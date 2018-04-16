Investcorp acquires modern office campus in Stuttgart, Germany for approximately €80 million

Bürocampus Wangen is a modern office campus situated prominently in the commercial area of Stuttgart, Germany. The Campus is comprised of a number of mixed-use buildings totaling approximately 500,000 square feet and houses some well-known tenants, predominantly technology-driven and automotive companies.

The Campus features good quality office buildings, state-of-the-art research and development, data and design centres, a restaurant, and conference rooms.

The acquisition is part of Investcorp's broader pan-European real estate strategy following its initial focus on UK industrial and logistics assets. The Campus is expected to be one of the seed assets of Investcorp's upcoming European real estate portfolio.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: "This transaction represents the first investment in Germany by Investcorp and is testament to our ongoing European real estate investment strategy and business. Investcorp's leading expertise position in the US market, combined with the continued activity of our European team proves that we are well-positioned to diversify and broaden our product offering to clients."

Commenting on the acquisition, Neil Hasson, Managing Director in Investcorp's Real Estate Investment division in Europe said: "We are delighted to have acquired this asset. The Campus is located in a submarket that has enjoyed strong performance in recent years and benefited from an automotive manufacturing presence. It is anchored by well- established sitting tenants. We continue to explore a range of interesting investment opportunities in Western Europe and look forward to executing further transactions in the months to come."

About Investcorp

Investcorp's Real Estate group is a fully-integrated acquisition and asset management platform, which operates in the US and Europe. The group has over $6bn in gross assets under management and operates a diversified investment approach, investing across a broad range of sectors including; office, multifamily, student housing, industrial, retail, and hotels.

Investcorp is a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, offering such investments to its high-net-worth private and institutional clients on a global basis. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating investor and shareholder value through a disciplined investment approach in four lines of business: corporate investment, real estate, alternative investment solutions and credit management.

As at December 31, 2017, the Investcorp Group had $22.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 175 corporate investments in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region, including Turkey, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 500 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $56 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 390 people across its offices in Bahrain, New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Singapore. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please refer to:

