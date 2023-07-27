Investall Introduces AI Assistant to Revolutionize Trading and Personal Finance

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investall, a leading financial technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its new AI assistant, a groundbreaking addition to its existing retail app. Available on the Apple Store and Android Store for both mobile and web app versions, the AI assistant is set to transform the way users navigate the world of trading, investing, and personal finance.

With the click of a button, the Investall AI assistant streamlines numerous features and functionalities within the app, offering users unparalleled convenience and personalized experiences. Leveraging the power of Machine Learning and LLM (Large Language Model), the AI chat can seamlessly execute commands through voice or text, making financial management more accessible than ever before.

The introduction of the Investall AI assistant marks a significant milestone for the company and the financial industry as a whole. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies, Investall aims to democratize access to automated trading and investing, providing users with powerful machine-learned forecasts and insights that were once exclusive to hedge funds and institutional traders.

"Our mission at Investall is to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial future," said Bala Shagrithaya, CEO of Investall. "With over a decade of machine-learned forecasts and insights, we are at the forefront of innovation in the financial technologies sector. The Investall AI assistant represents a major step forward in our commitment to deliver transparent access to financial information and empower users to make informed decisions."

The Investall AI assistant will be available for download and use starting from today across all platforms. Users can expect an enhanced and seamless experience, enabling them to navigate their financial needs with ease and efficiency. From stock screening to trading and personalized insights about personal finance, the AI assistant provides a comprehensive solution for investors of all levels.

About Investall: Investall is a leading financial technology company dedicated to transforming the way individuals trade, invest, and manage their personal finances with the use of AI. With a decade-long expertise in machine-learned forecasts and insights, Investall provides users with powerful automation tools, price and earnings forecasts and access to aggregated financial information, empowering them to make informed decisions. For more information, please visit investall.ai

