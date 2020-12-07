Investcorp announces the sale of leading cybersecurity provider, Avira, to NortonLifeLock for US $360 million

Avira is a Germany-headquartered, global cybersecurity software solutions firm serving the Consumer and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) end markets. Founded in 1986 by Tjark Auerbach, Avira provides customers with a comprehensive suite of software security solutions, including anti-malware, threat intelligence and IoT solutions to protect users' online identity, finances, and private data.

Investcorp became Avira's first institutional investor when it acquired the Company and has collaborated with Avira to drive organic growth and materially increase EBITDA, while further enhancing the Company's suite of cybersecurity offerings and footprint through a strategic add-on acquisition. The sale of Avira is the first exit from the US $400 million Investcorp Technology Partners Fund IV.

Gilbert Kamieniecky, Managing Director and Head of Investcorp's Technology Private Equity business, said: "Our investment in Avira is another great case study for how we are able to leverage our expertise in European Tech to help founders to strengthen and accelerate the growth of their businesses. We believe this transaction reflects our ability to quickly execute an ambitious organic and inorganic growth strategy alongside a Company's management team. The opportunity to combine Avira with NortonLifeLock was too compelling to ignore, for the organization and we wish the company the best as it builds a strong European footprint for the combined entity."

Travis Witteveen, Chief Executive Officer of Avira added: "We are grateful to Investcorp for the support they provided to accelerate Avira's development and position us for this next chapter. NortonLifeLock's vision to provide Cyber Safety for everyone directly aligns with our belief that everyone has the right to enjoy life online safely, securely and privately. With cyber threats continuing to grow globally, we are excited to join forces with NortonLifeLock to reach and protect more consumers around the globe."

Investcorp has established a market leading position of investing in lower mid-market technology companies with a successful track record in the Data / Analytics, IT Security and Fintech / Payment sectors. Investcorp's other investments from its latest technology fund include Ubisense's SmartSpace, the enterprise software and sensor Real-Time Location Solutions platform; softgarden, a Human Resources software provider; Calligo, a proprietary cloud solution; Ageras, an online marketplace matching SMEs with professional service providers; Impero, a provider of online student safety and classroom and network management software; and Contentserv, a product information management solutions provider.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while seeking to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and communities as a prudent and responsible investor with a commitment to sound Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today a presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2020, Investcorp Group had US $32.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, with a diverse group of approximately 450 employees from 44 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com

About Avira

Avira provides a consumer-focused portfolio of security and privacy solutions for Windows and Mac computers, Android and iOS smartphones, home networks, and smart devices (IoT). All Avira features are available as licensed SDKs and APIs. Working together, Avira and its partners protect more than 30 million devices globally. Avira solutions consistently achieve best-in-class results from independent security tests.

Avira is a privately held company headquartered near Lake Constance, Germany, with additional offices in the EU, the United States, and Asia. For more information about Avira visit www.avira.com.

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

