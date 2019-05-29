Invest529's "PLAN 4 THE FUTURE" Sweepstakes Ends May 31

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's still time to get a substantial jumpstart on saving for your child's higher education future through Invest529's "Plan 4 the Future" Sweepstakes. The plan is celebrating 529 day by offering families an opportunity to win four (4) semesters of college tuition when they open a new Invest529 account by Friday, May 31.

That's two years of college tuition, courtesy of Invest529!

May 29 is recognized nationally as 529 Day, a chance to remind people of how important it is to plan for a loved one's higher education costs and to raise awareness of the benefits 529 plans offer in helping individuals and families save.

Invest529 accounts can be used to fund qualified higher education expenses at schools nationwide and even overseas. They can be used at public or private universities, graduate schools, vocational schools and private or religious K-12 schools.

To qualify for the "Plan 4 the Future" Sweepstakes for yourself or a loved one, open a new Invest529 account by Friday (May 31, 2019), and establish a recurring bank debit of at least $25 by July 1, 2019.

Invest529 is administered by Virginia529, the nation's largest 529 plan. Visit Virginia529.com/529day for more information about Virginia529 and 529 Day, and to read the promotion's official terms and conditions.

About Invest529:

Invest529SM makes higher education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $4 billion in assets under management and more than 300,000 accounts as of March 31, 2019, Invest529 is one of the fastest growing 529 programs in the country. Invest529 is one of only four gold-rated programs by Morningstar, and offers more than 20 portfolio options for individuals to choose from. For more information on Invest529's higher education savings options, visit Invest529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Invest529's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Invest529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. Invest529 is offered exclusively by Virginia529, the nation's largest college savings plan. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state's qualified tuition program. ©2019 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

