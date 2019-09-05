InvestChile Announces Evernote Chose Chile as the Location for Its First Software Development Center Outside the U.S.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestChile, the government agency responsible for promoting Chile in the global market as a destination for foreign direct investment, has announced that U.S.-based Evernote has chosen Chile for its first software development center outside the United States, a project on which it began work with the agency in September 2018.

Evernote's CEO, Ian Small, gave the go-ahead for the operation in Chile, which is led by Francisco Mardones, the company's managing director in the South American country.

The center, which will focus on developing the application's new characteristics, has so far hired over 10 people and is looking to expand its team to more than 30 engineers this year and continue growing in the future in line with the availability of talent.

The areas of expertise and programming languages involved include Java, JavaScript, Node.JS, React and Redux as well as knowledge of the management of large volumes of data.

Evernote, which has its headquarters in Redwood City, California (Silicon Valley), was founded in 2008. It has developed a productivity application that allows its more than 200 million users worldwide to capture, store and synchronize text, image and video files across multiple devices.

"The aim is for Chile to become the company's second largest software center; it's wonderful to work in Chile where there is great digital talent and a time zone that enables us to do everything in real time. A number of IT companies are looking to relocate and have yet to discover Chile. We are the first and we are willing to talk about our story and share it with others," said Ian Small, CEO of Evernote.

The director of InvestChile, Cristián Rodríguez, commented that Silicon Valley companies are seeking new global poles of innovation and technology in a bid to expand their market reach and see Chile as the best option in the region. Companies also seek locations that are aligned with their growth strategies, meet international work standards and offer talented professionals.

