Investcorp and Securitize Form Partnership to Tokenize Funds

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading alternative investment firm, and Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, today announced a strategic partnership to explore fund tokenization opportunities initially within Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group ("ISCG").

ISCG is focused on acquiring minority interests in alternative asset managers (GPs), particularly GPs who manage longer-duration private capital strategies. The group manages approximately $1.5 billion of AUM and has completed 12 investments since its launch in 2019, placing it among the most active GP stakes investors in the industry. ISCG has partnered with mid-sized GPs across buyout, secondaries, structured equity, private credit, and real asset strategies.

"This partnership with Securitize continues Investcorp's strong legacy as an innovator in alternative investments," said Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner, ISCG. "The use of tokenization technology has the potential to increase efficiencies for investors, and also provides for a new era of accessibility. Through this collaboration, Securitize is bringing access to the GP staking strategy for a wider range of investors."

"In addition to partnering with Securitize in this breakthrough technology, we look forward to introducing our existing and future GP partners to this ecosystem as part of our broader GP development and value-add toolkit," said Tim Osnabrug, Partner, ISCG.

According to Securitize, this partnership will enable qualified investors to access interests in GP staking strategy through Securitize's innovative tokenization technology. In recent years, GP staking has become a highly sought-after strategy as investors seek to capitalize on the growth of private markets more broadly.

"We believe that Investcorp, as a global alternative investment manager, represents some of the most innovative thinking in the market," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO, Securitize. "By tokenizing alternative assets, we are breaking down barriers and allowing individual investors to participate in opportunities that were previously out of reach. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to unlock new financial possibilities."

The tokenization of funds will be managed by Securitize's digital transfer agent and offered through its digital asset management arm, Securitize Capital. The tokenized feeder fund will be available for investment on Securitize Markets, the firm's broker-dealer platform. This partnership highlights the transformative power of blockchain technology in the financial sector, enabling fractional ownership and increased liquidity.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

Investcorp invests capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. Investcorp pursues sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which it operates and takes pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $52 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally. For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real world assets, is driving the compliant digitization of financial assets through next generation blockchain technology. Securitize, or through its subsidiaries, is a registered broker dealer (member SIPC) and operates a primary marketplace, an alternative trading system as well as a top 10 transfer agent and has an exempt reporting adviser. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC . Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system.

Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

