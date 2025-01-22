NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AskNewt, a cutting-edge AI agent, is transforming how people search, access and interact with information. Offering real-time insights across finance, news, dining, fashion and travel, AskNewt provides unmatched speed, accuracy, and context, making it the ultimate tool for dynamic decision-making.

AskNewt taps into trusted sources to deliver precise, relevant answers while maintaining a fluid, intuitive conversation. Whether navigating complex financial data or staying updated on trends, AskNewt adapts to your needs and delivers data you can trust.

Investall Unveils AskNewt – a Revolutionary AI Agent with Unmatched Accuracy, Intelligence, and Relevance Post this

Key Features:

Real-Time Financial Insights : Get instant updates on stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, FX and more.

: Get instant updates on stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, FX and more. Instant Trend Tracking : Stay ahead with breaking news, fashion updates, and sports scores.

: Stay ahead with breaking news, fashion updates, and sports scores. Personalized Recommendations : Discover dining and travel options tailored to your preferences.

: Discover dining and travel options tailored to your preferences. Intelligent Conversations : AskNewt builds on each query for seamless, contextual answers.

: AskNewt builds on each query for seamless, contextual answers. Trusted Data: Transparency and ethical sourcing ensure confidence in every response.

"AskNewt is not just an AI Agent," said Abbas Shah, Chief Product Officer and Architect of Investall, Inc. "It's a breakthrough in how we search for and interact with information. Unlike most other AI agents, AskNewt combines real-time precision with deep financial domain expertise, delivering deterministic results that empower users to make smarter, faster decisions with confidence."

Experience AskNewt today at www.asknewt.ai or download the mobile apps here:

Apple Store link https://apps.apple.com/us/app/asknewt/id6739311323

Google Play link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.asknewt.android.app

About AskNewt:

AskNewt is an AI agent that delivers real-time, reliable, and personalized information across a range of topics. With a focus on accuracy and trusted sources, AskNewt is revolutionizing how individuals engage with the world.

About Investall, Inc:

Investall, Inc. is a cutting-edge data science company specializing in AI-powered digital platforms. These platforms span multiple industries, including finance, cryptocurrency, real estate, and social data. Built natively with scalable, secure cloud-based solutions and modular APIs, Investall's infrastructure ensures flexibility and reliability.

At the heart of Investall's platform is its AI agent, AskNewt, which is trained on vast datasets of financial and non-financial information, and real-time data.

SOURCE Investall, Inc.