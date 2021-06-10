Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (NYSE: OSCR).

Oscar provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to "Oscar Health, Inc." in January 2021.

On March 3, 2021, Oscar sold about 37 million shares of common stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $39.00 per share, raising nearly $1.4 billion in new capital. Shortly thereafter, on May 13, 2021, Oscar reported earnings for the first time since the IPO. Oscar reported an $87.4 million loss or a loss of $0.98 per share in its first quarter of 2021.

If you are an Oscar investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at [email protected]; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/oscar-health-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=oscar_health

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com .

CONTACT:



Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ktmc.com

