INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR ZUO: Hagens Berman Alerts ZUORA, INC. (ZUO) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Potential Class Period: April 9, 2018 - May 30, 2019

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/zuo

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: ZUO@hbsslaw.com

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 30, 2019, Zuora and senior management disclosed product integration problems associated with Zuora's flagship product RevPro and sales-execution issues causing the Company to slash fiscal year 2019 guidance.

This news drove the price of Zuora shares sharply lower on May 31, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether management knew of the sales execution problems and product integration issues at the time of issuing their earlier guidance, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zuora should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ZUO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and 80 attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

