INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate WBT, COHR, PRAH, TLND; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Middleby Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock. Upon closing, Welbilt shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Welbilt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share. If you are a Talend shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

