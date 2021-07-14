INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, ONDS, MCF, XEC, UFS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American Robotics, Inc. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of cash and equity securities. If you are an Ondas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independence Energy, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Independence will merge with an operating subsidiary ("OpCo") of a new parent company, which will become a publicly traded entity at closing, and Contango will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OpCo. Upon completion of the transaction, Contango shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company. If you are a Contango Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot Oil common stock for each share of Cimarex Energy common stock owned. If you are a Cimarex Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

