Investigation Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Investigation of Annovis Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

BLB&G is investigating whether Annovis misled investors regarding the efficacy of its Alzheimer's drug, Posiphen. Tweet this

BLB&G's investigation is focused on whether Annovis misled investors about Posiphen's efficacy in treating patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease patients relative to a placebo. On this news, Annovis' stock price declined $65.94 per share, or over 60%.

The investigation is being led by BLB&G partners Avi Josefson and Scott R. Foglietta. Annovis investors who suffered a loss and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact BLB&G at (212) 554-4444, via e-mail at [email protected], or through the form on our website at https://www.blbglaw.com/cases-investigations/annovis-bio-inc.

About BLB&G

BLB&G is widely recognized worldwide as a leading law firm advising institutional investors on issues related to corporate governance, shareholder rights, and securities litigation. Since its founding in 1983, BLB&G has built an international reputation for excellence and integrity and pioneered the use of the litigation process to achieve precedent-setting governance reforms. Unique among its peers, BLB&G has obtained several of the largest and most significant securities recoveries in history, recovering over $33 billion on behalf of defrauded investors. More information about the firm can be found online at www.blbglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising under the applicable law and ethics rules of some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Avi Josefson

Scott R. Foglietta

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, New York 10020

(212) 554-4444

[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Related Links

http://www.blbglaw.com

