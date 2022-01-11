Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group Adds Kris Haber as Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Manager Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Kris Haber has joined the Firm's Strategic Capital Group ("ISCG") as Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Manager Development, effective January 3, 2022. In this role, he will support ISCG's strategic and business development initiatives, operations and help advise Investcorp's GP relationships to further build their businesses. He will report to Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner and Head of ISCG.

Kris joins ISCG, Investcorp's business unit focused on acquiring minority equity stakes in established, mid-sized alternative asset managers, following a year of significant growth for the business. The group has been among the most active GP stake investors closing on nine investments since its launch in 2019, eight of which have closed since late December 2020. ISCG has acquired GPs across buyout, private credit and real estate strategies.

Kris brings to Investcorp more than 25 years of experience across asset management and alternative investments. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of Safanad, LTD, where he developed and implemented strategic plans and managed global business teams responsible for $11 billion of transactions. Previously, Kris served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Advent Capital Management, LLC, President of Threadneedle US and Head of Alternatives at Lazard Asset Management.

Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner and Head of ISCG, commented: "We look forward to further expanding our platform with the added expertise of industry veteran Kris Haber. Kris' strong history of success operating asset management businesses will be highly additive as we enter our next phase of growth, continue to establish new GP partnerships and support our existing GP network."

Kris added: "I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Investcorp team, particularly given the success and growth of their Strategic Capital business. The Firm's established GP relationships, impressive team and strong expertise in mid-market private capital asset management make it well-positioned for future success."

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $37.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

Katherine Segura

1 973-908-4463

[email protected]

Prosek Partners

Erica Warfield

1 323-500-0922

[email protected]

SOURCE Investcorp