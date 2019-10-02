Investcorp Named "Best Seeding Platform" by Hedgeweek's USA Awards 2019

Investcorp launched its seeding platform in 2004 as one of the first within the alternative asset management space, providing seed and acceleration capital and distribution capabilities to emerging managers with proven track records. To date, Investcorp has provided seed or acceleration capital to more than 20 managers across a broad range of differentiated strategies.

"We want to thank our investors and the investment managers we have partnered with, who together have supported us in building and growing this innovative platform over the last 15 years," stated Lionel Erdely, Head and Chief Investment Officer of Absolute Return Investments for Investcorp. "We look forward to continuing to identify and help top-tier investment teams in establishing and growing successful asset management businesses that offer differentiated products and address the needs of the investor community."

The Hedgeweek USA Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers. The winners of each category were determined by a poll of 4,428 Hedgeweek readers, including investors and managers as well as other industry professionals.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a leading global manager of alternative investments. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating value through a disciplined investment approach in six lines of business: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, credit management, infrastructure and strategic capital.

As at June 30, 2019, the Investcorp Group had $28.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 185 Private Equity deals in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and North Africa region and Asia, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 650 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $60 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 430 people across its offices in New York, London, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Mumbai and Singapore. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please visit:

