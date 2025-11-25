INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague PC Investigates Baxter International Inc.'s Board Of Directors For Breach of Fiduciary Duties (NYSE: BAX)

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague advises shareholders of Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAX) about an investigation into Baxter's Board of Directors for potential breaches of fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders in connection with Baxter's marketing and sale of its Novum Large Volume Pump ("Novum LVP").

Shareholders of Baxter may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at rraghavan@bergermontague.com or (332) 271-8908, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or visit: https://bergermontague.com/cases/baxter-breach-fiduciary-duties-investigation/

Berger Montague's investigation is focused on whether Baxter's Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties in the manner in which it oversaw the Company's marketing and sale of the Novum LVP, a pump used for the controlled delivery of intravenous fluids, such as blood, medication, and nutrients. In July 2025, Baxter announced that it would "voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP."

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

Contacts:

Radha Raghavan, Associate

Berger Montague

(332) 271-8908

[email protected]

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

