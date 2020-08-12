INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Sunworks common stock will be exchanged for 0.185171 shares of Peck common stock (subject to certain adjustments). To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sunworks-inc-sunw-stock-merger-peck-company/.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfenex shareholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash. In addition, Ligand will pay Pfenex shareholders $2.00 per share as a Contingent Value Right in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pfenex-inc/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

