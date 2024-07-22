INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NNAG, PFTA, and ISRL on Behalf of Shareholders; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

99 Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNAG)'s merger with Nava Health MD, Inc. The proposed transaction represents potential equity value of $320 million for Nava Health. If you are a Hudson shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ: PFTA)'s merger with RBio Energy Corporation. RBio Energy shareholders are expected to receive equity in Perception valued at approximately $350 million, subject to adjustments. If you are a Perception shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Israel Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: ISRL)'s merger with Pomvom Ltd. The proposed transaction represents a $125 million total equity value for Pomvom. If you are an Israel Acquisitions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

