitchen and bathroom designs and renovations."

As the housing market continues to change, homeowners need to stay informed and make strategic decisions regarding their properties. By investing in home improvements, homeowners can enhance their living spaces, increase property value, and secure a successful future.

About Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists

Based in North Kansas City, and serving homeowners throughout the Kansas City region, Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists have been committed to providing homeowners with innovative designs and high-quality remodels for over 20 years. Homeowners looking for unique and custom solutions to elevate their living spaces can call upon Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists to deliver exceptional style, functionality, and value. Explore trendskbs.com for more information on available services.

Contact Information

Name: Damon Fowler

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (816) 935-6283

SOURCE Trends Kitchen & Bathroom Specialists