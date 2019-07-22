InvestAcure Honors 10 Leading Scientists With the Cure Coin Award for Work Developing Alzheimer's Diagnostics and Treatments

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestAcure, PBC, honored 10 leading bioindustry scientists with the Cure Coin Award for their outstanding work developing groundbreaking scientific discoveries into lifesaving therapeutics for Alzheimer's, CTE and other related Dementias. The award reception took place on July 15, during the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles.

"The Cure Coin Award aims to bring public attention to the vital work of leading industry scientists developing lifesaving treatments," said Max Tokarsky, the founder and CEO of InvestAcure, a Public Benefit, Finance company building a spare-change investment platform to facilitate public investment in companies working on developing effective therapeutics for Alzheimer's.

While government and charity-funded research produce a steady stream of headline-grabbing discoveries, we depend on bioindustry companies to develop those discoveries into lifesaving therapeutics for patients. "Quite simply, any drug likely to save our lives will be developed by a drug company, most likely, a small bio startup led by scientists willing to leave the comfort zone of academia to form companies, so that potential medications can go from the pages of medical journals to tested interventions for patients," said Tokarsky.

The inaugural Cure Coin Awards reception featured keynotes from NFL 'Super Agent' Leigh Steinberg and former Vice-Chairman of the NASDAQ David Weild IV, as well as a presentation by Tokarsky on InvestAcure's plan to drive $1 billion in new annual investment for Alzheimer's until a cure is found.

The event was co-sponsored by Todos Medical, a clinical-stage in-vitro-diagnostics company developing the LymPro Test, an Alzheimer's blood test currently in clinical trials.

Cure Coin Awards were presented to:

Daniel Alkon, MD - For his work in the development of Bryostatin, a natural compound showing promise in restoring synaptic networks in the brain, preventing neuronal death, clearing Tau and Amyloid buildup, and reversing Alzheimer's memory loss even for patients with late-stage disease.

Rhoda Au, PhD - For her pioneering work on the use of digital technology to diagnose and predict the development of Alzheimer's and other Dementias.

Michela Gallagher, PhD - For her work in the development of AGB-101, a novel drug targeting hippocampal hyperactivity to help slow or stop the progression of amnestic mild cognitive impairment in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

Hugo Geerts, PhD - For his work at Janssen, contributing to the development of Razadyne, one of only five FDA approved medications for Alzheimer's, as a treatment to slow the progression of symptoms in mild to moderate disease, and for his work at In Silico Biosciences on computer modeling to advance clinical trial design.

Leen Kawas, PhD - For her work in the advancement of NDX-1017, a clinical investigational drug designed to slow, halt or potentially reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease by amplifying the activity of a key brain growth factor, impacting neurodegeneration and promoting the regeneration of lost brain connections and network.

Benoît Melchior, PhD - For his work in the development of SM07883, a novel small-molecule showing promise as an Alzheimer's treatment by inhibiting Tau over-expression, reducing Amyloid buildup, and reducing inflammation.

George Perry, PhD - For his work on the Oskar Fischer Prize, an initiative to engage the world's brightest minds in a comprehensive literature review with the goal of synthesizing that information into one explanation for the cause of Alzheimer's disease.

Nik Tezapsidis, PhD - For his work in the development of Memtin, a novel recombinant human Leptin product, used as a hormone replacement therapy, showing potential in both slowing down and preventing Alzheimer's.

Martin Tolar, MD, PhD - For his work on the development of ALZ-801, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid oligomer formation andneurotoxicity, with promise to slow or reverse cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer's.

Paula Trzepacz, MD - For her work in the development of Amyvid, the first FDA approved amyloid PET imaging agent, while at Eli Lilly. Dr. Trzepacz is now working to develop the LymPro Test, an immune-based blood test for early-stage Alzheimer's.

About InvestAcure, PBC

InvestAcure, PBC is a finance company building an investment platform to enable individuals who share a 'Common Need' to see progress in developing a cure for Alzheimer's to automatically round up day-to-day purchases and invest the change in a portfolio of companies working on effective treatments. The company's three-year plan is to reach 1.7+ million users, investing $1 billion per annum to develop scientific innovations from basic research into lifesaving therapeutics.

For additional information about InvestAcure, PBC visit www.investacure.com or email info@investacure.com.

