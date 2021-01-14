INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BPFH, OXFD, PNM, ANH, XLNX, IPHI; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 in cash per share. If you are an Oxford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock. If you are a Xilinx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. If you are an Inphi shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

