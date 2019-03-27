Investcorp Announces Personnel Change in its US Credit Management Unit

"Under John's leadership, the U.S. Credit Management business has grown remarkably over the last few years, as John has been instrumental in building this business and establishing its exceptional track record in the market. We thank him for his commitment to Investcorp and look forward to working with him as an advisor to our firm," said Jeremy Ghose, Head of Investcorp Credit Management. "We are equally excited to welcome Jim to the ICM team. His expertise investing across credit markets combined with his experience building credit-oriented alternative asset management businesses will both enhance our team and support the continued success and evolution of our business."

Based in New York, Jim will co-head the ICM US business and will report into Jeremy Ghose who will assume the duties of interim Co-Head of ICM US as part of the transition, in addition to his role as Head of Investcorp Credit Management.

Jim joins Investcorp with more than 25 years of experience in credit investing, asset management and investment banking. Most recently, Jim was a Senior Managing Director and Head of Credit and Structured Credit at Medley Management Inc., where he built their tradable credit investment and CLO opportunity businesses. Prior to Medley, Jim served as Founding Managing Partner of White Squall Capital Partners and CastleHill Investment Management as well as Founding Partner of FriedbergMillstein's credit strategies business.

Investcorp Credit Management is a leading global credit manager with assets under management of over $11 billion. Based in London, New York and Singapore, the business manages funds that invest primarily in senior secured corporate debt issued by mid and large-cap corporates in Western Europe and the U.S.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a leading global manager of alternative investments. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating value through a disciplined investment approach in four lines of business: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments and credit management.

As at December 31, 2018, Investcorp had US$22.5 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 185 Private Equity deals in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and North Africa region and Asia, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 600 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of US $59 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 400 people across its offices in Bahrain, New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Mumbai and Singapore. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please refer to:

