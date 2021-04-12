Investcorp and Trilantic North America to Acquire RoadSafe Traffic Systems

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, and Trilantic North America, a leading, growth-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced that they have agreed to acquire RoadSafe Traffic Systems ("RoadSafe") from ORIX Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, RoadSafe is the nation's largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services to roadway construction, state transportation, railroad and utility customers in the U.S. RoadSafe also distributes high quality, innovative and durable traffic safety products and personal protective equipment for traffic work zones. The company operates from more than 50 locations with over 1,600 employees, enabling it to service all 48 continental states.

RoadSafe is led by CEO Dave Meirick, an industry veteran of over 34 years, who will continue to lead the firm following the transaction. The company has become a market leader and delivered consistent growth by providing exceptional services that solve mission-critical challenges, like maintaining worker safety while upgrading the nation's critical infrastructure and facilitating pavement marking for the next generation of vehicles.

Investcorp and Trilantic North America's partnership with RoadSafe will focus on continuing the firm's organic growth through expanding geographically across the U.S. and seeking to complete strategic, value-creating add-on acquisitions.

"RoadSafe represents a highly attractive growth opportunity, driven by several macroeconomic tailwinds, including the critical need to upgrade the country's aging infrastructure, the wide-scale rollout of 5G systems and the re-marking of roads to support future new technologies," said Amit Gaind, Managing Director and Head of Industrial Services, Private Equity at Investcorp. "In addition to RoadSafe's exceptional customer service levels, its deep commitment to its employees and safety-first culture set the firm apart in a highly fragmented market. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources, alongside our partners at Trilantic North America, to support RoadSafe as it seeks to continue to enhance its competitive position."

"Dave and the RoadSafe team have done a tremendous job growing the company into the leading national player in this essential and underinvested segment of the infrastructure market," said Charles Fleischmann, Partner at Trilantic North America. "Private capital will play a crucial role in rebuilding and modernizing U.S. infrastructure and we are thrilled to partner with the RoadSafe and Investcorp teams to strengthen this entrepreneurial business' leadership position in a highly fragmented industry."

Dave Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe stated, "We are excited to embark on this next chapter of our business with the support of Investcorp and Trilantic North America. Their resources, expertise and track-record will enable us to continue executing on our growth strategy and better serve our clients. We look forward to the long-term benefits this partnership will unlock for our team, clients and communities."

Investcorp has a long history of investing across Industrial Services sectors with notable past investments including American Tire Distributors, Berlin Packaging, FleetPride and Wrench Group. Trilantic North America has spent considerable time investing in distributed, branch-based Industrial Services businesses, most recently investing in Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions, a leading provider of full lifecycle electrical power services, and USI, a top provider of insulation installation, distribution and other services to the residential and commercial construction markets.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp today has a presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of December 31, 2020, Investcorp Group had US $35 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 43 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services, consumer and energy sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 2019 list of Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms.

For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest provider of traffic safety and pavement marking services, and innovative safety products to heavy highway, building and specialty contractors, state transportation departments, local governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies.

