InvestDEFY and CCData Establish Strategic Partnership for Institutional-Grade Crypto Derivatives Metrics

InvestDEFY Technologies

30 Jan, 2024, 13:10 ET

TORONTO and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestDEFY Technologies, a leading provider of sophisticated proprietary and predictive metrics and analytics for digital assets, today announced its strategic partnership with CCData, the FCA-authorised benchmark administrator and leading provider of digital asset data and index solutions. This partnership enables InvestDEFY to utilise CCData's robust, standardised derivatives exchange data to develop its industry-leading digital asset analytics and metrics.

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. could significantly boost the growth of the underlying derivatives ecosystem, including listed options, structured products, and various hedging solutions. The integration of CCData's market-leading data solutions will substantially enhance InvestDEFY's analytics and metrics engines, providing deeper, more nuanced insights and derivatives metrics for both InvestDEFY and CCData clients. 

Renowned for its institutional-grade solutions tailored to the rapidly evolving digital asset sector, InvestDEFY's collaboration with CCData signifies a major advancement in providing comprehensive and reliable analytics for institutional investors. This partnership leverages InvestDEFY's expertise in proprietary and predictive metrics for crypto derivatives with CCData's robust and trusted data solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with CCData, the leader in digital asset data and index solutions," said James Niosi, CEO at InvestDEFY Technologies. "This partnership signifies a powerful alliance between our cutting-edge analytics and CCData's gold standard market data. Together, we aim to elevate the standards for institutional investors by delivering novel and unique analytics and metrics, for the derivatives ecosystem." 

"As the global standard for digital asset data and indices, CCData is committed to providing our clients with the most comprehensive, reliable and accurate information available," said Toby Winterflood, Chief Product Officer at CCData. "Our partnership with InvestDEFY allows us to further enhance our data offerings, incorporating their expertise in derivatives metrics and analytics for digital assets. We are confident that this partnership will bring value to market participants who are seeking sophisticated analytics surrounding the digital asset derivatives sector," he continued.

InvestDEFY and CCData's partnership is poised to accelerate the landscape of institutional grade crypto analytics, providing institutional investors with powerful tools to navigate the evolving digital asset market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Niosi, CEO
InvestDEFY Technologies
[email protected]
778.922.6600

Jamie Sly, Communications Manager
CCData
[email protected]

About InvestDEFY Technologies:

InvestDEFY Technologies is a leading provider of institutional-grade metrics and analytics for digital assets. With a focus on proprietary and predictive solutions, InvestDEFY empowers institutional investors with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of the digital asset market.

To learn more about InvestDEFY, go to: www.investdefy.com

About CCData:

CCData is an FCA-authorised benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional-grade digital asset data and settlement indices. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognized exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CCData provides a comprehensive and granular overview of the market across trade, derivatives, order book, historical, social, and blockchain data.

To learn more about CCData, go to: www.ccdata.io

SOURCE InvestDEFY Technologies

