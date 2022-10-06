Investall Announces Hiring of New Chief Executive Officer

Steve Cortright, Wall Street E-Commerce Expert, will Lead Investall

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investall, the New York FinTech and data science company which provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce Wall Street E-Commerce expert Steve Cortright has joined Investall as Chief Executive Officer to lead our innovative FinTech company into the next inflection point of growth.

As a senior Wall Street technology executive, Steve brings deep experience in managing technology utilization and operations for e-commerce financial services firms to Investall.

"The future of financial intelligence relies on quality data to make critical business decisions and delivery of it through the digitization of infrastructures," stated Mr. Cortright. "Investall is innovating with disruptive AI powered technologies. It is my great privilege to be part of the company's growth."

Steve Cortright had previously been part of the founding team of DriveWealth Technologies, a New Jersey-based pioneer of fractional investing and embedded finance. At DriveWealth, he headed the Advisory Products division, and was responsible for the company's Digital Wealth Management Solution.

Prior to that, Steve was a member of the core team that launched FX Solutions, which was named to the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies for 3 consecutive years. At FX Solutions, he was responsible for the development of business rules for the Global Trading System platform, the platform's administration functionality, and overseeing the utilization of technology and operations.

Before that, Steve had more than ten years' experience in the financial services industry, gaining experience in sales and trading at DLJ, Credit Suisse and Prudential. Steve graduated with a B.A. in Business from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Investall: Investall is an AI-driven mobile trading platform for personal finance and investing that delivers AI-driven trading for thousands of equities and major cryptocurrencies. Investall provides price forecasts on multiple timeframes and financial projections for self-trading, as well as easy-to-use automated products such as the Robo, Goals and the AI-Trader for directed trading. The Investall app also features budgeting tools powered by AI to track user net worth, credit score and provide powerful insights in an intuitive interface. The Investall app is available on mobile devices on IOS, Android, and on the web.

