Investcorp Appoints Jan Erik Back as Chief Financial Officer

Jan Erik has more than 30 years of industry experience, the majority of which was in senior finance roles of financial services firms including SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB), Skandia and Handelsbanken. Jan Erik most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SEB, a leading Nordic financial services group providing retail and merchant banking, wealth management, and life insurance services to its corporate and institutional clients across international markets.

Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Vattenfall, one of the largest producers of electricity and heat and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Skandia Group, a provider of products for savings and investments (subsequently acquired by Old Mutual plc). In these positions, his responsibilities included finance, treasury, investor relations, risk control and procurement functions. He started his career with Swedish bank, Handelsbanken, in their international finance and accounting operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp said: "We are delighted to welcome Jan Erik to Investcorp. He brings with him extensive experience of leading finance functions across the international financial services industry. This experience will be extremely valuable to ensure the first-class financial reporting standards and management that we strive for, continue to be delivered and adhered to. Together with the board and the wider executive team, I look forward to working with Jan Erik."

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, offering such investments to its high-net-worth private and institutional clients on a global basis. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating investor and shareholder value through a disciplined investment approach in four lines of business: corporate investment, real estate, alternative investment solutions and credit management.

As at December 31, 2017, the Investcorp Group had $22.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 175 corporate investments in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region, including Turkey, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 500 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $56 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 390 people across its offices in Bahrain, New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Singapore. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please visit: www.investcorp.com.

