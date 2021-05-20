InvestChile Launches E-Book on the Green Energy Boom in the South American Country

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestChile, Chile's foreign investment promotion agency, has just launched its new e-book on the energy market in this South American country, which contains all the information needed by foreign companies interested in investing in Chile's energy industry. In recent years, the nation has experienced a green energy boom and has gone from being a fossil fuel-dependent economy to a known international player in the use of clean energy.

Energy E-Book

Chile's goal is for 70% of its energy grid to be supplied by renewable sources by 2030, a target far beyond the 20% that was originally set for 2020. For this transformation to occur, new private-sector projects will be needed to replace the outgoing thermoelectric capacity. This opens up a whole range of opportunities for foreign investors in the coming years. Chile is committed to an upsurge in renewable investment driven by the private sector to reach its objectives.

Chile has already been singled out as one of the most attractive countries for renewable energy investment. Bloomberg's Climatescope classified Chile as the most attractive country in the world for renewable energy investment, while EY's Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index ranked it among the eleven most attractive countries in the world for renewable investment, alongside economies like Spain, the Netherlands, Japan and France.

The report, which can be downloaded free of charge at www.investchile.gob.cl, includes an overview of Chile's electricity grid and the main regulations, as well as a general description of the industry's primary stakeholders. Inside, readers will find a breakdown of the foremost opportunities presented by the ambitious transformation of Chile's energy industry.

Download the free report here.

Press Contact:

Francisca Schwerter, [email protected]

Denisse Vásquez, [email protected]

Related Images

energy-industry-in-chile.png

Energy Industry in Chile

Energy E-Book

SOURCE InvestChile